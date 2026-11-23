In St. Elizabeth, a southwestern Jamaican parish, what’s left of the mangroves at Galleon Beach are skeletons.

The once-leafy trees are stripped bare and bleached in the sun, surrounded by dark, stagnant water with a mottled orange film on the surface. The cracked trunks and branches look like bones.

“This patch of mangroves is totally wiped out, totally damaged, gone,” said Trysion Walters, manager at the nearby Galleon St. Elizabeth fish sanctuary.

Last year, this 300-acre patch of mangroves took the full force of Hurricane Melissa. The Category 5 storm is the strongest on record to make landfall, and since then, barely any of the mangroves here have shown signs of regrowth.

That’s a problem because mangroves protect Jamaica’s coastal communities by buffering them against the worst storms. Now, local experts are working to restore Jamaica’s damaged coastal protectors.

“If it wasn’t for these mangroves, more life would have been lost,” said Walters. Two people in his community died, among the 45 who died across the island.

View Image: 11-23-26_jamaica04-1024x683.jpg Trysion Walters walks on a what’s left of a jetty to point out the damaged mangroves across the bay on Oct. 29, 2026. Hannah Chanatry/The World

Mangroves are unique trees. They live in the intertidal zone and are adapted to survive in saltwater. Their roots grow above the ground, weaving together into a thick, intricate lattice. The trunks and branches also wrap around neighboring trees, and some species form drop roots, in which a new root system grows down from an extended branch. Altogether, this creates a dense, hedge-like wall.

“Imagine a five-foot wave coming through this,” said Camilo Trench, a mangrove expert at the University of the West Indies’ Discovery Bay Marine Laboratory.

“It’s like a bunch of steel rebar, bent over … it’s gonna slow it down.”

According to the World Bank, mangroves in Jamaica have been found to reduce wave heights by up to 55% and to reduce wind speeds by up to 80%. Across the island, mangroves protect hundreds of millions of dollars in investments, support fisheries worth thousands of dollars and sequester millions of tons of carbon.

“But unfortunately, the mangrove margins are getting thinner and thinner,” said Trench, “because of a number of reasons. Development, climate change, sea level rise…”

View Image: 11-23-26_jamaica02-1024x683.jpg Dead or damaged mangroves stretch miles down to Black River on Oct. 29, 2026. Hannah Chanatry/The World

Hurricane Melissa destroyed nearly 5,000 acres of Jamaica’s mangroves, the vast majority of them in the southwest where the storm made landfall. Restoring these forests requires clearing out tons of heavy-duty debris: refrigerators, boats, industrial sinks, cars, mattresses … and even a piano.

“Forty-foot containers were dumped into the mangroves — entire 40-foot containers,” said Denise Henry, manager of the Mangroves Plus Project at the Forestry Department. “I can think of three in the Black River mangroves right now.”

Removing that debris is challenging because the mangroves are so dense and hard to navigate.

“While we can get to the garbage, the intricate nature of the mangrove roots [means] we might not be able to get it out,” said Henry. She said they would have to get creative because they can’t leave the debris there either; if they do, it will form dead zones that will likely grow.

View Image: 11-23-26_jamaica05-1024x683.jpg Debris in the Black River mangroves on Oct. 29, 2026. Hannah Chanatry/The World

Protection Measures

Stronger storms and climate change are not the only threats to Jamaica’s mangroves. Development has driven most of the country’s mangrove loss to this point: both large-scale, such as resort construction, and small-scale, when individuals cut down mangroves to make charcoal or clear space for a home.

But for about a decade now, the government has been increasingly working to protect the mangroves.

Henry said she started hearing mangroves talked about in political spaces she hadn’t heard them in before, including within parliament. The government began formally recognizing mangroves as a forest type under her department’s purview, and in 2023, the Forestry Department published its first national conservation plan for mangroves.

“The government of Jamaica is improving,” said Trench, the mangrove expert. “I’m not saying there aren’t some challenges, but [there’s] definitely some improvement of conservation of mangroves and other ecosystems.”

The conservation plan had not yet been implemented when Hurricane Melissa hit. The goal, according to Henry, was to take time to understand what conditions caused the loss of specific mangroves in the first place, so that any new growth was more likely to survive.

Hurricane Melissa made executing those plans more complicated. For any damaged mangroves that do make a comeback, it’s estimated to take about a decade for them to reach the strength of what was lost.