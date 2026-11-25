The holiday season is a time for baking traditional treats for family and friends. The World’s Hosts Marco Werman and Carolyn Beeler had a conversation with food historian Ben Mervis about his new cookbook, “The Festive Baker.”

It’s a compilation of stories and recipes of sweet and savory oven-baked confections that are part of holidays and festive celebrations all around the world. Mervis was born in the US but now lives in Scotland.

Marco Werman: So I’m curious, how much has Thanksgiving actually caught on in Scotland? Because a lot of American holidays kind of spread around the world. Have you made an effort yourself to market it to friends, or do you make it more universal by calling it Friendsgiving? Ben Mervis: I will explain it to people and share that this is about getting together and just celebrating each other and our friendships. But I think that very few people need an excuse for a big delicious dinner. So, even if they don’t fully understand, then I think they get the point.

Carolyn Beeler: I’m recalling that the year I lived in Germany, I celebrated about four Thanksgivings. I think there was just something about being away from home that the expats I had met there, they just really wanted to lean into their home traditions and holidays. I wonder if that’s something you’ve experienced. Ben Mervis: Absolutely. I think Thanksgiving is a great example of it because it’s so much around celebrating friendships and loved ones. And I think as a result, it is a very easy concept to wrap your head around and also a little bit of nostalgia, too, and the home that you have created away from home.

Beeler: Yeah, you note in the introduction that it’s kind of the sign of adulthood when you become the one making the holiday dish that maybe you remember your parents or grandparents making. I thought that was a nice reflection on what passing down these recipes means. Mervis: Yeah, absolutely. And the recipes also take on new meanings if, for instance, as I have, you are far away from home, maybe not around the people that you would normally celebrate with. Baking it can evoke certain sentimental quality or something that is different from the way that you experienced when you were younger, say, so that your relationship to festive baking will change within several years or in various points of your life.

Werman: Yeah, so let’s get into your cookbook, “The Festive Baker,” which has this really global outlook on baking. Explain the idea around it and how you actually gathered the recipes, Ben. Mervis: My role in the book is as a food historian and also as a kind of curator of so many different fantastic bakers from, I think it’s around 50 countries around the world. Each recipe is sharing the memories and the experiences and the insights of these different bakers and the culture as they’ve experienced and all the best things that they love about festive baking.

Beeler: One of the recipes you feature is for Bonfire Night, also called Guy Fawkes Night. Can you explain that holiday and the recipe that you have for that day? It’s called a parkin? Mervis: Yes, absolutely. So, Bonfire Night, I think for Americans who are not familiar with the holiday, I often describe it like July 4 in November. What it is marking is the failure of the so-called Gunpowder Plot of 1605, which was an attempt to blow up Parliament, get rid of the Protestant monarchy, and incite a Catholic revolution. Now, that’s not celebrated today. It’s just gradually evolved into creating bonfires. Originally, the bonfires were to burn effigies of this orchestrator of the plot, Guy Fawkes. But eventually they just become bonfires. So, celebrating the sort of like autumnal atmosphere environment. But parkin, the dessert, is sticky, sweet, dense, oaty gingerbread that you leave for a few days to mature ahead of time, deepen the flavors, and then on and around bonfire night, you’re having it, ideally, I think, with a coffee or a cup of tea, something warm. And I think it’s just a perfect kind of autumn autumn spirit.

Beeler: It sounds scrumptious. There’s also a Chinese almond cookies recipe, which is usually baked for Chinese New Year’s, which looked to me a lot like an Italian almond cookie recipe that I make pretty frequently. I’m curious, cookie swaps are a big thing around the holidays here in the US, parties where everyone brings their baked goods and then gets to take home what their neighbors baked or whatever. Is that a thing around the world? Mervis: That’s an interesting question because I haven’t seen too much of it in the UK. Having said that, I literally saw two or three days ago an advertisement for one, so maybe it’s starting to catch on now.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-25-at-12.04.37-PM-1024x697.png Chinese almond cookies, adapted from “The Festive Baker” by Ben Mervis. Courtesy of Liz Seabrook/Phaidon International

See below for a full recipe of Chinese Almond Cookies.

