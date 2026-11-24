Vocational training is growing in Spain.

For the second year in a row, more than a million people, mostly young, signed up for two-year programs to learn trades like plumbing, carpentry or bread-making.

The country, like Europe, desperately needs skilled manual labor. And the Spanish government is investing in more and more new vocational training centers.

“I just need to weigh the sugar,” 17-year-old Javier Arias says in a large kitchen classroom where he is making a cheesecake. “Once I get the measurement right, pouring some sugar on a scale, I’ll mix it in with the rest of the ingredients so that the cake turns out just right.”

Arias picked up an electric mixer and blended his mix on low. Though he’s engrossed in making the perfect cheesecake, he never dreamed of a culinary future. He says he’s more of a sales guy at heart and doesn’t plan to be a cook.

“But you have to understand how food is used in recipes, to sell it,” he said. “I might end up selling the basic ingredients. If I know what my client plans to use them for, I can make better recommendations on which products to buy.”

Arias and hundreds of other young people are studying all things food — from cooking to sales to quality control and logistics — at the aptly named Food Center at the Barcelona Food Institute (CFPI Institut dels Aliments de Barcelona). It’s part of a growing network of hundreds of public training centers across Spain. Nationwide, enrollment in vocational schools has jumped 57% in just a decade, according to the government.

For many young people, like Arias, high school isn’t a good fit.

“I was so bored with the daily grind I couldn’t concentrate,” he said. “I didn’t see the point. If a kid wants to be a mathematician, why does he have to take gym class? Here, no one’s forcing you to do anything. You want to be here, so you focus naturally.”

Arias’s focus might not be on cooking food, but others are here to perfect their culinary skills.

“I’ve studied lots of different things, but I’m having such a great time cooking. I actually feel like coming to class,” another student who asked not to use their name told The World.

The Food Center is located right in the heart of Barcelona’s wholesale produce market, called Mercabarna. Mercabarna employs thousands of workers and provides food to 7.5 million people each day.

View Image: 2026-11-24-Lumina-Barcelona-Mercabarna-1024x512.jpg Jorge Franganillo/Flickr An industrial site in Mercabana, Barcelona, Spain.

Neus Vendrell, the Food Center’s director, says young people are flocking to the program because the food industry is always looking for qualified workers. The labor market is changing quickly, she says, but jobs here are largely future-proof.

“Unlike, for example, computer programming. Programmers are losing their jobs to artificial intelligence … Even I use AI to create my spreadsheets.” Vendrell said. “I’m not disparaging programming, but maybe we need more people who know how to bake bread. Because no matter what, we need to eat three times a day.”

Vocational programs have long been stigmatized in Spain, she says, repeating a demeaning adage. “If you’ve got what it takes, you’ve got it. As for the rest, there’s always vocational school.”

But Vendrell says vocational training’s image is improving slowly, especially because pursuing a trade no longer means closing other doors.

The Food Center, for example, has its own microbiology lab where students learn what it’s like to work in quality control. When The World visited the lab, students were simulating testing water for pathogens — water that could be used to clean fresh produce.

Among them is 17-year-old Jan Martin, who says he plans to become a nutritionist and personal trainer. Getting licensed through a university degree program would take four to five years; here, it takes only two years.

The only difference, Martin said, is that he won’t be able to work with hospitalized people. But some classes, he says, can be credited toward a college degree, if he were to change his mind.

Gema Bernal, an instructor at the Food Center, says that happens a lot.

“A lot of our students come here after struggling in high school,” Bernal said. “For whatever reason. But as they mature, many realize that they can continue studying in the traditional sense. And often they do.”

And that’s the case for all kinds of vocations. For example, students studying to be healthcare assistants could, in theory, transition to medical school if their grades are good enough. It takes a year or two more, but for many it’s worth it. Such educational mobility extends beyond Spain.

Europe’s famed program for college kids to study abroad, known as Erasmus, now helps hundreds of thousands of vocational students do the same. It’s how Hamza Kassim came to Barcelona. He’s in a vocational baking program in Lyon, France. During his time in Barcelona, he’s been learning how to make bread and pastries the Spanish way.

View Image: 2026-11-24-Lumina-Barcelona-Food-Institute-French-exchange-1024x1024.jpg Food Institute of Barcelona/Facebook A group of bakery students from Lycée François Rabelais in Lyon at the Food Institute in Barcelona.

“We have our methods back home,” Kassim said. “They have theirs. We use butter, for example, to make our croissants. But here they use pork lard. As a Frenchman I prefer my croissants, but one isn’t better than the other. It’s just tradition.”

Andreo Bertrand, the owner of the Barcelona bakery where Kassim is a student, says one tradition he hopes to impart to his visiting French students before they leave is hard work.

“Today, people think you can upload pretty photos of a couple of croissants to Tiktok and get rich,” he said. “But real work means making thousands of croissants a day. You have to be resilient as a baker in order not to get bored and give up.”