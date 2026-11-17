Doctors Without Borders (MSF) operates in dozens of countries afflicted by conflict and disaster, providing care to some of the world’s most vulnerable people. The humanitarian aid organization says that, right now, few places are more challenging than Democratic Republic of Congo.

Host Carolyn Beeler speaks with Hanna Reinholdz, the sexual assault advisor for Doctors Without Borders, who joined the conversation from Amsterdam, in the Netherlands.

Carolyn Beeler: How common is sexual violence in North Kivu [province of eastern Democratic Republic of Congo] right now? Hanna Reinholdz: Sexual violence in eastern DRC and in North Kivu is something that is really a longstanding crisis, which we’ve seen for the last three decades, driven by the armed conflict, the weak justice and protection systems, but also the social normalization and harmful gender norms, which are deeply rooted. It’s hard to say anything about prevalence numbers, but [for] Doctors Without Borders, last year in 2025, we provided care to 53,000 survivors.



This province is on the border with Uganda and Rwanda, for a sense of where we’re talking about. Doctors Without Borders is reporting that the paramilitary group with de facto control over this area is now making it harder for survivors of sexual assault to get medical care. Can you spell out the different ways in which they’re doing that? First of all, it’s always been difficult for survivors of sexual violence to access care because of the harmful social consequences in the area when it’s known. What we’ve seen, since the beginning of this year, is that the de facto authorities are making it difficult by putting in policies for the healthcare facilities to restrict who can access care as a survivor of sexual violence. That means narrowing the definition of what sexual violence is, only recognizing cases who have visible injuries, which we know is not the case for all survivors of sexual violence. They’ve also put in pressure to report to the police before being able to access medical care and restrictions in the time limits between the assault and accessing care. So, only those who present within three days of an assault can be counted or receive care as a survivor. In addition, they’re demanding to document very detailed information — name, addresses, identity of perpetrators, etc. — which is stigmatizing to survivors, puts their safety at risk and breaches confidentiality.

How are the local authorities actually enforcing these restrictions; do they have officers posted at health clinics, are they in clinic rooms? How is this actually happening? We are working together with the Ministry of Health, and the Ministry of Health in this area is under the control of the de facto authorities, so they need to follow the guidance that they receive. There has been information shared with healthcare workers. There’s also been inspections in healthcare centers with direct threats to healthcare workers to comply with these instructions.

Remind us who these authorities are. They’re the rebel group that used to go [by] M23, is that right? Yes, exactly, and then they have their political party, which was the AFC, the Alliance Fleuve Congo , which has now recently changed to Front pour la refondation de la nation (FRN).

This is a rebel group that is fighting the Congolese National Army? No, this is the political party that is the de facto authorities, but they were formerly the AFCM-Nantwa.

Why are they trying to limit access to care for victims of sexual violence? It’s hard for me to speculate what exactly they — why they are doing this. But what we see is the consequence that the numbers of survivors of sexual violence [reporting and seeking care] is dropping.

Has the Ministry of Health there, or this rebel group, given any stated reason for doing this? Not to my knowledge, no.

How large has the drop been in those seeking care for sexual violence? In our clinics, between January and August this year, we saw a 41% drop in total.

How much do you think that is because of these new policies versus other things, such as Ebola — which might make some people want to avoid healthcare settings, so they don’t get infected? It’s extremely hard to say exactly what percentage is due to this. As you say, there is also Ebola in some of these areas, which might deter people from seeking care, but a lot of these survivors that we see have been in Goma, where there is no current spread of Ebola. What we see and what we hear, talking to my colleagues in these clinics, is that they actually see survivors being turned back without receiving care. We also hear from the communities that they are being encouraged not to seek care for sexual violence. So, it’s definitely having an impact.

What are your colleagues saying about the pressures they are facing? The doctors from Doctors Without Borders who are working in these local health clinics that are controlled by this Ministry of Health, is there a question about how they should be acting in this situation? So, mostly in this health center, we don’t work with doctors, but more with nurses and midwives. From them — of course, they’re also afraid of these measures. We also work with a lot of staff from the Ministry of Health. Many people are afraid of losing their jobs, being suspended and also being threatened of being imprisoned. Of course, people are not feeling very comfortable and asking how to best act. Everyone wants to do the best for survivors, but at the same time, their personal safety comes first.

We often say that sexual violence can be a weapon of war and becomes worse during conflict. Is this also common: to restrict access to care for that sexual violence during wartime? Not as direct as we see in this case. We do see, in specific contexts where mandatory reporting is put in place, for example, that you have to report to the police to access care. We also see — sometimes in other contexts — a willingness to question our numbers, or to get more details from us directly. So, it’s a tendency that we see [in some places], but I’ve never seen it as clearly pronounced as we see it now.

You are publicizing this problem. Has the government made any response or shown any signs of reversing these restrictive policies? No. We have had interactions with the government’s de facto authorities before, and there were commitments to change the policies. Since then, we haven’t seen any actions in that direction. That’s part of why we’re speaking out about it.

The World reached out to the newly formed political arm of the de facto government in North Kivu but has not received a response.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.