Werman: Ben, in addition to compiling “The Festive Baker,” you also started the food travel magazine, Fare. So, as someone who’s traveled widely, in what ways do you think food helps us tell a country’s history, that story? Mervis: This is crucial to understanding place. I think food is the great connector, if you will. It’s something that we can all share in. We all have a story to be told through food, whether it’s personal, whether it’s societal, cultural. And for me, when I travel, it’s the most exciting and interesting and, of course, delicious way to experience a place and all of the converging influences that have seeped into the local culinary traditions.

Beeler: I was delighted to see the recipe for Swedish semlor in your book. I was introduced to this treat that is common around Easter time there, actually on a ship in Antarctica, where Swedish scientists brought a bread maker on the ship to make these for us at the appropriate time of year, which felt like such a gift from their culture for them to be bringing us. Can you describe this recipe for me? It’s a special one. Mervis: Yeah, semla is baked around Easter time, and it’s a sweet, yeasted cardamom cream bun. These days, I think not only semla, but I also was living in Denmark, and then in Denmark you have the fastelavn and fastelavnsboller, which are very similar. So, they’re sort of like sisters. So, all throughout Scandinavia, you have this tradition of these light yeasted buns. And so, I was really happy to have both recipes in the book of semla and fastelavnsboller [which] are traditional. So, I stuck with that.

Werman: Yeah, Ben, I was struck by one recipe that I actually took on yesterday. I was looking for something simple that didn’t take too long, and kaasstengel fit that bill. What are kaasstengel? Mervis: These are a traditional Dutch Indonesian, like a cheese puff pastry, I would say. And they’re a favorite of special occasions. Having something like this that is a little more, as you say, kind of simple and approachable is a nice balance so that everyone who is coming to the book has something that they can try and get involved with. And I think that that’s such an engaging, interesting way of experiencing a book is having these kind of varying levels of experience or knowledge necessary.

Beeler: How did yours turn out, Marco? Werman: The first round, not very good. The second round, like perfect.

Werman: But I’ve got to say, I was taken with this recipe because it was simple. Then I had a double take when I read the backstory. It was personal, like you said, Ben, because big coincidence, my mom was born to Dutch colonial parents in pre-war Indonesia. She never spoke about kaasstengel, though. You write that today, how these recipes get modernized. Indonesians are experimenting now with different flavors with kaasstengel. I mean, do they get sweet? Mervis: I think the sky’s the limit. But, yeah, this recipe came from Petty Elliott in Indonesia, and she’s a fantastic baker and chef and just such a really rich fount of knowledge when it comes to Indonesian baking. And she’s able to give us that kind of personal experience of growing up with these recipes. Through the book, I’m speaking through — or rather, all of these individuals are speaking through the book, and I think I think that it’s something special to give the reader to be able to kind of connect with so many nostalgic dishes from around the world.

Beeler: Speaking of nostalgia, gingerbread houses. I like to make or at least decorate one every year around Christmas. I have only done the gingerbread from scratch one year, and it is an endeavor. But you have a recipe in your book for these, Ben. I am curious what the origin story is. Why do we make little tiny cookie houses around Christmas? Mervis: Yes, so this one’s quite fun because I get to tap into my deeply historical background. Gingerbread, as we think about it today, it just means so many different things. Of course, today gingerbread can be cakes and breads and loaves and so forth. But back in the day, and by back in the day, I mean in medieval times, they were really the thing of kind of elaborate decorative molds made for big special occasions. And over time, the molds and the tradition that surrounds gingerbread — and these are just kind of a flat, biscuit cookie-like gingerbread — eventually, so the story goes, they kind of build on the tradition that’s set out in “Hansel and Gretel,” by the Grimm Brothers. So, 1812. And the reception to that is that people start to imagine up so many different spins, like kind of more architectural spins on this traditional elaborate gingerbread presentation. So the way that we know gingerbread houses today is very much of that tradition brought by German immigrants to the US in the 19th century.

