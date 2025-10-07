Sweden’s spy church

Local politicians in Västerås, Sweden, have voted to ask the national government to close down a Russian Orthodox church that they believe is being used by the Kremlin as a spy hub. Supporters of the church say the parish and its followers are being treated unfairly due to Russia-phobia.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reporter Teri Schultz traveled to Västerås to hear their stories.

To hear the full story, click on the blue player above.