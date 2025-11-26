Two decades in the making, the Grand Egyptian Museum building is as intriguing as its artifacts

In a country known for the world’s oldest wonders, a new one now rises from the desert sands of Egypt. More than 20 years in the making, the Grand Egyptian Museum opened this month to great fanfare.

It marks a new chapter in how nations tell their own stories. With an immersive design and a view of the Giza pyramids, officials call it a modern monument to the art of preserving the past.

Click the player above to hear the report by Nadine Tag from Cairo.

Below is a gallery of photos from the new museum.

Egypt took the first steps in 1992 toward realizing its dream when an area of 117 acres was allocated near the Giza pyramids to become the home of one of the largest museums in the world. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din

Statues are among the most distinctive phenomena of ancient Egypt. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din

The museum serves as a bridge between the past and present, blending ancient civilization with cutting-edge technology. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din

The museum has galleries displaying the discoveries of the tomb of King Tutankhamun. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din

The Grand Egyptian Museum has collections dating from the Prehistoric until the Roman Period. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din

A view of the Pyramids of Giza from the Grand Egyptian Museum. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din

The Grand Egyptian Museum is the largest museum in the world for a single civilization. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din

Various galleries depict different aspects of ancient Egyptian civilization. Courtesy of Youssef Alaa El-Din