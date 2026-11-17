At the headquarters of the Magdeburg Indians student group, decorations from a recent Diwali celebration were still hanging around the room. The Indian festival of lights had a different atmosphere from election night in Germany in September.

“On that night, we had tons of emails,” recalled the organization’s treasurer Parthiban Saravanakumar. “The students were scared, and they were emailing us like, ‘What we should do?’”

Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party won an unprecedented victory in this year’s state election in Saxony-Anhalt, securing 43.8% of the vote. Exit polls found AfD voters in Saxony-Anhalt prioritized crime, immigration and “East German interests” over education policy. But as the party now works to form a government, its plans for higher education are raising concerns among students and university leaders in the state.

View Image: 2026-11-17-Lumina-Germany-Parthibam-1024x768.jpeg Parthiban Saravanakumar, treasurer of the Indian students’ association Magdeburg Indians confers with another member of the organization on Thursday, 12 November, 2026. Joshua Coe/The World

‘What they see and what they feel’

Saravanakumar moved to Magdeburg from India eight years ago to study neurobiology. It was an affordable place for an international student compared to many other university towns in the country, he said, and it’s home to the Leibniz Institute, world-renowned for neuroscience research, where he now works as a postdoctoral researcher.

The decision-making process of mammals — specifically, gerbils and humans — was the focus of his PhD research there. He focused on the decisions these creatures make about whether to stay somewhere or leave it behind.

“The more and more we learn, if it is good, we tend to stay,” the 30-year-old neuroscientist explained, although, “if it is bad, we tend to go away, because some people, they make decisions on what they see and what they feel.”

View Image: 2026-11-17-Lumina-Germany-student-Prathiban-1024x768.jpeg Parthiban Saravanakumar stands outside the headquarters of the Magdeburg Indians student association on the campus of Otto-von-Guericke University. Joshua Coe/The World

As treasurer of Magdeburg Indians, which represents some 1,700 Indian students at Otto-von-Guericke University, Saravanakumar said students have been seeking advice about whether to stay or leave.

The AfD’s 2026 election manifesto calls for eliminating gender studies, reducing student councils’ influence and establishing a non-university institute for what it calls “critical research on Islam.”

“This would constitute an undue interference in academic affairs and would fundamentally undermine the credibility of science and research,” said Ulrich Müller of the Centrum für Hochschulentwicklung, a higher education think tank. He noted that the party has also sought to promote research skeptical of climate science and vaccines.

The AfD also wants to withdraw state universities from the Bologna Process, which standardized European university qualifications around bachelor’s and master’s degrees.

View Image: 2026-11-17-Lumina-Germany-student-Christian-1024x768.jpeg Christian Martineau from Cameroon has studied bilingual computer science in Magdeburg for two years. He is undecided about staying and says he wants to live somewhere he feels accepted. At the same time, he does not want to judge a whole region based on the AfD or isolated comments alone. “Most Germans are actually very good people,” he said. “They have a really hardworking population, and I respect that.” Joshua Coe/The World

“German universities have abandoned everything that once made them strong,” the party stated in its election manifesto. “Universities must be original and authentic, precisely in order to remain internationally attractive. Students from around the world will only come to Germany if there is something here for them to learn and experience that cannot be found anywhere else.”

The World sought comment from the local AfD but received no response by the deadline.

In an election Q&A, the party stated that “foreign students are welcome, but we will not take our own measures to bring them to Saxony-Anhalt. If universities and colleges offer outstanding science, this will also attract many foreign students.”

Its manifesto also states that “the recruitment of skilled workers from culturally foreign backgrounds to address labor shortages leads to undesirable consequences.”

“This is hardly a welcoming message,” said Müller, who has analyzed the AfD’s higher education policy agenda. “Given demographic trends and ongoing skill shortages, universities, particularly in eastern Germany, depend heavily on international students. If these students do not feel welcome, they are likely to choose other destinations. This would be very detrimental to Saxony-Anhalt.”

Saxony-Anhalt as a ‘testing ground’

Otto von Guericke was a 17th-century scientist and one of Magdeburg’s most famous sons. In 1620, when he was about 18 years old, a small group of English religious separatists arrived in what is today Massachusetts. What is today Germany was not yet a unified country, but hundreds of duchies, principalities, kingdoms and independent cities. At the time, this fractious region of central Europe was also the center of the Thirty Years’ War, which devastated the city in 1631, an experience von Guericke documented.

