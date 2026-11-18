When Israeli missiles struck Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza, on the morning of Nov. 12, 52-year-old Dr. Rizk Abu Shaaira was among those killed. He died alongside the patient he was treating.

The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler discussed the situation with Dr. Feroze Sidhwa, a California-based trauma surgeon who deployed twice to Gaza, including at Nasser Hospital. He was featured in the award-winning documentary directed by Poh Si Teng, “American Doctor,” along with the slain physician.

View Image: AP26316309823091-1024x715.jpg People inspect damage to Nasser Hospital after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2026. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Carolyn Beeler: Can you tell us about Dr. Abu Shaaira, who was killed today? What do you remember about him? Dr. Feroze Sidhwa: I worked with Dr. Rizk a lot in Gaza. He was a very, very sweet man. He was the kind of person you would describe as a super enthusiastic surgeon. During the ceasefire time, when I got there — from March 6 to March 18 — we would go on rounds, because we didn’t have as many trauma patients as when there’s really aggressive bombing and shooting going on all the time. So, we would go on rounds together, and he was the one who would run ahead of the group to make sure that he got to the patient first and would always be the one taking down the bandages and examining wounds. He just loved everything about surgery.



I like my job a lot, but he really, really, really loved surgery. He was just so enthusiastic. In that environment, to see somebody like this — the man is living displaced with his family, I forget how many children he had, but quite a few boys and girls, trying to protect his wife and his children from the horrors of what’s being done to Gaza, trying to find them food. Surgery was almost his safe place. It was a place where his mind could think about a way to help somebody, that has nothing to do with finding food and water.



He was very inspiring, and he’ll really be missed. You could see his love for life in general, but really, the way he experienced the highest time in his life was when he was in the surgical ward, which is really impressive.

View Image: AP26316323803781-1024x683.jpg People look at remnants of an Israeli projectile after an overnight airstrike hit Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2026. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

It takes so long to train as a trauma surgeon. In addition to his enthusiasm, what will his death and the loss of that skill mean to Nasser Medical Center and the people it serves? Yeah, he trained in a time when there were no medical schools in Gaza, maybe not even in Palestine generally. He actually trained in Ukraine, probably in the ’90s. He learned how to work well. I’ve worked in Ukraine three times since the Russian invasion. Their surgeons are very good. They trained him well. Then, he came back, and I think he had been working for more than 20 years at Nasser Medical Complex. It is not possible to just replace that expertise. I’ve seen videos, unfortunately, of his body, but also of the destruction of the surgical operating theaters at Nasser on the 4th floor. They’re out of commission now. That means that there are no operating rooms south of the middle of Gaza, where the vast majority of Palestinians in Gaza live.

Those on the fourth floor that got destroyed were all of the surgical wards in that hospital? At Nasser, the second floor is where the surgical ward was, and the fourth floor is where the operating rooms were. The operating rooms are right next to the recovery area, which is where this missile exploded. There were two missiles fired. One of them actually didn’t explode. It’s still sitting in Nasser.

So, you’re saying that all the operating rooms at Nasser Medical Complex, and thus in southern Gaza, have been destroyed by this bombing? They’re out of commission right now. [The word] destroyed sometimes makes it seem like they were, you know, blown out the side of the building, but they’re out of commission. There’s no, electricity, the water had to be shut off. There’s just no way to perform surgery at Nasser Medical Complex right now. Nasser is the only functioning hospital south of Deir al-Balah, which is right in the middle of Gaza. Most of Gaza’s population depends on Nasser for its care. Now, 2 million of the sickest people in the world literally don’t have access to surgery. It’s just crazy. Even if there was this nonsense about a command-and-control post in Nasser Hospital — it’s so ridiculous that I’m just so tired of hearing it — but even if it was true, it would not justify blowing up the only access to surgery that 2 million people have. It’s just completely nuts.

View Image: AP26316273270088-1024x685.jpg People walk at Nasser Hospital after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2026. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Can I gather that you have not seen any evidence of any Hamas facilities or personnel while you were working at Nasser Hospital? Yeah, not only have I not, but this is really important for people who are listening to appreciate; in October of 2025, I wrote an open letter to the Trump administration about what American healthcare workers in Gaza have seen. If I’m remembering the number right, 154 healthcare workers who’ve worked in Gaza signed this letter, all of us Americans. We all said, “Not once have we ever seen anything even remotely approaching militarization of a hospital in Gaza. We’ve worked at every hospital of any significant size there. All of the hospitals that have been bombed, all of the hospitals that have been laid siege to, we’ve worked in all of them. There was nothing like this going on.”

