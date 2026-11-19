Black River Hospital didn’t stand a chance when Hurricane Melissa made landfall on Jamaica’s southwest coast last year.

“Outside the wind was howling, the windows were breaking … the zinc [roofs] flying across the place,” said Michalia Fuller, a nurse who was at the hospital during the storm.

“Inside the ward, there was a lot of fear from the patients,” she said, describing efforts to move sick, injured and fragile patients out of their beds in search of a safer area of the building. “They were nervous, some of them were asking God to take them home.”

And then the roof went. Fuller saw it all.

“It was very traumatic,” she said.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall just outside Black River on Oct. 28, 2025. When the storm passed, the hospital was unrecognizable; all but the 10-bed emergency department was torn apart. Today, the main ward has reopened; the rest of the facility is part-construction site, part-scrap heap.

Hurricane Melissa fundamentally disrupted Jamaica’s healthcare system. The storm damaged or destroyed more than 100 health facilities, about one-third of all the facilities in the country. At least 45 people died and thousands were displaced.

But a little more than 10 miles down the road from Black River stood a health center that did not collapse.

The Santa Cruz Health Center not only stayed standing — it stayed operational.

That’s because, unlike Black River, the Santa Cruz facility had been prepared to withstand worsening storms.

Santa Cruz is one of 12 healthcare facilities in Jamaica that have received infrastructure upgrades under the Pan American Health Organization’s Smart Hospital program, which prioritized changes to primary care centers. Those upgrades are designed to make the buildings more resilient to the effects of climate change, including strengthening hurricanes. According to PAHO, two other upgraded facilities were also in the path of Hurricane Melissa, and they also only sustained minor damage.

At Santa Cruz, the physical changes were relatively simple. The PAHO program funded thousands of gallons of water storage capacity, plus solar panels and a backup generator. It also added retractable metal hurricane shutters to nearly every window.

Most crucially, the program replaced the roof of the main building with industrial grade zinc.

“In strengthening the roof, we ensure that it can withstand a certain level of hurricane wind,” said Sean Brissett, the St. Elizabeth parish manager with Jamaica’s Southern Regional Health Authority. Many of the buildings in the immediate vicinity of Santa Cruz, he said, lost their roofs in the storm.

View Image: 111926_jamaica01-1024x683.jpg Michalia Fuller, RN, in the nurses’ room at Santa Cruz Health Center on October 29, 2026. She’s worked here since shortly after Hurricane Melissa. Hannah Chanatry/The World

The changes are not only designed for hurricane resilience. The retrofit changed the height of the ceilings to help with air circulation, and air conditioning units were added to every office to improve conditions for both patients and staff.

“It wasn’t like this before, and not long ago either,” Brissett said.

Climate change is reshaping hurricane season

Hurricane Melissa was so devastating in large part because of climate change. The storm crossed an area of abnormally warm water, which for hurricanes is the equivalent of adding gasoline to a fire. It caused the hurricane to rapidly intensify to a Category 5 storm. Some scientists believe a new category should have been created to adequately capture the severity of the storm.

Analysis from World Weather Attribution found climate change made Hurricane Melissa’s rainfall and wind speeds more intense.

“The writing was on the wall,” said Donovan Campbell, a professor of environmental geography at the University of the West Indies. Climate change, he said, does not necessarily make hurricanes more frequent, but it does make them stronger, wetter and more destructive.

“In the Caribbean, we’ve had, in the last eight years, five Category 5 hurricanes,” said Campbell, “but for some reason … our system wasn’t ready.”

Now, the Jamaican government is trying to get at least one part of that system ready, in anticipation of those stronger storms being the new normal.

At a press conference a day before the one-year anniversary of the storm, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness laid out the vision for reconstruction.

“We will rebuild roads, bridges, water systems, schools, health facilities, town centers and communities to withstand future shocks,” he said. “Our ambition is much greater than simply rebuilding what Melissa destroyed.”

View Image: IMG_0912-1-1024x683.jpg Sean Brissett, parish manager, outside the Santa Cruz Health Center on October 29, 2026. Hannah Chanatry/The World

Looking to future resilience

According to Ian Stein, Jamaica’s PAHO representative, all the rebuilding efforts at health facilities affected by the hurricane will implement the construction standards used in the Smart Hospital program. A handful of hospital locations are also under consideration for relocation, moving them further inland.

It will be an expensive endeavor. The Santa Cruz project cost somewhere between $500,000 to $1 million. Overall, Hurricane Melissa caused an estimated $12.2 billion in damage.

Surviving one hurricane is also not a guarantee of surviving the next. The PAHO program designs infrastructure upgrades to specifications that storm levels of Category 2 or 3, though they proved successful against both Melissa and Hurricane Beryl the year prior.

“So far, we’re doing all the right things,” said Stein, “[but] we have to wait and see if these [kinds] of renovations will be resilient to even further hurricanes.”

In addition to the PAHO standards being applied to reconstruction following Hurricane Melissa, the program itself is expanding across the region. Since 2012, there are 62 health facilities that have received climate retrofits across the Caribbean.