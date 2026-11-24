View Image: 2026-11-24-Lebanon-Anissa-Helou-819x1024.jpg Anissa Helou. Kristin Perers/courtesy of Ecco

Anissa Helou is a James Beard Award-winning cookbook author. She was born and raised in Lebanon, where she watched her mother’s kitchen skills growing up.

But as a self-proclaimed feminist, she wanted nothing to do with domesticity.

It was later that she realized food and cooking were much more than chores. Helou went on to publish 11 cookbooks, including “Feast: Food of the Islamic World” (2018), and her latest book is “Lebanon: Cooking the Foods of My Homeland.”

Helou spoke with The World’s Host Marco Werman about her new book and shared that most of what she knows about cooking came from the women in her family.

“My grandmother was even a better cook than my mother. But I mean, you know, they were amazing cooks. And then my Syrian aunt was quite an extraordinary woman as well and great in the kitchen. So, I grew up with three women whose food was fabulous and who did practically everything at home.”

Marco Werman: So, for a while, you didn’t want to have anything to do with cooking. I gather you wanted to be Simone de Beauvoir, the French feminist writer and philosopher. Anissa Helou: *laughs* Exactly.

How did you decide to become a professional cook and write about food? Because I gather that, in London some years ago, you had an epiphany when your boyfriend at the time invited someone special to cook for you. Exactly. It was a totally unfeminist sort of epiphany, to be honest. He had invited this very glamorous, blonde American friend of his to dinner and asked me what was for dinner. And I said, “Open the fridge and see what’s in it.” And then she decided to cook. I don’t remember what she cooked or whether it was good. The expression on his face as he sat down to eat her food was enough to make me forget my feminist, sort of, ideals, which was really ridiculous. But I mean, I didn’t decide to cook for him; but I decided to cook a Lebanese dinner for 30 of our friends. And I had only cooked one Lebanese dish in my whole life before that. And it was the war, and I couldn’t call my mother to ask her, but I cooked from memory, and it worked in a town that was a culinary desert in those days, you know, where I had to go from one place to another to get all the necessary ingredients.

Right, that was in London? Yes, it was the mid-’70s. And I did make two or three main dishes, plus the dips and the salads and everything. So, I produced a spread that was “impressive” according to my friends. And then from then on, I started cooking whenever I invited people. I enjoyed it, and I became sort of interested in food from a hedonistic point of view. When I started writing my first cookbook, I then realized that food was a lot more than just recipes; it was, you know, history, culture. I started reading about the dishes, about the culinary traditions, and my mother was incredibly knowledgeable as well.

So you made that first meal, as you said, in London while the civil war was raging in Lebanon. That was the 1980s. Of course, so much has changed in London today. You can throw a stone, and you’ll probably find a Lebanese restaurant. You’ve already written cookbooks about Lebanon, but this one is different. Why? Well, this one is about the country itself, its people and its regions. And it’s fascinating because Lebanon is so small, and it has an incredible regional diversity in the cooking. So whereas my first book was all about my mother, her family and the mountains of Lebanon, because that’s where she comes from, this book is about the whole country and about a whole lot of people who I met or cooked with; rather than an homage to my mother, it’s an homage to the country that I left more than 50 years ago.

View Image: 2026-11-24-Lebabon-cookbook-cover-812x1024.jpg The book cover for “Lebanon: Cooking the Foods of My Homeland,” by Anissa Helou/ Courtesy of Ecco

You make the point that even though Lebanon is half the size of New Jersey, it has a wide variety of foods and cuisines with different influences. That’s partly because of its history. So, can you give us a condensed version of how so many outsiders influenced Lebanese cooking? Well, first of all, there were many occupiers in the long history of the country because it’s a very ancient country. But what’s interesting is that during the Ottoman Empire, there was no Lebanon. It was Greater Syria. But there was an autonomous region, which was the mountains of Lebanon. And then, when the French took a mandate over the country with the Maronite Christians, the two of them together designed what they call Greater Lebanon and brought in the south, the east and the north, and made up a country of different regions that are different, I mean, from a terroir point of view, but also from a confessional point of view. In the south, there were Shia Muslims. In the north, Sunni Muslims in Beirut, Sunni and Greek Orthodox in the mountains of Lebanon, Maronites and Catholics and whatever. And in the east, you know, a mixture of Greek Catholics and Muslims. And so, you know, they put together a country that had pockets that were quite different. And that’s what makes it so fascinating.

So, let’s visit a couple of the regions you visited and see what dishes they’re known for. Tell us about southern Lebanon and its breads and kebbes. Well, the south of Lebanon is really interesting because, first of all, there is one bread they make there that has a kind of spice mixture, and it also has texture because it has cracked wheat in it. It’s a very interesting bread that, funnily enough, I didn’t know at all until I started writing a book about Mediterranean bread, and a friend of mine from the south introduced me to it. So, in Beirut, an hour away from the south, I didn’t know anything about this bread or the kibbeh that the same friend introduced me to.

Yeah, let’s talk about kibbeh. What is it? Because, I mean, it’s meat, but you also have recipes for lentil kibbeh. Yeah, absolutely. So, the lentil kibbeh is, I think, Armenian originally. But in the South, you have the meat kibbeh, which is quite different from the sort of universal, let’s say, kibbeh, which is a mixture of minced lamb and bulgur wheat and a few spices. In the South, they have a kibbeh that is called frakeh. And that is raw meat, kind of fatty, but the bulgur wheat is mixed with fresh herbs and quite a wonderful mixture of spices called kamouneh, where the dominant spice is cumin. And then you have the vegetarian kibbeh. One I love making in the summer is tomato kibbeh. And then there’s a potato kibbeh.

