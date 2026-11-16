International student enrollment at US colleges falls 3%

International student enrollment in the United States declined for a second consecutive year, with sharp drops in new student and graduate enrollment raising concerns about the future of US research and innovation, according to new national data released Monday.

The Institute of International Education (IIE) reports US colleges and universities saw a 3% drop in overall international enrollment last academic year compared to the previous year. Among international students, while undergraduate enrollment barely budged, graduate enrollment fell 13%. New international enrollment — those attending their institutions for the first time — plummeted 18%.

The decline was particularly pronounced among graduate students from India, the largest source of international students to the United States. Their numbers fell 34%, accounting for approximately 61,000 fewer students.

Researchers point to a combination of factors, including visa cancellations and restrictions , the Trump administration’s crackdown on campus activism , rising tuition costs and growing competition from universities abroad.

Other countries are increasingly competing for international students, often offering lower-cost alternatives. Still, the US remains the world’s leading destination, with more than 1.1 million international students enrolled at some 3,000 colleges and universities.

“This could have been worse,” said Gerardo Blanco, director of Boston College’s Center for International Higher Education. “I think the Trump administration likely intended to bring the decreases to the double digits and to keep them that way.”

But Blanco sees the steep decline in graduate enrollment as a serious long-term threat to US science, innovation and global competitiveness.

“The majority of people who are working as postdoctoral researchers in different labs are born outside of the United States,” he explained. “Many of them are here to get a world-class education and to pursue academia anywhere in the world.”

A shrinking pipeline of international graduate students could put the US at a disadvantage as it competes with China in artificial intelligence and other critical fields, Blanco said.

In Massachusetts, some universities are reporting substantial declines.

At the University of Massachusetts Boston in Dorchester, international undergraduate and graduate enrollment is down 17% and 30%, respectively, according to university officials.

A Tufts University spokesperson said the Medford school saw “a modest decline in international undergraduate applicants last year, which translated to a modestly smaller international student enrollment.”

At MIT, administrators had previously reported a 20% drop in federal funding and an equivalent reduction in graduate admissions this fall.

While selective four-year universities like MIT and Harvard University have faced persistent political pressure and funding threats over international student enrollment, community colleges have bucked the broader trend. International enrollment at these two-year institutions increased by 3% nationally, marking their third consecutive annual increase.

Robin Matross Helms, vice president for membership and educational services at the Association of Community College Trustees, attributes this trend to community colleges’ ability to offer affordable, job-ready credentials.

“Community colleges’ superpowers are exactly what the world needs right now,” Matross Helms said. “In education systems around the world, we’re seeing a huge emphasis on skilling and the need for industry-aligned credentials, which is reiterated by government and industry itself.”

She also points to the flexibility community colleges provide, suggesting more savvy international students may be recognizing the value of these options amid political and economic uncertainty.

“As community college leaders recognize the importance of global learning and skill-building for all students, and the ways that having international students on campus contributes to the overall educational mission of the institution, they’re aiming the value proposition message globally, and it looks like it’s working,” she said.

Looking ahead, the international enrollment picture could worsen. IIE’s preliminary fall 2026 snapshot, based on data from more than 800 institutions, shows international enrollment down 9% this fall. Graduate enrollment fell 15%, suggesting the slowdown is continuing into the current academic year.

The outlook for international graduates in the US also faces uncertainty.

Last week, the Trump administration proposed a new rule that would impose substantial fees on universities for hosting international students who participate in the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, citing a goal to “protect American jobs.”

In IIE’s survey, 95% of institutions said international students would likely consider another country if OPT were eliminated or capped.

Whatever happens, the economic consequences are already being felt. International students contributed nearly $40 billion to the US economy in the last academic year, supporting more than 309,000 jobs, according to a new report from NAFSA: Association of International Educators. That represents a 7% decline in spending and a loss of more than 46,000 jobs.

Despite the downturn, more than eight in 10 institutions say they continue to prioritize international student recruitment.

“The data again reflect the harsh reality that the barriers the US government is putting in place to block talented international students are having a real impact,” Fanta Aw, NAFSA executive director and CEO, said in a statement. “All Americans will feel the effects as international students’ tuition payments, local spending, and contributions to US excellence in research and innovation diminish.”