Werman: Ben, I have to ask you, did you test out all of the submissions you received for this book? Mervis: Yeah, it was a time-consuming but ultimately very delicious process.

Werman: Labor of love. Mervis: Yeah, and put a couple of pounds on the scale.

Werman: Is there one recipe that really surprised you? Either you just didn’t know about it, or after baking it you were like, I have got to make this every year? Mervis: The one that people will maybe be most surprised by is there’s a recipe in there from a friend of mine, Marit, who is a Saami, so Indigenous Norwegian reindeer herder. And she is going out and she is foraging for pine bark. It’s a traditional ingredient in the Arctic. And so, I think this was a difficult one for many people to wrap their head around, difficult to source unless you’re going and foraging it yourself. But the story, and the bake itself, are so special, and I think they really tap into knowledge that is inherited but ancient and so meaningful. In Marit’s case, she’s really reclaiming this ingredient, which was kind of stamped out of Saami baking traditions and Saami food culture. So, it was an honor for me to include a recipe like that in this book and give voice to that culture.

Werman: Do we have a good source for pine bark? Mervis: The forest outside your house, I suppose.

Beeler: Yeah, if you have pine trees around, can you just go harvest them and make that recipe? Marit will advise on that best herself, but I believe that the etiquette is not with the younger trees. There is a roasting process, so you’re going to need to make sure there’s not bugs in there. You’re going to need to clean them, and then they’re sort of baked before they are ready to be blitzed into like a flour. You can also buy like a pine bark flour that I think is maybe used for protein purposes or something like that.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.

Chinese Almond Cookies Recipe:

Adapted from “The Festive Baker: Baking for Celebrations and Special Occasions around the World” by Ben Mervis. Submitted Jess Eng. Pages 52-53. Reproduced by permission of Phaidon.

Makes: 20 cookies

Prep time: 55 minutes

Cook time: 20 minutes

Shaped like a coin and dimpled to fit a single almond, this snappy, crumbly cookie is a favorite during Chinese New Year for those hoping for vast fortunes (or simply a sweet treat). It has a crumbly, luscious texture similar to shortbread, but with a nutty almond kick.

Brought over in the 19th century by Chinese immigrants to the United States and United Kingdom, this treat resembled hup toh soh, flattened walnut cookies with rough edges, commonly found in China. Over time, the overseas bakeries established by the new arrivals created their own spin on this cookie that more closely resembled their round and risen Western counterparts.

INGREDIENTS

1 ½ cups (5 ½ oz/150 g) almond flour

1 cup (4 ½ oz/120 g) all-purpose (plain) flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon baking soda (bicarbonate of soda)

¾ cup (5 ½ oz/150 g) granulated sugar

½ teaspoon kosher salt

Generous ¾ cup (5 oz/140 g) lard or ½ cup (4 fl oz/120 ml) neutral oil (e.g. canola [rapeseed], vegetable)

½ teaspoon almond extract

20 almonds, for topping

1 egg yolk, for egg wash

DIRECTIONS

Preheat the oven to 325°F (160°C/Gas Mark 3). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

In a large bowl, whisk together the almond flour, all-purpose (plain) flour, baking powder, baking soda (bicarbonate of soda), sugar, and salt. Add the lard or oil, along with the almond extract. Using your hands, mix everything until the dough comes together into a smooth ball—no need to overwork it.

Divide the dough into 1-oz (25-g) portions and roll each into a ball. Place them on the prepared baking sheet, spacing them evenly. Press an almond into the center of each one.

In a small bowl, beat the egg yolk with 1 teaspoon of water. Brush the tops of the cookies with the egg wash. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden and firm around the edges, then remove from the oven and let cool completely before serving. They will keep for 1–2 weeks in an airtight container.