You mentioned your time working at Nasser Hospital in March of last year, and during one mass casualty event there, you described treating more than 200 patients in six hours, about half of them children. This is something that Dr. Abu Shaaira dealt with repeatedly, this influx of patients. What sort of a toll does that work take on a doctor? On March 18, we saw 221 trauma patients that morning. I just want to make sure people understand — it wasn’t me personally that saw 221 patients — the hospital saw that many patients. I personally did 10 hemorrhage control operations that morning, which is nuts. That’s what I would do in something like two-and-a-half months in California, and I work at a very busy trauma center in California. This level of work, it’s almost impossible to sustain. American physicians, we always complain about burnout and moral injury from not being able to help our patients, and stuff like that. Just imagine what it’s like in Gaza, when you’re literally stepping over dying children to find the kid that you can actually keep alive.



Now, I had to do that too, especially on March 18, but I did this for five weeks total. Doctors like Dr. Rizk and my other colleagues in Gaza have done this on a daily basis for three years now. The level of numbness that I think I would feel at that point, it’s just beyond anything that I can understand. Yet, like I said, Dr. Rizk was so enthusiastic about his job. I can’t understand it.



Again, it was inspirational, but he was a bit unusual in that way. Everybody has a limit. The mental and moral toll that has been taken on my colleagues — I should say, has been imposed on my colleagues — with the weapons that my own government paid for, it’s beyond description, honestly. I don’t know how to convey it in words.

View Image: AP26316273240387-1024x683.jpg Medical staff inspect damage to Nasser Hospital after it was hit by an Israeli airstrike overnight in Khan Younis, Gaza Strip, Nov. 12, 2026. Abdel Kareem Hana/AP

Dr. Rizk Abu Shaaira was featured on the original poster for this documentary that you were both on. You’re both leaning over this patient, operating. Do you remember that moment and his presence in that moment? Oh, very much. I remember it very, very well. It was one of my first days at Nasser. It’s a funny story, but there was a patient in the ICU; I forget if it was a shooting or a shrapnel injury, but it was one of the two. He had a very bad injury to his abdomen, and he’d already been in the ICU for many days. He had a very bad leak from his intestines. Like I said, Dr. Abu Shaaira was always ready to operate on somebody, and he really wanted to operate, but everybody else recognized this man is going to die. It’s a lost cause. It’s a waste of resources. So, nobody else wanted to go to the [operating room] with him, but I said, “I’ll go to the OR with you. I think everybody’s right. I think this is a lost cause, but I’ll come to the OR with you.”



So, we did, and we worked together and when you work with another surgeon, it’s really quite an intimate thing. Again, he didn’t speak English terribly well — and I don’t speak Arabic at all, unfortunately — but we are able to communicate through this language of anatomy, and understanding of physiology and pathophysiology, and whatever else. So, you get to know someone that way. You can see what they’re comfortable with, what they’re not. They rely on you, you rely on them. You’re exposing for them, they’re exposing for you. It’s a unique way, I guess you could say, of getting to know somebody. So, yeah, I remember that day very well.



That operation is in the movie, “American Doctor,” and then we’re talking in a hallway afterwards, and I’m saying, “In Gaza, we just don’t have any of the simple things that you have in any third-world country to take care of people properly. So, this man’s going to die.” Dr. Rizk was there and he said, “Yeah, probably.” Then we walked away and we kept going about the rest of our day because there’s nothing else to do. It’s very frustrating for a surgeon to know it’s not something that you can only find at Massachusetts General Hospital or Bellevue in New York. [It’s the] simple, simple things that don’t cost a lot of money, but simply aren’t available, because of where these people live and because of who is attacking them.

Did that patient go on to die? Oh yeah, absolutely. He died the next day.

What would he have needed to survive? Was it something simple that they just don’t have in Gaza? He needed an ICU that actually functions. If the man had an ICU, which is available really anywhere — I just got back from Tigray, Ethiopia, maybe two months ago now, also a war zone, also desperately poor. I mean, desperate. I saw malnutrition in children, not as widespread as in Gaza for sure, but certainly as severe as I saw in Gaza. Nevertheless, in the federal hospital in Tigray, Ethiopia, which is essentially the equivalent of Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza, this man would have survived. There wouldn’t have been any difficulty having him survive if he would have had the right antibiotics, the right medications. He would have had a critical care intensivist who was able to do the things that this man needed to do to survive. These are not complicated things.



I work at a 150-bed hospital in California. It’s a county hospital. It’s actually smaller than Nasser Medical Complex. I work at a very, very small hospital. We have everything we would have needed to keep this man alive. We wouldn’t have had to transfer him to an academic center. The things that the Palestinians in Gaza are being deprived of from a healthcare standpoint are shockingly common. They’re not expensive. Most countries produce them for themselves. They’re not something you have to import from Europe, or Japan, or the United States. These are just basic, simple things that have been around since the 1950s and ’60s that are not available in the Gaza Strip, simply because Gaza is under a medieval siege. Which the United States is participating in directly, I should add.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.