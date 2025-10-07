Sweden’s spy church

Local politicians in Västerås, Sweden, have voted to ask the national government to close down a Russian Orthodox church that they believe is being used by the Kremlin as a spy hub. Supporters of the church say the parish and its followers are being treated unfairly due to Russia-phobia.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, reporter Teri Schultz traveled to Västerås to hear their stories.
To hear the full story, click on the blue player above.
Without federal support, local stations, especially in rural and underserved areas, face deep cuts or even closure. Vital public service alerts, news, storytelling, and programming like The World will be impacted. The World has weathered many storms, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to being your trusted source for human-centered international news, shared with integrity and care. We believe public media is about truth and access for all. As an independent, nonprofit newsroom, we aren’t controlled by billionaire owners or corporations. We are sustained by listeners like you.
Now more than ever, we need your help to support our global reporting work and power the future of The World.