Von Guericke would go on to publish his scientific treatise, “The New Magdeburg Experiments on Empty Space,” arguing for the existence of vacuums.

Nearly four centuries later, the university bearing his name faces political battles that do not exist in a vacuum.

View Image: 2026-11-17-Lumina-Germany-Otto-statue-1024x768.jpeg A statue of Otto von Guericke stands in the middle of a square in Magdeburg, where a Christmas market is being set up for the season. Joshua Coe/The World

The AfD’s proposal to “abolish gender studies” through funding pressure echoes approaches by the Trump administration in the US and Hungary’s recently ousted “illiberal” government. Elements of the debate in Saxony-Anhalt are familiar to Griffin Cook, a 22-year-old American student from Virginia.

“Similar to what people have said about the Trump administration, there are concerns that the AfD will try to cut programs or try to stifle programs that they don’t like,” Cook said.

He arrived in October through the Congress-Bundestag Youth Exchange. Although he was warned against discussing politics in eastern Germany, he has found people welcoming and more open to political discussion.

View Image: 2026-11-17-Lumina-Germany-student-Griffin-Cook-1024x768.jpeg Griffin Cook recalls being warned that “as an American, I should especially be careful with, talking to East Germans, cause especially, what I heard was that some of the supporters of the AFD are very, strongly opinionated, and they may not take too kindly to the presence of Americans.” He told The World that this hasn’t been his experience so far. Joshua Coe/The World

“And I have to say that all the people I’ve talked to … from all walks of life … really could not have been more welcoming,” he said.

Cook said he was particularly impressed by the sense of welcome at Otto-von-Guericke University.

Its rector, Jens Strackeljan, has led the institution since 2012. Nearly half the university’s students now come from abroad. He said leaving the Bologna Process would be a “disaster” for the university and its growing body of international students.

“Many of them enrolled in English-language master’s programs, and they would simply face a huge problem,” he told The World in German. “We would no longer be able to accommodate them. They would have a huge problem coming to Magdeburg to study. I expect a dramatic decline in student enrollment.”

View Image: 2026-11-17-Lumina-Germany-Jens-1024x768.jpeg Jens Strackeljan, president of Otto-von-Guericke University, sits at his desk in his office. Behind him, on the wall, is a portrait of the university’s namesake, Otto von Guericke. Joshua Coe/The World

Germany’s decentralized education system gives states significant authority over universities. Saxony-Anhalt provides 85% of Otto-von-Guericke University’s budget. Strackeljan explained that decentralization in Germany was an important safeguard against a national government imposing sweeping changes on academia.

“Looking back at the years 1933 through 1945, we saw just how quickly academia allowed itself to be co-opted politically,” he said. “And suddenly, topics were being addressed that were far removed from what constituted good scientific work and the pure pursuit of knowledge — and we didn’t want that to happen again.”

But he worries things could be different nationwide in a few years. Nationwide, nearly one in four Germans now support the party.

Strackeljan warns that Saxony-Anhalt could become a “testing ground” for the party’s national ambitions. As the party’s state manifesto makes clear, they seek to eliminate programs it considers ideological and ultimately work toward “having all of Germany withdraw from the so-called Bologna Process.”

View Image: 2026-11-17-Lumina-Germany-building-1024x768.jpeg The facade of a building in Magdeburg commemorates the reconstruction of the city in 1951. Much of the city was destroyed during an aerial bombing raid by the Allies in the final year of World War II. Joshua Coe/The World

He now sees an alternative to Germany’s higher education system in changes to the US Department of Education and research funding under the Trump Administration: “We saw how quickly intervention in certain disciplines led to the humanities — or certain topics in the health sector — no longer being researched,” he said. “We’re currently a long way from that in Germany.”

Another postwar guardrail against extremism is Germany’s political “firewall,” a commitment among mainstream centrist parties not to form governing coalitions with the far-right.

For now, that firewall appears to be holding in Saxony-Anhalt. The AfD has been unable to find enough coalition partners to form a government.