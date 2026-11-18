The head of the International Energy Agency said, “We have entered the age of electricity,” at last week’s UN annual climate summit. COP31 has entered its second and final week in Turkey. The big headline that could emerge at the end of the summit is a new global electrification goal.

Host country Turkey is pushing countries to commit to getting at least 35% of their energy from electricity within 10 years. Jan Rosenow, who leads the energy program at Oxford’s Environmental Change, told The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler that the final language of that agreement is being negotiated now, with disagreements over whether the electricity must come from so-called “clean sources.”

“What’s important is to understand that already almost 90% of all new electricity generation capacity that gets built every year is from renewable sources, mainly solar and wind. And now batteries also join the picture,” Rosenow said.

Carolyn Beeler: And that would be considered “clean?” Jan Rosenow: And that would be considered clean indeed. So, there are concerns that if we increase electricity demand and it comes from fossil fuel plants, it won’t have the same carbon benefits as using clean electricity. But we’re not really building vast amounts of fossil fuel generation at the moment. So I’m less worried about that [happening]. And even if we run electric technologies using fossil-fuel electricity, quite often, it still reduces emissions because of the higher efficiency.

You mentioned that 90% of new electricity generation that’s being built right now comes from renewable energy. I’m wondering if that is the case, or will remain the case, as AI data centers continue to push up the demand for new electricity. This is one of the worries when we look at the target in, sort of, isolation. And of course you could just meet it by building lots of data centers, and it would increase electricity demand as a share of final energy. But yeah, there’s not really any climate benefit to doing that. In fact, it would be a climate cost.

View Image: AP26316493130182-1024x683.jpg Britain’s Prime Minister Andy Burnham delivers his speech to the Cop31 UN Climate Change Conference in Antalya, Turkey, Nov. 12, 2026. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via AP

Because you’re just increasing electricity, you’re not reducing reliance on other sources of energy. Correct. What’s important is that this additional electricity displaces fossil fuels. If it doesn’t do that, then it doesn’t reduce emissions. And that is, I think, partly why we see quite controversial and heated discussions at the climate conference right now.

Yeah, can you tell us about the state of those discussions? I mean, one question is, “Is the 35% — is that the right target?” People have very different views on that. And then the other question, of course, remains: “How does that target get implemented by those who commit to it?”

Or does it get implemented, right? Because there’s a long history of these kinds of promises made at these climate summits that don’t necessarily translate into real action, right? There was, for example, the methane pledge in 2021 that aimed to reduce methane emissions by 2030. Methane emissions are still going up. There’s a pledge about forest loss, and forest loss has continued. So, if there is an agreement, how seriously should we take that? Well, it’s certainly an important statement and provides a level of ambition going forward. But you’re absolutely right that, in the end, the proof is in the pudding. And if people don’t deliver on those targets, then they are not particularly meaningful. I would say, though, that at least in some cases, we have made some tangible progress, maybe not as much as we thought we would and how much we said we would do in these targets. But we have still made progress in reducing and slowing the rate of emissions globally compared to where we would be otherwise. So, it’s certainly helpful to have those longer-term ambitions.

And why is this electrification goal on the table and getting so much attention? I mean, if electrifying everything is a necessary step in moving off fossil fuels, but of course it’s not all that’s needed, why aren’t the countries just sitting down to talk about explicitly moving off fossil fuels? Because electrification is the next logical step of the transition away from fossil fuels and just hasn’t received enough support in the past. And pretty much every single scenario tells us that electrification is absolutely necessary. It’s not enough, but it’s absolutely necessary for the next 20, 30 years of trying to move away from fossil fuels.

Is it also because explicitly saying we’re moving off of fossil fuels is politically untenable for so many of the countries negotiating at these COPs? Certainly, it’s much easier to sign up for an electrification agenda than for a fossil fuel phase-out agenda politically in some countries. But in other countries, it’s exactly the opposite, right? I mean, I’m speaking to you from the UK right now. We import a lot of fossil fuels at huge cost right now. And many people here see electrification as a way to insulate ourselves from these price shocks. It’s an energy security strategy.

But at last year’s COP, for example, host country Brazil was pushing for roadmaps to get away from fossil fuels. At my count, I think as of last week, only about three countries had delivered those roadmaps since then. Why not focus on doubling down on that issue rather than introducing this new one, this electrification target? I mean, you could do both in parallel. And I personally think a forward-looking, very positive agenda around using clean electricity more efficiently than we do now is a good thing. And if we can get more people to sign up for that, it will also help deliver on the other, which is to reduce the amount of fossil fuels that we still consume.

How do you view these COPs, these annual climate summits? I mean, there was a lot of momentum and excitement with the Paris Agreement about a dozen years ago. It seems like momentum and excitement has dwindled since then. How do you see them in terms of their efficacy at the bottom line, at tackling the climate crisis? I mean, the climate conferences are clearly imperfect. They’re not ideal. But we haven’t worked out what is the alternative to doing them. You know, we need those global discussions. We need to have places where people come together at that level and debate, negotiate and agree on the way forward. I wouldn’t say that they have achieved nothing. They have certainly achieved quite a bit. Not enough, I think, but quite a bit.



This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.