On a Saturday night in mid-October, a group of people congregated in a park in northern Mumbai for what they say wasn’t quite a protest. Though their primary aim was to foster safe spaces for women to spend time in public, their approach was to lead by example: in this case, hosting a public celebration of the Hindu holiday of Navratri.

The group is part of a broader campaign called Why Loiter, named after a 2011 book that encourages women to take up space outside of the domestic sphere. Across India, from big cities to small villages, it’s common to see men ‘loitering’ outside. But that’s often not true for women. According to the 2025 National Annual Report and Index on Women’s Safety, approximately 40% of women feel unsafe or not so safe in public. And that number goes up drastically at night.

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-Alicia-Mascarenhas-1024x683.jpg Alicia Mascarenhas, whose mother attended as well to show her support, poses with a garbo, a traditional Navratri lamp. Justin Nisly/The World

Groups like Why Loiter and Women Walk at Midnight hope to change that.

That night, attendees wore orange, green, and white — the colors of the Indian flag — to celebrate Navratri, which honors the divine feminine and the Goddess Durga. The group was small but diverse. Some identified as trans and nonbinary. One person was a filmmaker, another a lawyer.

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-Loiter-Navratri-1024x683.jpg Navratri celebrates the divine feminine in the form of the Goddess Durga. Justin Nisly/The World

Under the moonlight, one woman set up a portable speaker by a tree, and the rest of the group began the steps to a traditional folk dance, known as garba. One of the organizers, Soumya Mishra, explained: “When women are out, it’s always for some purpose. It’s never for the heck of it. Because we don’t have that safety. We don’t have that security.”

And so, she concluded, “Let’s do the one thing that men do best. Let’s just loiter.”

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-Soumya-Mishra-1024x683.jpg Soumya Mishra helped to organize the “Why Loiter” event. Justin Nisly/The World

Designing Safer Cities

In India, simply being outdoors in the evening can be risky for women. According to the latest Women, Peace and Security report from Georgetown University, India ranks far down the list for women’s safety, 131 out of 181 countries.

That is especially true in the city of Delhi, which is considered the most unsafe metropolitan city for women in the most recent National Crime Records Bureau report.

View Image: 2026-11-25-Why-Loiter-attendees-signs-1024x683.jpg Two “Why Loiter” attendees hold up signs as they walk from one public park to another. Justin Nisly/The World

In September, a number of high-profile assaults in Delhi, including the gang rape of a 17-year-old girl next to a college campus, led to widespread protests across the country. Thousands took to the streets to demand change, including members of Why Loiter.

One company, Safetipin, has studied this very issue of urban design, including access to sidewalks, street lighting, and public transportation, from women’s perspectives. The goal is to use this information to collaborate with urban planners and the government to find solutions that can help women feel more secure.

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-womens-safety-1024x683.jpg Almost 30% of women say they face harassment while moving across their city. Justin Nisly/The World

More than a decade ago, they analyzed different locations across Delhi, which “revealed a very grim story,” according to Safetipin’s Director, Sonali Vyas. Thousands of locations were without even temporary sources of light. After working with authorities, 60% of these areas have received proper lighting. But more work remains.

Vyas said that they are now also focused on improving public transportation networks. “How do you improve the response if a woman complains to a bus driver or a bus conductor for harassment? We’re working with authorities on that.”

When it comes to metros and trains, cities often reserve certain cars exclusively for women. But almost 30% of women still say they face harassment while moving across their city. Adding more women to the traditionally male-dominated transportation field could help.

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-womens-metro-car-1024x683.jpg In many cities, metros and trains reserve cars exclusively for women. Justin Nisly/The World

With this in mind, the city of Bhubaneswar, in the eastern state of Odisha, has ensured that roughly 40% of bus conductors and drivers are women — one of the highest rates in the country. And Vyas said the southern city of Kochi, in the state of Kerala, is following a similar model with their water metro.

“They employed many, many women. And when women see other women driving, they feel better and feel much more confident in using the public space.”

The goal is to help cities become more welcoming, and not just for women.

“We believe that if you’re making [spaces] safer and accessible and inclusive for women,” Vyas said, “you’re essentially making it safer for everyone.”

