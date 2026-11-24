Heavy fighting near a hospital in Ituri Province in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has forced Ebola responders to take shelter in a maternity ward for the past three days.

On Tuesday morning, UN officials announced that the healthcare workers had finally been safely evacuated.

This is just one example of how armed conflict that has lasted for decades in the DRC is making it harder to stop the spread of Ebola.

New York Times Chief Africa Correspondent Declan Walsh recently returned from a reporting trip to the area, where he focused on one community caught between violence and a deadly disease.

Carolyn Beeler: So, Declan, you reported from Biakato, which is a remote town that is caught between the Ebola outbreak and rebel violence. What did it take for an outsider like you, or any aid workers trying to get there, to reach this town? Declan Walsh: The road itself cuts through this enormous rainforest, and in that rainforest, you’ve got this group called the ADF, which moves through the forest and carries out attacks on civilians.

And tell me more about the ADF. Who are they fighting? And I understand that they’re linked to the Islamic State. Tell me how tightly they are linked. It’s a group that originated a couple of decades ago, actually in neighboring Uganda, as an insurgency against the government there. But it quite quickly moved into Congo. And since then, it’s established itself as one of the most ruthless armed groups in eastern Congo. And frankly, that’s really saying something in an area that has over 100 armed groups. It has distinguished itself through these really brutal attacks on civilians. It beheads people; it maims them with weapons. It has abducted children and forced them to fight in its ranks. And it sustains itself by moving in these small groups through this dense forest and carrying out sporadic attacks against unguarded towns. It really came to international attention about six or seven years ago when it declared that it had pledged allegiance to the Islamic State. And subsequently, the Islamic State indeed did recognize the ADF. Later, the American government designated it as a terrorist organization. And certainly, this group seems to have used that affiliation to bring in fighters and money to some degree.

View Image: 2026-11-24-Congo-ADF-attack-1024x683.jpg In this photo taken on Sunday, June 19, 2016, five-year-old Alpha Meleki, center, plays in the yard at the En Avant Les Enfants INUKA center in Goma, Democratic Republic of Congo. Meleki survived an attack from ADF rebels on his village that left over 20 dead including his parents in Beni in January 2016. Rescuers found Meleki in a pile of bodies with a bullet wound to his belly. Jerome Delay/AP/File

This group has also targeted health workers, correct? And that has limited the number of aid workers who have gone to Biakato in light of this Ebola outbreak. Tell me how that has hindered the emergency response, or how it was at the time of your visit a few weeks ago. We got to Biakato about one month ago, and at that point, this town was reeling from this surge in Ebola cases. They went from a handful of cases in August and September to suddenly 300 in October, with almost no resources to treat them. The aid groups that would normally lead the charge to respond to an Ebola outbreak, a hotspot in a place like this, were unwilling or unable to go to Biakato because of the threat of violence from the ADF.

So you visited the town hospital in Biakato. I’d love for you to describe the scene first, outside the hospital. Just before you enter the hospital, there were typically people standing outside, often people who were wailing because they were mourning people who had just died. At the time we were there, there were often 10 or 15 people dying every day in the town.

And how big is the town? It’s a town of about 60,000 people. It’s surrounded by this forest, but it has a pretty thriving economy because people live off both gold mining and the cacao harvest, which is a very — cacao, of course, is the bean that’s used to make cocoa and chocolate, and it’s a very lucrative harvest. It’s attracted people to this area to farm.



There was a small shed just beside the entrance to the hospital that doubled as its morgue, and bodies were sometimes piled too deep inside that hospital. Then, when you entered the hospital, a very flimsy barrier protected this ward from the rest of the hospital. Patients were sort of lingering outside, sometimes standing in close proximity to their own relatives who’d come to visit. So you could see it was a place where not only were there very limited facilities to try and treat people who had Ebola, it was also quite possibly a place where Ebola was being further spread. And that was reflected in the statistics we got from health officials there, who told us that in the previous four weeks, they’d had 300 cases of Ebola, 75% of whom had died. And so even by the standards of this outbreak, that was a really striking mortality rate.

View Image: 2026-11-24-DRC-healthcare-workers-ebola-1024x683.jpg Healthcare workers put on personal protective equipment before transferring the body of an Ebola virus victim outside a morgue in Bunia, Congo, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. Dieudonne Dirole/AP

Part of the story also is what to do with the people who have died of Ebola. And you spoke with a man who’s the head of a Red Cross team that collects and disinfects the bodies of Ebola victims. And it sounds like that is an incredibly difficult job, both, I’m assuming, emotionally and physically. But he also didn’t have any community support, right? Can you tell me more about his story? Yeah, he told us how traumatic it was to be going into the homes of people who had died, having to wrap up bodies that were bleeding very heavily. And he said even though they did have some protective equipment, it was still very traumatic for him and his team members to deal with that. And secondly, he said that as they tried to safely bury the bodies of Ebola victims, they faced taunts. People sometimes threw stones at them. They felt that, you know, they were sometimes in danger from the very same people they were trying to save.

And that is because of what — a distrust? There’s, like, skepticism that Ebola is really real? Absolutely. I mean, it’s very often the first reaction of these confused, fearful communities is to turn against the medical workers who are trying to help them. There are these conspiracy theories that go around that the disease is a conspiracy between international aid groups and local health workers; that they’ve sort of concocted it in order to make money.

View Image: 2026-11-24-DRC-Biakato-aid-workers-ebola.jpg MONUSCO/ Isaac Remo Yope In this Oct. 2019 photo, MONUSCO chartered two special flights to transport the government delegations of North Kivu and Ituri, enabling the governors of these two provinces to promote Ebola awareness among the population in Biakato, located 250 kilometers from Bunia in Ituri. Between 2,000 and 3.000 people, including many schoolchildren, students, and women, attended at the center of Biakato, which lies on the border between Ituri and Beni. Biakato is one of the last bastions where the Ebola response still faces some resistance.

You encountered some of this skepticism and hostility yourself when you were on the outskirts of town where you saw more than 100 freshly dug graves. Can you tell me what you saw? In the middle of this very charged burial, there were three funerals going on simultaneously. Some people in the crowd started to remonstrate with us, and they said, “Well, why did you come here?” Foreigners or white people, as they said, have “brought this disease upon us.” People walked up to me presenting me, in a kind of mocking fashion, with a spade and saying, “Why don’t you help to dig?” It quickly became … a lot of the kind of emotion in the community started to pour out in that moment. It’s also worth saying, you know, this is a community that has been living under the shadow of this conflict for many years now. They’ve seen many efforts by the Congolese government to try and push out some of these rebel groups. And these military efforts have largely failed. And sometimes some people told us that they see Congolese soldiers as part of the problem, that the soldiers from their own army also prey on them. What that means is that they have a real deep-seated distrust of their own government and of outside authority in general.

Some reports say rebel groups like M23 have organized their own disease surveillance, contact tracing and medical response with aid from Rwanda. Have you heard those reports? Are they credible? Oh, I think that’s probably correct. I mean, the M23, which is very closely backed by Rwanda, has been very keen to show that it has Ebola under control, as it says, and that it is performing better, if you like, than its enemy, the Congolese government. Certainly, it has to be said that the scale of the outbreak in M23 areas has been far, far, far smaller until now. But it’s also true that there hasn’t been so much access to many of those areas. And frankly, we may not know the true extent of the spread in those areas, too.

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.