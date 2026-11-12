First-ever Olympic Games held in Africa, as Senegal hosts youth games

Hosted by Senegal, the Dakar Summer Youth Olympics are making history as the first Olympic games held by an African country. But it is not without a few controversies.

The World’s Host Marco Werman learned more from Ricci Shryock, a journalist based in Dakar, who has been covering the lead up to the games.

View Image: AP26255723783621-1024x683.jpg Spectators dance as Senegalese musician Carlou D performs during a concert celebrating the arrival of the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games flame at the Place du Souvenir Africain in Dakar, Senegal, Sept. 12, 2026. Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP

Marco Werman: What’s the atmosphere in Dakar? How psyched are people there for these games? Ricci Shryock: There are more and more people arriving in Dakar. You can see people with the badges on and things like that, the [Youth Olympic Games] Dakar 2026 label, and the downtown — the Place de l’Indépendance, the Independence Square — is lit up. There’s the Olympic mascot, who’s a lion, and it says Dakar 2026 on it. They’ve got lit up lions everywhere, and there’s lots of people walking around, taking photos with the decorations, and it’s just very festive.

This edition of the Summer Youth Olympics happens to be hosted on the youngest continent on Earth. Today, over 60% of Africa’s population is under the age of 25. That’s according to the World Economic Forum. What sort of representation are we seeing from African countries in these events? Yeah, I can talk best about Senegal. They have beach wrestling. It’s the first time, I believe, that beach wrestling will be part of the Youth Olympics and Senegal has a long history of traditional wrestling called laamb, which is very similar to beach wrestling. So, they have quite high hopes for that team. The Senegalese teams are quite excited to host. I’ve spoken to the breakdancers, for example. They’ve got breakdancers. They’ve got fencing, they’ve got horse riders, swimming, track and field, taekwondo.

View Image: AP26311771745174-1024x683.jpg Senegal’s wrestler Babacar Mbaye reacts after defeating Georgia’s Davit Mdzevashvili in a men’s 60 kg beach wrestling bronze medal match at the Youth Olympics in Saly, Senegal, Nov. 7, 2026. Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP

This is also the first time we’ve seen Olympic competitions held in an African country. What did it take to get these Summer Youth Games hosted in Dakar? The prep has been going on for a while. The pandemic actually bumped it back. They’ve renovated at least two of the stadiums in Dakar, [Iba Mar Diop Stadium], which is in Medina, a historical neighborhood near downtown Dakar. They’ve really made it so much nicer, from the facade to the facilities itself. There’s the piscine olympique [Olympic pool]. Also, the sidewalks are being repaired, these are things that can hopefully benefit the population after the Olympics.

View Image: AP26309458259035-1024x683.jpg Swimmers compete in men’s 50-meter backstroke heat at the Youth Olympic Games, at the Tour de l’Oeuf complex in Dakar, Senegal, Nov. 5, 2026. Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP



What you’re describing is prompting me into some questions about the perennial Olympic controversy. How expensive has this been for Senegal? The West African government has invested more than $160 million into stadiums and training facilities and other infrastructure. So, it’s not a small price, especially given Senegal’s having some broader economic problems at the time.

Are some Senegalese upset about the cost of hosting these games at a time when unemployment and the cost of living are so high? Earlier this year, there were lots of protests about the university, the infrastructure of public education, especially higher education and public education in Senegal. But, I haven’t seen much in terms of public outcry, when it comes to the investment in infrastructure for the games.

View Image: AP26304725101463-1024x681.jpg Performers spell out “Dakar” during the opening ceremony of the Youth Olympics in Dakar, Senegal, Oct. 31, 2026. Sylvain Cherkaoui/AP

These will be the first games to see Russia return under its own flag. What’s the talk around that? When you talk about Russia in West Africa, it’s very different than when you talk about Russia in the US — obviously — in Europe, and things like that. The politics around it are very different here, given the history that the Soviet Union had in supporting liberation movements in West Africa. It’s a very different way that people talk about the conflict.

The modern Olympics have been going on for 130 years now. Why is this the first time any Olympics have been held on the continent, and has anyone said it’s a preface to getting the full Olympics to Africa at some point? Oftentimes, people have stereotypes and — quite frankly — racist views of the continent, and of what can happen on the continent. I think this shows that, perhaps, there are openings of those views, and new imaginations being considered. I haven’t heard any more talk about the entire Olympic Games being held, no, but I think this is an exciting step. I was there when the flame, the torch arrived and was lit on African soil for the first time in Dakar. It was quite moving, I’ll be honest. It was very cool to see this is possibly lighting up new opportunities.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.