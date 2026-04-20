Spain takes lead as European relations with Israel fray

Over the weekend, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted a first-ever summit of progressive leaders. He used the event to condemn the US-Israeli war on Iran and called on the European Union to sever diplomatic and trade ties with Israel. Though it’s unlikely to happen, there are signs that Europe is developing a more unified stance against Israeli military action in Gaza, Lebanon and beyond. The World’s Gerry Hadden reports from Barcelona.
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