‘The pull of duty’: Sonia Gandhi on family, power and India

From a small town in Italy to the center of Indian politics, Sonia Gandhi took an unlikely path.

Born Sonia Maino, she met a fellow student in England as a teen: Rajiv Gandhi, son of Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Sonia and Rajiv eventually married, and the newlyweds lived with Prime Minister Gandhi in her official residence.

View Image: 2026-11-10-India-Gandhi-wedding-805x1024.jpeg Rajiv and Sonia at their wedding’s Jaimala (garland ceremony). Courtesy of Sonia Gandhi

Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was assassinated in 1984. Sonia’s husband Rajiv succeeded his mother as PM and was murdered seven years later.

View Image: 2026-11-10-Rajiv-Ghandi-and-wife-Sonia-1024x668.jpg Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi and his wife Sonia arrive at the New Delhi airport, May 26, 1985. Douglas E. Curran/AP/File

Eventually, Sonia dove into politics herself, taking over the Indian National Congress and establishing herself as an influential politician in her own right.

Speaking with Host Marco Werman, Sonia Gandhi recounts this remarkable journey in her new memoir, “Belonging: A Journey of Love,” admitting she was quite intimidated when she learned her boyfriend’s mother was Prime Minister Indira Gandhi.

“My husband wrote to her almost immediately after he met me, and he told her that he had met this girl, he liked her very much,” Gandhi recalled. “The mother wrote back to him saying, ‘You be careful because the first girl you meet may not necessarily be the right one.’ He answered, ‘And how do I know which is the right girl or not?’ Eventually, she asked Rajiv to take me to London to meet her, and I was terrified.

View Image: 2026-11-10-India-Gandhi-family-1024x613.jpg “The family with our Afghan hound, Pippa, relaxing in Sunday mood at our home on Safdarjung Road (circa 1982), my mother-in-law (second to the right) in an Assamese mekhla (sarong) in place of her usual sari.” — Sonia Gandhi Courtesy of Sonia Gandhi

Marco Werman: You were terrified, but what was your first impression? Sonia Gandhi: I was — she was jet-lagged. She was sort of lying down on the couch, and she was very, very warm and natural. She asked me a few questions, then noticed I was very nervous, and told me I shouldn’t be because she had been young and in love, and she understood me. So, that melted me. She was very gentle, affectionate, warm. Of course, [there were] a couple of times she had a bit of a temper.

View Image: 2026-11-10-India-PM-Indira-Gandhi-1024x753.jpg Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi speaking at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, July 30, 1982. AP/File

Well, in the political realm, things were a little different for Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. During one of the darkest periods in Indian democracy, she suspended civil liberties, cracked down on the press and jailed political opponents. When she was arrested sometime later, she complained of being politically persecuted. As a politician yourself, Sonia Gandhi, how do you reconcile that? I believe that my mother-in-law was never at ease with declaring an emergency. She regretted it and asked for forgiveness in one of her large meetings in Maharashtra. She realized, yes, that it was a mistake.

Let me take you back to the assassination of Indira Gandhi, your mother-in-law, a shocking experience for you. And if you don’t mind recalling that moment in 1984, because you essentially witnessed the entire event. Where were you, and what was going through your mind in those terrifying moments? Well, I was home alone, and someone suddenly banged on my door, shouting and screaming, and I rushed out. I realized it because we were expecting something like this. She had spoken to us about it. So, I rushed to the spot where the person who had come to call me, led me to a spot where she had fallen. And I then sat in the car with her. You know, often in such cases, you kind of black out. I did write about it. It wasn’t easy, but there it is. It’s in my book.

View Image: 2026-11-10-India-Rajiv-assissination-1024x653.jpg Congress party President Sonia Gandhi, left, with her son and lawmaker Rahul Gandhi pay floral respects at the memorial of former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary in New Delhi, India, Oct. 31, 2012. Gandhi was gunned down by her Sikh bodyguards in 1984. Indira Gandhi was Sonia Gandhi’s mother-in-law. Mustafa Quraishi/AP/File

Well, obviously a traumatic moment. And then, after Indira Gandhi’s assassination, you opposed the idea that your husband, Rajiv Gandhi, should become India’s prime minister. He did succeed her, but why did you oppose that idea? For some reason, I knew that I was going to lose him, too.

View Image: 2026-11-10-Rajiv-Gandhi-PM-1024x664.jpg Rajiv Gandhi, who became prime minister of India after the assassination of his mother Indira, stands with some of the electorate in rural India in late December 1985. Gandhi’s Congress Party captured a large majority in India’s parliament to confirm his position as prime minister. Suresh Karadia/AP/File

Yeah. I mean, you wrote that your son Rahul was studying in the US when he said to you, “Ma, if something isn’t done about Pa’s security, I know I’ll soon have to come back for his funeral.” So what sort of security did your husband have in India, and why wasn’t it enough? As prime minister, he had specialized security, which was then removed. As leader of the opposition, he wasn’t entitled to that kind of security, so he had no security at all when he traveled to another state; he would have the local police. But where the state is governed by an opposition, which it was in that particular case, then very often the police can be quite careless. Or perhaps orders are not given firmly enough to ensure full security. So, he had one personal officer belonging to the police, and that’s all.

