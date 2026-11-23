Friedensau lives up to its name. Meaning “peaceful meadow,” there is little to disrupt the calm of this academic hamlet in the middle of Germany — except for the interjections of sheep, who graze in a pasture behind the university library. Their occasional bleats echo across the village and into the wall of trees that encircles it.

The campus of Friedensau Adventist University, a theological school that occupies much of the village, is home to about 200 students — including Isaac Henries from Liberia.

Campus life here is not unlike the typical American college experience, but Henries had hoped for a European “big city, big community.”



“So when I got to this location,” he said, “I felt it was disappointing, in the middle of nowhere.”

View Image: 2026-11-23-Loneliness-Germany-walk-1024x768.jpeg A student walks toward the university library in Friedensau on 10 November, 2026. Joshua Coe/The World

Henries came to appreciate Friedensau’s community of “loving people,” but as the only Liberian student he knows, it can sometimes feel lonely — even in a crowd.

“I’m the only person from my country in this location,” Henries said. “So, I feel very lonely at times … Though I have classmates, we are not from the same place. So it creates a sense of that atmosphere of being very lonely.”

Worldwide, feelings of loneliness are common among international students. Anxiety and depression only compound a sense of social isolation. From Germany to the US, studies show that students are already vulnerable to these mental health issues, and stigma can often make it hard to reach out for help.

View Image: 2026-11-23-Friedensau-Adventist-University-1024x768.jpeg The main building on the campus of Friedensau Adventist University on 10 November, 2026. Joshua Coe/The World

These are challenges that Friedensau’s university leaders know well. Roughly two-thirds of Friedensau’s students come from abroad. Some grapple with the more typical facets of life as an international student: isolation, visa woes and the stress of studies. Others, though, might come from conflict zones.

“So, this means they bring a real, very diverse background and, in part, traumatizing experiences,” says Silvia Hedenigg, a professor at the school. “And then they come here in the middle of nowhere in the woods. The close-knit campus life in Friedensau can be supportive, she said, “but on the other hand, it makes it difficult for people to open up during more difficult periods.”

Hedenigg looked for a way to facilitate difficult conversations on campus; a search led her to Zimbabwe and a low-cost, community-based approach to mental health support called Friendship Bench. The model has gained attention in countries across the globe — particularly in the US.

View Image: 2026-11-23-Loneliness-Germany-Dixon-Chibanda-1024x768.jpeg Dixon Chibanda, the Zimbabwean founder of Friendship Bench, on a recent visit to Friedensau, Germany on 10 November, 2026. Joshua Coe/The World

Two decades ago, psychiatrist Dixon Chibanda was searching for a way to deliver care beyond hospitals in Zimbabwe. The country has struggled with a shortage of mental health care professionals — as of 2024, there were just 18 psychiatrists in a country of 17 million people.

“I then realized from that initial search and talking to people that one of the most reliable resources that we have in African communities — or at least in my community at the time — were grandmothers,” Chibanda told The World. “And that’s how I zeroed in on grandmothers without actually knowing that it would work.”



He trained grandmothers to provide structured, problem-solving counseling on benches near community clinics. The grandmothers listen and help guide people toward their own solutions.

Research has found that the Friendship Bench model can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, while offering support where specialist care remains inaccessible for many. In recent years, it’s been piloted and adapted in over a dozen countries, including the US, the UK and Germany.

In Friedensau, grandmothers have been replaced by trained students and staff, and most sessions happen privately indoors. Silvia Hedenigg, who introduced the program, says students may fear exposing personal problems in such a small community. “We have to build up trust,” she said.

Michel Kuraba is a student at Friedensau and a Friendship Bench facilitator from South Kivu in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo. For the most part, the 25-year-old says fellow international students who come to him bring up visas, family tensions or even issues around racism they might encounter while living in Germany.

While he sees the benefits for his peers in Friedensau, Kuraba says this form of mental health support could have a big impact back in Congo, his home country.

View Image: 2026-11-23-Loneliness-Friendship-bench-Michel-Kuraba-1024x768.jpeg Michel Kuraba, a Friendship Bench facilitator in Friedensau, says most students he speaks with prefer to meet inside, in an office or go for a walk.

Joshua Coe/The World

“Especially in the east part of my country, there is ongoing conflict, a war,” Kuraba said, “There may be children [who] are being affected by trauma, and then they need some sessions of conversation, and help each other to find a solution.”

Friedensau can sustain its Friendship Bench program through university support. Hedenigg says coordinating the project falls within her paid work, and the counseling remains free for students.

But the expansion of Friendship Bench also exposes a paradox: some African adaptations are struggling to survive despite encouraging results.

View Image: 2026-11-23-Loneliness-Solutions-Friendship-Bench-Silvia-Hedenigg-1024x768.jpeg Professor Silvia Hedenigg teaches students about Friendship Bench on 9 November, 2026. Joshua Coe/The World

Across the border from Zimbabwe, in Botswana, pediatrician and researcher Merrian Brooks of Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia helped develop Safe Haven, an adaptation that trained young adults to counsel their peers.

A study across three sites found that 78% of participants recorded improvements in depression scores and 86% in anxiety scores. Yet when the research projects ended, the youth program largely ended too.

Brooks and her colleagues were preparing to merge the counseling into Stepping Stones International, a community organization running a USAID-supported initiative for girls known as DREAMS (Determined, Resilient, Empowered, AIDS-free, Mentored, and Safe). American foreign aid cuts disrupted that program, scuttling the planned expansion.

Now, Brooks is looking for another way to restart and integrate the intervention with existing health services. But this free counseling still requires funding.

View Image: 2026-11-23-Loneliness-Solutions-Friendship-bench-class-1024x768.jpeg Students at Friedensau Adventist University hear about Friendship Bench during class on 9 November, 2026. Joshua Coe/The World

“It’s not a free option replacing a significantly expensive option,” Brooks said. “It’s a cheaper option replacing a more expensive option.”

For Brooks, the experience exposes a troubling dilemma in international health research: Foreign-funded studies can demonstrate that a treatment works without ensuring that the communities participating in the research will continue to benefit from it.

“It’s been something that’s worried me since before I ever started doing this work,” she said.

Such programs could have a meaningful impact. Africa is the continent with the highest rates of loneliness, according to the World Health Organization. Brooks notes that many African countries grapple with persistent shortages of mental health workers.

“We’ve made it cheaper. We’ve shown you that it works. We’ve shown you that lives are changed,” she said. But she is still working out how to sustain the local impact of the research in Botswana so it can also benefit people in countries like the US.

View Image: 2026-11-23-Loneliness-Germany-friendship-scaled.jpeg Dixon Chibanda listens to Friendship Bench facilitators in Friedensau discuss their experiences on 10 November, 2026. Joshua Coe/The World

Malawi offers another path: Friendship Bench-inspired services have been adapted within existing health facilities as a form of depression screening for target groups, including people living with HIV.

“To replicate and show that the model works in a small locality is very simple,” said Chibanda on a recent visit to Friedensau in Germany. “But to take it to scale requires support.”

In the African context, that can require backing from the government. Zimbabwe’s health ministry has long supported the program and announced plans in 2024 to begin paying the grandmothers a stipend. Elsewhere, Chibanda argues, scaling up requires institutional commitments, whether it’s a local NGO or an international aid organization.

As enthusiasm for Friendship Bench grows in high-income countries like Germany, Chibanda says it demonstrates something else: that innovation does not travel only from wealthy countries to poorer ones.

“There are some things that Europe can learn from Africa,” Chibanda said.

And he says there’s a lot to learn.