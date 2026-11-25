Deutsche Bank is a behemoth in the global financial system. It’s also a vital pillar of Germany’s economy. But once again, leaked internal records have embroiled the bank in scandal.

Some 15 million documents leaked to journalists worldwide reveal warnings from bank employees that Deutsche Bank might have been facilitating money laundering, human trafficking and exploitation. And that is just in one country alone — Colombia.

The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler spoke with Alex Cobham, an economist and the chief executive of the Tax Justice Network, an NGO that researches tax fraud and white-collar crime. The network helped some journalists access the leaked documents.

View Image: 2026-11-25-DB-German-Bank-1024x683.jpg The headquarter of Deutsche Bank is pictured in Frankfurt, Germany, Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2026. Michael Probst/AP

Carolyn Beeler: So these documents have revealed, I’ll say, unsavory details about internal bank operations in many places around the world. Can you give us a rundown of just some of the things that journalists have discovered so far? Alex Cobham: Yeah, and, you know, the range is striking. So it runs from blindly carrying out high-risk transactions, even for the most high-profile risks, from Jeffrey Epstein or Donald Trump to Russian oligarchs, including those under sanctions, to also working on industrial-scale tax avoidance schemes to deny tax revenues to Germany.

That’s really a laundry list there. Is there evidence that Deutsche Bank has undertaken illegal banking activities? So there’s a question. There’s a lot of stuff in here that you would say clearly shows them deciding to go ahead with actions that are against regulations. So, I think we need to stop short of saying that these documents reveal criminality, but what they absolutely reveal, and this is a really consistent feature in the internal discussions in all of these different areas, is [that] it’s not that Deutsche Bank or its staff were unaware that the actions they were participating in were questionable. It’s that they knew they were, and they were taking active decisions to press ahead anyway. I think that’s what’s really most striking about this.

And this isn’t the first time Deutsche Bank has been involved in a scandal. I mean, I think the biggest, most recent one is that they had to pay a bunch of fines for banking related to Jeffrey Epstein, right? Yeah. And again, what jumps out, apart from the individual stories, is just how widespread it is. It appears across their entire business portfolio; really, country after country, industry after industry, and let’s say, questionable approach after questionable approach. So it’s the consistency of it that stands out, not that any individual bad action by Deutsche Bank is necessarily surprising.

Deutsche Bank is a private bank. It is not affiliated with the German government, although its name, of course, translates to German Bank. It is a big bank. It’s not among the very largest in the world. How important is it specifically to the German economy? It’s certainly up there. You know, it’s Germany’s largest bank. It’s in Europe’s top 10. It’s been designated for 15 years now as a global systemically important bank by the Financial Stability Board. So it is, you know, one of relatively few banks that I think we’d say genuinely are too big to fail. Because if you were to try and hold it to account for all of these things, the risk is that you’d create a crash overnight if people became aware of that and decided they weren’t going to use it for their transactions. That would have a big enough effect certainly on the German economy, but I think much more widely that you’d risk kind of really seizing up a lot of global finance. And then trying to unravel that afterward, let’s say if you were going to shut it down or take it into public ownership or something, it might be almost impossible. And so our policymakers have allowed these too-big-to-fail banks to effectively become too big to regulate. You know, they cannot now intervene, or they certainly seem to feel like they can’t intervene at the scale that’s necessary to address this problem.

They have intervened. I mean, New York regulators imposed hefty fines for the Jeffrey Epstein involvement I was talking about. The bank had to pay a lot of fines for its role in the 2008 financial crisis. But you’re saying that’s not enough to be effective? There’s two things we see from regulation. One is imposing fines, and these fines fall very far short of the profits made on the underlying activity, and they aren’t backed by any threat of criminal sanctions or prosecutions against individuals, even senior management. So what’s the effect of that for the bank? Well, it incentivizes a type of behavior. A behavior which is to say, we can still do all this dirty stuff that might be, let’s say, borderline, we just have to make sure that we are really doing the most profitable dirty stuff because that way it’ll be worth it. You know, the fines that come later will just be a cost of doing business, and they’ll be absorbed into the profit we’ve made. That’s really what we see here.

Do you have evidence that that is the calculus that Deutsche Bank leaders are making, or are you just, is that just conjecture? Well, we do see in the documents specific discussions around that point in relation to, not across the piece, but in relation to specific aspects of this.

Deutsche Bank is not the only bank that is, as you say, considered too big to fail. Is it an outlier here, though, in terms of how it flouts or comes close to the edge of the rules? Yeah, I think it’s fair to say Deutsche Bank’s reputation is absolutely abject. When they picked up Jeffrey Epstein as a customer because JPMorgan, of all banks, decided that he was too dirty for them to deal with, that kind of didn’t surprise anyone back then, as it were. But on the other hand, do we really expect the other largest banks, that have exactly the same kind of regulatory incentives, do we really expect that they’re behaving enormously differently?

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.