Institutions and Accountability

Despite India’s troubling record when it comes to women’s safety, there are laws in place designed to prevent assaults and harassment.

In 1997, for example, the Indian Supreme Court issued sexual harassment guidelines, called the Vishaka Guidelines, after the brutal assault of a woman in the state of Rajasthan. Then, in 2012, following a horrific gang rape of a woman in Delhi, known around the world as the Nirbhaya case, the government issued laws that expanded the definition of rape and penalized stalking and harassment.

However, these laws are unevenly enforced and have not fully penetrated the institutional structures that shape daily life, according to Sociology Professor Shewli Kumar of the Tate Institute of Social Sciences. “Patriarchy gets embedded in institutions, be it at the household level or at the level of local governance or the state.”

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-Professor-Shewli-Kumar-1024x683.jpg Professor Shewli Kumar researches women’s safety at the Tata Institute of Social Sciences. Justin Nisly/The World

In India’s highly fragmented society, laws are rarely enforced equally.

“Caste and gender come together very strongly,” Kumar said.

Women everywhere experience harassment and violence, but women from the historically oppressed Dalit community, as well as women from Tribal, or Adivasi, communities, experience much higher rates of sexual violence. Kumar pointed out that even when these cases reach trial, conviction rates remain low.

“Certain women do not get justice. And who are these women? They are women who cannot fight for their rights in the legal corridors,” she said.

That’s why some communities have worked to create their own forms of accountability, especially in rural areas. In the state of Himachal Pradesh, for example, an organization called Jagori runs a women-led people’s court called Nari Adalat.

This informal court allows women to discuss everything from economic issues to sexual assaults with trained women paralegals, who offer counseling and mediation, and put together detailed plans to resolve the problems together.

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-Bandra-womens-street-art-1024x683.jpg In the Mumbai neighborhood of Bandra, a street artist painted an image of a young woman saying “Just Let Us Be.” Justin Nisly/The World

Mansi Rathee, who oversees the program, said Nari Adalat lets women speak openly with other women about their challenges because they are essentially peers. “They feel the people they’re talking to are not in a power-holding position. They are the same people who live in the community with them.”

Often, they are friends and neighbors.

Rathee said that women often prefer this to formal courts, which can be intimidating and expensive. “They are very threatened to go to police stations or authorities because they feel it is much of a patriarchy system there.”

Three years ago, the Indian government established its own network of Nari Adalat courts in parts of a few northern states, hoping to offer a form of localized accountability in rural communities.

The Campaign to Foster Inclusivity

Back in Mumbai, the group from the Why Loiter campaign prepared to walk from one park to another, sharing messages about women’s safety with curious bystanders along the route.

The campaign started in Mumbai more than ten years ago, with chapters now spread across the country. Neha Singh, one of the cofounders, said that each location is slightly different. In one mountainous town, for example, women schedule their walks for the afternoon because leopards tend to roam at night. In other cities, men are asked to join the walks because women face extreme safety risks.

The goal of this decentralized approach, Singh said, is to help women find a sustainable way of accessing public space, even if it is only two or three people walking together in the evenings. “We are about women wanting to have fun, and experience joy and pleasure, and access public spaces like human beings, without fear.”

Several years ago, the group gained a new cofounder, a trans woman named Shakti, who merged her own queer-identity group with Why Loiter. She pointed out that these walks are for anyone who feels unsafe in today’s society.

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-Shakti-co-founder-Why-Loiter-1024x683.jpg Shakti became a co-founder of “Why Loiter” when she merged her queer-identity group with the organization Justin Nisly/The World

“Loitering in public spaces is not only a female, cisgender concern,” Shakti said. “Everyone, including men sometimes, are victim to patriarchy.”

These long-standing norms will not change all at once.

View Image: 2026-11-25-India-Shakti-flyer-1024x683.jpg Shakti shares a flyer on women’s safety with a curious passerby. Justin Nisly/The World

She noted that there may not be big “wins” at the end of Why Loiter walks. But they still make a difference.

“These small wins, mothers, children, who talk about safety…it helps them get the confidence to take a fight they would have never spoken about.”