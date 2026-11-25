Adolf Hitler killed more than six million Jews in Europe during the Second World War.

The Holocaust was the reason many survivors moved to Israel after the war: a Jewish nation with safety from anti-Semitism as its promise.

That unofficial agreement today feels more fragile than ever.

In fact, there are survivors of the Holocaust who see what Israel has done to Palestinians in Gaza as antithetical to their experience during World War II.

In many cases, these are Jews who did not move to Israel. The World’s Host Marco Werman was in London a few months ago and met one of those survivors in a coffee shop in Kentish Town on the north side of the city.

View Image: 2026-11-25-Holocaust-survivor-Stephen-Kapos-1024x768.jpeg At 89, Hungarian Holocaust survivor Stephan Kapos recalls the persecution his Jewish family faced when the Nazis arrived in Budapest in 1944. Marco Werman/The World

Stephen Kapos, now 89 years old, is a child survivor of the Holocaust. He grew up in a family of secular Jews and was seven when the Nazis arrived in Budapest, the Hungarian capital, in 1944, relatively late in the war.

With more than a year until the capitulation of Germany, though, the impact of the Nazi grip on Hungary had lethal consequences for Kapos.

“I lost 15 members of my family to the Holocaust,” he said.

With Budapest fully under Nazi control, the Schutzstaffel, or SS, brought into force the same treatment of the Jewish population that the rest of Europe had already witnessed.

View Image: 2026-11-25-Hungary-Holocaust-grave-1024x770.jpg In this file photo, attendees place pebbles atop a memorial tomb with the words ‘Son of Man, shall these bones revive?’ engraved on it during the burial service of the remains of Jewish people found in River Danube in the Kozma Street Jewish Cemetery in Budapest, Hungary, Friday, April 15, 2016. Human remains found in 2011, including many believed to be of Jews shot on the banks of the Danube River near the end of World War II, were buried Friday in a Jewish cemetery in Budapest. Two wooden caskets containing hundreds of bone fragments were laid to rest according to Jewish customs in a ceremony attended by Christian clergy and government officials. Tibor Illyes/MTI via AP/File

“In came the rule of having to wear a yellow star for Jews,” Kapos recalled. “I remember my family cutting out the material, sewing it on garments, and the depressed and fearful atmosphere that went with it. Also, there were all kinds of laws against Jews in rapid succession. Like a ban on train travel. They weren’t allowed to own radios or bicycles.”

Why bicycles? Kapos explained that the Nazis did not want Jews to travel at all. “It was a systematic humiliation, basically.”

A humiliation, he says, much like what he sees Israel doing today to Palestinians.

Kapos has been a regular presence in the streets of London protesting for Palestinian rights ever since Israel’s retaliation for the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, 2023.

In fact, his supporters cheered him in March of 2025 on his way to the Charing Cross police station for questioning in connection with a peaceful pro-Palestinian march he was part of two months earlier.

“Following our experience of the Holocaust, we ended up very strongly feeling that this should be“never again” to any people at any time, any place,” Kapos said. “ I was very shocked and disturbed seeing the destruction of Gaza and the genocide. I thought that was inconceivable after the Holocaust of WWII, and I had very strong empathy and feeling for the Palestinian people as a result.”

When Kapos says “we,” he means himself and a few others in his family.

Young Stephen Kapos survived the war thanks to the Protestant pastor Gabor Sztehlo, who saved some 2,000 other Hungarian-Jewish children, finding them shelter in homes around Budapest with false documents identifying them as Aryan.

View Image: 2026-11-25-Hungary-Holocaust-memorial-1024x669.jpg In this AP file photo, Holocaust survivor Dezi Heffner-Reiner points to her photo on a poster in memory of members of the Zionist youth movement underground in Hungary during the Holocaust. Just before Nazi Germany invaded Hungary in March 1944, Jewish youth leaders in the eastern European country jumped into action: they formed an underground network that in the coming months would rescue tens of thousands of fellow Jews from the gas chambers. Tsafrir Abayov/AP/File

Several of his family members, though, moved to Israel after the war.

Kapos remained in Budapest until 1956, when the Soviet invasion stifled his university studies, and along with 200,000 other Hungarians, he left the country.

In his case, to England, attracted in part by student grants.

“I had a very strange anglophilia by then,” he said. “And as my father said when he was proposed to go to Palestine, he said, ‘No way, I’m not going to Asia. I’m a European.’ There was no Zionism in Hungary. There was always a dominant integrationism. The few Zionists that there were were regarded as freaks. That’s the Hungarian and Central European experience.”

Kapos continued his studies in London and has lived there ever since. He did visit Israel, though, to see family.

“A branch of my family ended up living in Haifa,” said Kapos. “When I went in the early ‘60s to visit them, to my horror, I discovered in Israel a very racist atmosphere, and that was seriously infecting my own family.”

View Image: 2026-11-25-Jewish-refugees-Haifa-1024x824.jpg Jewish refugees, arriving in Haifa, Palestine, on April 14, 1947, aboard the Theodore Herzl, support on their shoulders the bodies, in white shrouds, of two of their compatriots, whom refugees charge were slain when the Theodore Herzl was boarded by British personnel after unsuccessfully attempting to run the British blockade. ( Tom Fitzsimmons/AP/File

One episode in particular: Kapos was watching the news one night with his aunt, who lived in Haifa.

“And the news was a peaceful demonstration of Palestinians, and we’re watching it together and suddenly a helicopter gunship appeared above the peaceful demonstrators, and was shooting into the crowd. I was shocked and my aunt turned around, ‘What’s the problem? They are Arabs.’”

Today, Kapos says he identifies as an atheist, a non-practicing Jew. “I hardly know anything about even the holidays. But I have solidarity with my past family as victims, and I have strong solidarity [with] any [victimized] people, like the Palestinians.”

He expresses solidarity when he attends rallies in London. Or, as a member of the UK’s Green Party, supporting their recent policy platform declaring Zionism to be racist.

And sometimes his allyship comes in moments of anger, like when Israel’s ambassador to the UN addressed the Security Council two weeks after October 7, 2023.

“Before he started his speech, he stood up and very theatrically put a yellow star on himself. And I thought, my God, here I was; I had to wear the bloody yellow star, and you are exploiting that experience in defense of a holocaust, a genocide. How dare you.”