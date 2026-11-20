Rwanda has once again offered to partner with Europe on migration. British officials developed a plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda in 2022. But the UK’s Supreme Court ruled that the central African nation wasn’t a safe destination for migrants.

Now Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands have announced a new plan. Stephanie Wolters with the South African Institute of International Affairs and The World’s Host Marco Werman discussed what’s new about this effort and what’s in it for Kigali.

View Image: AP26320603587710-1024x683.jpg Rwanda’s Interior Minister Vincent Biruta, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, Austria’s Chancellor Christian Stocker, Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner, Netherland’s Foreign Minister Tom Berendsen, Denmark’s Integration Minister Morten Bodskov, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt and Greek Minister of Integration Athanasios Plevris pose for a family photo after migration talks in Vienna, Austria, Nov. 16, 2026. Heinz-Peter Bader/AP

Marco Werman: How is this plan different from the UK’s similar 2022 asylum policy that the courts deemed unlawful and scrapped? Stephanie Wolters: The big difference between the new proposal and the UK’s proposal is that, in the case of the European countries, the asylum process has been completed. In other words, the dossiers have been treated and the applications have been rejected. These are immigrants who are no longer eligible to stay in European countries and will be expelled regardless. In the case of the UK, the distinction was that the adjudication process of their status [would be] still ongoing when they would have been sent to Rwanda. That’s a very [important] fundamental difference.

The five European countries that we’re talking about are Germany, Austria, Greece, Denmark and the Netherlands. At this point, what are they offering Rwanda in exchange? Well, they’re offering financial assistance, obviously, for the initial trip to Rwanda. Then they’re offering some initial funding for those migrants, just to settle initially. They’re also saying that they will give funding to the kinds of programs that would potentially provide those migrants with jobs, and that there would be also positive reverberations then — for the Rwandan population, and for Rwandan development in general.

It does not look like Kigali, the Rwandan capital, would receive a direct financial payment in the long term. What does President Paul Kagame get out of it?



Recently, Rwanda has been Paul Kagame has been incredibly shrewd about making Rwanda palatable to the [Global] North, and also making itself useful. This is really a long-term strategy that he has had. He’s someone whose country contributes to UN peacekeeping missions in Africa. It’s always difficult to get troops for those missions because they’re dangerous. He’s somebody who has been able to market Kigali as a place where there’s very little corruption. It’s clean. It’s the kind of place that holds the World Economic Forum very regularly.Recently, Rwanda has been awarded the — African [Formula 1] championship. This is all part of a strategy to market Rwanda as a place that is ahead of other African countries. There’s also the context in which this is happening now, where Rwanda has become increasingly under pressure for its role in eastern [Democratic Republic of Congo], and these kinds of arrangements with European countries where European countries essentially become dependent on Rwanda, but their interaction with Rwanda also gives them a seal of approval, is a counterbalance to some of the negative outcomes of what Rwanda has been doing in the eastern DRC.

View Image: AP26286525249564-1024x683.jpg Rwandan President Paul Kagame speaks during an announcement that Formula 1 will return to Africa with a grand prix in the country starting early next decade, in Kigali, Oct. 13, 2026. AP

On that last point you were making there, Stephanie, it’s not as if Paul Kagame has drawn a line in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo and claimed the territory, but are you saying that with M23 rebels and other rebel groups, Kagame has in essence staked a sort of claim to parts of DRC and is hoping for these European countries to turn a blind eye to that? No, I don’t think he’s hoping to turn a blind eye, but he’s always been somebody who has made sure that Rwanda looks good in certain situations, to help offset what undeniably is a destabilization of eastern DRC. So yes, the M23 have been there now for four years, have actively established control over vast territories of eastern DRC, and Rwanda’s role has incontrovertibly been proven many times, including having troops on the ground. That, of course, is something that has led to the EU putting sanctions on certain individuals — very senior in the government and very senior in the Rwandan army — but Kagame, he makes himself useful in these situations where Europeans are really looking for a relatively quick and easy answer to a problem that they just have not been able to address properly at all.

As you said, Rwanda and Kagame want to project an image on the international stage of a stable Rwanda. Is it? No. You could argue that it’s stable in the sense that it holds elections every few years. Those, of course, are very heavily managed by the government, and the outcome is a foregone conclusion, but there are also big concerns about human rights abuses within Rwanda. It’s not a free country. There are no political freedoms there. Many of the country’s political opponents are either in exile or are in prison, and many have also been assassinated. So, this is a country that is very repressive with regards to its own internal voices. It doesn’t tolerate dissent, and it is destabilizing a larger region. It’s destabilizing the [African] Great Lakes region, and in particular eastern DRC.

View Image: AP26061697204138-1024x683.jpg In this file photo, M23 rebels negotiate with the Rwandan Army to release captured Romanian mercenaries to the Rwandan government, who were fighting alongside the Democratic Republic of Congo army (FRDC), at Gisenyi border point in DRC, Jan. 29, 2025, after the M23 rebels advanced into eastern Congo’s capital Goma. Brian Inganga/AP/File photo

The terms of the new EU arrangement with these five countries are still being hammered out. Do you expect it to face legal challenges? It may very well face legal challenges, and I wouldn’t be surprised. It’s extremely controversial, in that EU countries have sanctioned Rwanda on the one hand, and Germany and the Netherlands have also been very outspoken in their criticism of Kagame’s role in supporting the M23. On the other hand, they’re suggesting that it’s still okay to interact with this country in a transactional manner. Those are clearly contradictions between the foreign policy of those countries, and then their migration policy. So, it is very possible that we will see some kind of legal challenge coming from some of these countries. Absolutely.

Despite its criticism of the various issues that Rwanda faces, support of rebels in eastern DRC, human rights abuses, Washington doesn’t have a problem with sending deportees to countries like that. Why are they not making deals with Rwanda? They may be looking to do that with Rwanda, but my understanding is also that the Trump administration is not very happy with the fact that Rwanda hasn’t made any great leaps in implementing the peace agreement that Trump brokered. So, the relationship between the two countries, and especially between Trump and Kagame, is not at its greatest at the moment. That may be one of the reasons why a migrant deal of this nature is not currently on the table between the two.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.