You grew up with a Lebanese Christian mother and a Syrian Christian father. Did you ever have debates in the kitchen about where certain foods came from? Because I know that’s a big thing in the Middle East. Maybe there were no debates in the kitchen, but my father was a gourmet; he just wasn’t interested in what was going on in the kitchen. He was more interested in what was put in front of him. But we used to go to Syria in the summer, to where my father comes from. Then, you know, my mother would kind of, like, discuss with my aunts, but there were lots of dishes that we didn’t know and that my mother learned from my aunts. So the discussions of what is Syrian and what is Lebanese were more in the kind of salon with friends and, you know, with people rather than in my family.

So what about Beirut, the capital? Not surprisingly, as a city, it’s an especially multicultural place when it comes to food, but what does that look like on the table? Well, the two main cuisines in Beirut are Sunni Muslim and Greek Orthodox Christian. Funnily enough, I’m Greek Orthodox because most of the Christians in Syria are Greek Orthodox. They’re renowned for their good food and their kind of great cooks. Like, there is a dish, for instance, I’ll give you an example: fresh fava beans that are cooked with coriander, cilantro, and that’s a kind of fairly universal Lebanese dish. But the Sunnis add Swiss chard or spinach, and the dish changes completely.

And then, let’s head to dessert. I think the north around Tripoli has some of Lebanon’s best sweets. Where is that, and what would you find there? I mean, aside from, I’m sure, baklava. Well, baklava you find all over. And in Tripoli, you have lots of — there is one particular sweet that I learned about [while] researching this book, which is called madlouah, which translates as “busy,” but it’s a very simple dish. It’s basically two different types of cheese, orange blossom water, rose water, and a kind of semolina — very loose semolina dough. It’s made to order. The cheese is first melted over a sort of hot plate, and then it’s mixed in with that kind of very loose dough, until you have a very stretchy paste, let’s say, that’s kind of dipped in icing sugar and then put in a sesame galette, and you eat it like a sweet sandwich. It’s absolutely fantastic.

That would be really hard for me to resist. I am going to try majlis soon because you have a recipe in “Lebanon: Cooking the Foods of My Homeland. “You mentioned the south of Lebanon earlier, not to mention the food in Beirut. I mean, Lebanon is in crisis and has been for years, but with Israel’s campaign in southern Lebanon, how much has that impacted how people stay true to their culinary traditions? Well, when people are displaced, and there are a lot of people who have been displaced from the South this time around, you know, and before as well, the first thing they take with them is their food. And then they kind of cook it to remember where they come from and everything. But of course, it changes depending on where they go. Like, I once went to Kansas or to Mississippi — I can’t remember — and had some of the worst Lebanese food I had when I was traveling. Because, you know, over generations, things change a lot, maybe because people forget the recipes or they kind of adapt to what’s available. But, on the other hand, almost every single kind of Lebanese expat I meet all over the world they’re all passionate about their food, and they all want to cook their food and eat it. They’re like the Italians; their food is super important to them.

You know, it’s interesting that for many people outside of Lebanon, food from the Middle East often gets lumped together. But when non-Lebanese people try Middle Eastern food, it’s often in a Lebanese restaurant, and the quality is frequently top-notch. So how did Lebanon seem to corner the market on representing much of Middle Eastern cuisine? I think it’s to do with the Civil War. A lot of people who were kind of displaced because of the Civil War. You know, the jobs they could find were either in the kitchen or, if they had a little bit of money, they would open a restaurant. And gradually, Lebanese food became the dominant sort of Middle Eastern cuisine, let’s say one of the Middle Eastern cuisines that people knew about because it was promoted, or it came to the West before. But, you know, if you think about the Syrian refugees, hardly anyone knew about Syrian cooking, but with the refugees, it became more prevalent.

So, Anissa, we’re entering the holiday season. What festive recipes from your cookbook would you recommend to our listeners? I mean, one of our great festive recipes, which we make with chicken, but, you know, your listeners can make with turkey, is the roast chicken with rice, meat and nuts. I mean, the rice is fantastic. Because it’s mixed with mincemeat and toasted nuts, and it’s spiced also with cinnamon, allspice, and pepper. And it’s very flavorful. But then, of course, you have the kibbeh balls in tahini sauce, which is also a beautiful dish and festive dish, and the kibbeh pie, which is gorgeous.



Continue below for the full recipe.

Parts of this conversation have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Djej bil-Furn ma Rezz wa Mukassarat Recipe

(roast chicken with rice and nuts)

View Image: 2026-11-24-Lebanon-cookbook-Roast-Chicken-rice-nuts-819x1024.jpg Djej bil-furn ma rezz wa mukassarat (Roast chicken with rice and nuts). Courtesy of Kristin Perers

This was one of our most festive dishes, at a time when chickens were still considered precious. That said, we still prepare this dish for large family gatherings, special occasions, and even Christmas or Eid, depending on the communities. There are slight regional variations, but the dish is pretty universal. In Marja’yun, a charming southern town, they use roosters (also known as capons and often their own) because they are bigger than chickens and less dry than turkey. They also cook the stuffed chicken together with stuffed vegetables (page 198) or they roast it like in the recipe below. The same meat and nut rice is also served with roast lamb. Anissa Helou, “Lebanon: Cooking the Foods of My Homeland”

SERVES 4