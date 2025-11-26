Two decades in the making, the Grand Egyptian Museum building is as intriguing as its artifacts

In a country known for the world’s oldest wonders, a new one now rises from the desert sands of Egypt. More than 20 years in the making, the Grand Egyptian Museum opened this month to great fanfare.
It marks a new chapter in how nations tell their own stories. With an immersive design and a view of the Giza pyramids, officials call it a modern monument to the art of preserving the past.
Click the player above to hear the report by Nadine Tag from Cairo.
Below is a gallery of photos from the new museum.
