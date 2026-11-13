North America’s wildest boat race

Every other year, sailing enthusiasts from around the world make their way to Port Townsend, Washington, for a boat race to Alaska. In fact, that’s the competition’s name: Race to Alaska.

The rules are simple: no engines, no support and, outside of two waypoints in British Columbia, there is no official course.

For most teams, that no-engine rule means piloting a sailboat, but the most hardcore among them go even further by paddling the whole way, with zero assistance from Mother Nature.

National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek encountered one of those intrepid paddlers as he was making his own journey down Alaska’s outer coast for his project, the Out of Eden Walk.

Marco Werman: So, Paul, how did you hear about this race in the first place? Paul Salopek: Pretty much after it was winding up. I had never heard of the Race to Alaska. I was in the race for my own: saving my own skin, learning how to sea kayak down through the Inside Passage. But my two colleagues, Kevin Danielson and Justine Bright, were hardcore sea kayak racers, and they were listening to the breaking news of who’s coming in, who’s placing. And so, that’s how I found out about this obscure but extraordinary competition.

And in that obscure and extraordinary competition, there is this extraordinary racer, a Japanese man named Yota Kano. Did you encounter him by chance, or did you seek him out? Here we are … there are three of us, me and my group, paddling south from Alaska into Canadian waters. And just suddenly one day from behind, this chap zooms ahead of us in this kind of high-tech kayak. It’s about, I don’t know, five meters (16 feet) long. And it turns out to be Yota Kano. He’s overtaking us. He’s finished this incredible endurance race, and he’s paddling back home, days back to his port in Canada. Like it’s not enough punishment, need a little more. Pure chance.

The race to Alaska is 750 miles. How long did it take Yota Kano to complete that? He did that in 18 incredible days, including one day that he paddled about 60 miles, about 96 kilometers. Just to give you an idea, my small group of three: a good day for us would be pushing 30 [miles], and he did it like 300% more on one of his days. Just extraordinary.

Yeah. And your own kayaking journey, Paul, was longer than the Race to Alaska. As I said, 750 miles. Your stretch was closer to 1,000 miles. How many days did that take you? It took us about two months, even a little bit over, with the caveat that I was stopping to write and report along the way in small towns, right? But still, it’s this … the race builds itself as kind of an epic in eccentricity. The only thing I compare it to in my long global journey is walking across the steppes of Kazakhstan, and off in the distance was a guy riding a unicycle. And he wasn’t going to the local store. There was nothing else out there. He was heading across the steppe. So, the Race to Alaska is that kind of quirky, but also kind of hyper-ambitious. These folks are true, true athletes. Yota trained for more than a year, paddling 40 kilometers (25 miles) a day. And this is the Northern Pacific. These are really rough, tricky waters with riptides up to 20 knots in some places.

You, yourself, use a string of adjectives to describe the scene with this race: exhausting, icy, blistering, windy, foggy, lonely, torrential, white-capped, riptidal and mostly wild coastline. So, what is Yota Kano’s story? I mean, I know you caught up with him in British Columbia on land. You toasted his achievement over a bottle of saké. What’s his deal? As you might imagine, it’s as colorful as you’d think for somebody you’re meeting out in this wilderness in North America. He has a background in traveling to pretty remote places in Papua New Guinea. He was trained as a fish biologist, raising fish farms. And that’s what he was doing in this port in British Columbia, Prince Rupert. He was helping a First Nations group raise kelp and shellfish. That was his, in his words, quote, “boring day job.” He lived to paddle the sea. And every time he could get out of the office, out of the lab, out of the experimental farm, he was out on the water in his boat. And he just lived for it. I call him the Paladin of the Paddle. He was like a ballet dancer on top of three-pointed waves that are a meter (3 feet) tall.

Well, more bona fides about just how crazy this race is: The Race to Alaska’s website proudly quotes a past racer as saying, “It’s the dumbest thing you could ever do. It’s like bicycling through the Louvre,” written in large font right over a button that says, “Sign me up.” So, did your conversation, Paul, with Yota Kano give you any insight into what that phrase, “bicycling through the Louvre,” means? What motivates him to do this? It’s a certain personality that’s kind of an outdoor kind of sports person, kind of like an extreme mountaineer who hangs by his or her fingernails off of extreme cliffs that are kilometers high. That kind of person after adrenaline. Somebody who is challenging themselves internally to the first prize always goes to the same kind of category racer. High-end, high-tech sailboats, right? You know, there can be no motor power on this race, but you can use sail. And so, a lot of sailboats participate. They usually win. But as Kevin, my paddling partner, pointed out, it’s the losers who are the most interesting people. And Yota was among them because they are pure muscle. They use no sail. There’s that. And then there’s also the bicycling through the Louvre, I think, which alludes to the fact that you’re racing through this precious kind of fragile landscape of wilderness, but you’re going on a high-speed bicycle doing wheelies around the Mona Lisa, right? I think it’s that kind of quirky, ironic appreciation that they’re in a beautiful place and moving very fast.

Do you ever think, Paul, that your own Out of Eden walk is kind of like bicycling through the Louvre? I would say maybe shuffling backward through the Louvre might be a little bit more of a comparison, you know, slowly and maybe hopefully not bumping into anything precious. But yeah. These folks were kind of another order. Totally, Marco, seriously, more of an athlete than me. I can walk a long way. My body’s kind of gotten used to carrying heavy loads. I’ve got good endurance. But these folks were just experts. They were like, I don’t want to say machines, but they were training carefully and planning their food down to the gram and how many calories they were going to take. There’s one funny story about a woman who participated who was jamming down thousands of calories every day.

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Writer and National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has embarked on a 24,000-mile storytelling trek across the world called the “Out of Eden Walk.” The National Geographic Society, committed to illuminating and protecting the wonders of our world, has funded Salopek’s project since 2013. Explore the project here. Follow the journey on X at @PaulSalopek, @outofedenwalk.