And in 1991, tragically, your husband Rajiv was assassinated by Sri Lankan Tamil separatists. Your own daughter says you still wanted nothing to do with politics then, but what eventually changed your mind? I began to feel kind of cowardly to just sit around doing nothing and watch the party, perhaps, becoming weaker. But in fact, I think the pull of duty eventually [outweighed] every other feeling I had in that moment. It was, above all, the pull of duty toward them and toward India.

View Image: 2026-11-10-Rahul-Gandhi-funeral-1024x684.jpg Sonia Gandhi (far left) and her daughter Priyanka (right behind her) sit on the floor in front of the body of the assassinated Indian politician Rajiv Gandhi in the Teen Murti house in New Delhi, May 22, 1991. AP/File

You wrote in your book that you’ve been the favorite target of the BJP, the party led by Prime Minister [Narendra] Modi. You write that they’ve depicted you as a cabaret dancer, a Monica Lewinsky and a spy. Have those personal attacks wounded you? Have they hurt you? They did hurt me initially, but they no longer hurt me. You have to be able to accept that this is politics, and you have to take the good and the bad together in the same spirit.

Fast forward to today, what do you think the path India is on? We are not on a very good path because most of our institutions have been, [practically speaking], captive to the present government. In parliament, bills are passed without any discussion. But worst of all, there has been, in the last so many months, proof that our elections have more or less been stolen. In the recent past, 15% of voters’ names have been deleted.

View Image: 2026-11-10-Modi-protest-1024x682.jpg A poster showing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is carried during a protest called by the Congress party and its allies against the revision of electoral rolls in New Delhi, Nov. 1, 2026. Manish Swarup/AP

Well, you write in your book that the BJP, Prime Minister Modi’s party, has systematically dismantled India’s democratic institutions. Absolutely.

Do you believe your own party, the Indian National Congress Party, has been one of his victims, or has it been a victim of democracy — just fewer votes? All political parties in the opposition have been victims. We are the largest party out of all the alliances, but there have been threats. There have been cases, legal cases [brought against] political leaders. Some of them have been arrested and jailed. That is the situation today, unfortunately.

How would you describe Narendra Modi’s leadership? Well, I would rather not comment on that, but it is there for everyone to see, and people are actually now realizing what the situation is.

Let me ask you something more general. Do you worry that the India that you came to love and made your home is turning its back on the founding ideals of the country: secularism and religious pluralism? I have hope, great hope, because in recent months, our young people have come out and demonstrated in large numbers, asking for their rights.

You’re talking about the satirically named Cockroach Movement, yeah? Yes. And actually, our party and other political parties are fighting for those very ideals. And I have hope that things will change. And if we all work together, as we have done in the past. In 2004, we came together in an alliance and won the elections. And I have no doubt it can happen again; it will.

View Image: 2026-11-10-Cockroach-party-speech-1024x683.jpg Abhijeet Dipke, founder of the Cockroach Janta Party addresses a press conference in New Delhi, Oct. 15, 2026. Manish Swarup/AP

So, we’re obviously talking about the Gen Z youth protests that erupted this summer on the streets of Indian cities, also in tune with other protests demanding government accountability around the globe. This is the Cockroach Movement. Sonia Gandhi, you’re now 79, still very much a part of Indian politics. Given where India is at, would you encourage your children, both of whom are active in politics, to align with the Cockroach Movement? They are old enough to make their own decisions. It’s for them to decide.

View Image: 2026-11-10-India-Sonia-Gandhi-influence-1024x683.jpg Leader of the opposition Rahul Gandhi, right, talks with Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Sonia Gandhi, left, as Congress Party president, Mallikarjun Kharge, center, sits during the All India Congress Committee’s national convention in Ahmedabad, India, April 9, 2025. Ajit Solanki/AP/File

What do you think is the biggest danger in India today, and how might the Cockroach Movement kind of counter that danger? Like-minded political parties, secular parties above all, will be able to manage to save and bring back our India, the India of the Mahatma.

Referring back to Mahatma Gandhi. Yes. Yes.

Finally, let me ask you about the title. I mean, given the tragedies you faced and the challenges you’ve confronted, the subtitle could have been A Journey of Politics, A Journey of Struggles, A Journey of Duty, as you said. Why is the subtitle “Belonging: A Journey of Love?“ Because it was a journey of love. Love for my husband, which then enlarged itself to love for my family and to love for India and the people of India.

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.