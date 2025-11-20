Saving the Uyghur internet

What happens when a government erases a people’s digital past?
Reporter Sean Powers, from the “Click Here” podcast, tells the story of China’s quiet purge of the Uyghur web — and the lone coder determined to bring it back to life.
Click on the player to hear the story.
An earlier version of this story appeared on the “CLICK HERE” podcast from Recorded Future News and PRX.
