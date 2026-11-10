The international implications of the US midterms’ ‘blue tsunami’

Following sweeping Democratic victories in last Tuesday’s midterm elections, there are questions about what the results might mean beyond the United States’ borders and in the realm of foreign policy.

Ishaan Tharoor, who writes about global affairs for The New Yorker, joined The World’s Host Marco Werman to discuss the global implications.

View Image: IMG_7201-1024x756.jpg Supporters at a joint event for Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and US Sen. Ed Markey dance as Democrats make gains on election night, Nov. 3, 2026. Sara Hassan/GBH News

Marco Werman: How closely and why are US elections — even midterms — watched internationally? Ishaan Tharoor: We saw that this year with the nature of this Iran war. You have the United States blundering into a war of choice that creates this cascade of economic effects that broadly affect Americans less, frankly, even though Americans are complaining about higher gas prices and higher food costs. The actual toll of this war has been shouldered by people far afield in much more dire circumstances — facing much greater inflation and proportionally much higher prices in societies and countries that have nothing to do with the Middle East or the United States — that are really distant from this, and yet they feel it much more acutely. So, yes, this is a huge story everywhere.

How much does international diplomacy, at some level, run on the US election clock? I think it is certainly shaping certain calculations, when it comes to Iran’s own thinking about the game of brinkmanship it’s playing vis-à-vis the US, and its regional neighbors, over the Strait of Hormuz. Certainly, it affects how Russian President Vladimir Putin has been approaching his own apparent endgame with Ukraine. An emboldened Democratic Congress checking [US President Donald] Trump will presumably place more guardrails on what Trump can do when it comes to these negotiations with foreign leaders and the commitments he can make, but it may not necessarily thwart some of Trump’s stated policy goals and dealings.

View Image: AP26294389923603-1024x683.jpg Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, and US President Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff, second right, attend talks at the Konstantin Palace in Strelnya, outside St. Petersburg, Russia, Oct. 21, 2026. Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool via AP

Come Jan. 3, Trump will be a lame duck president. How will Moscow and Beijing make adjustments for this new political landscape, because you can imagine a Democrat-controlled Congress pushing to get more assistance to Ukraine? For the Russians, yes, you can imagine that Congress controlled by the Democrats — and then potentially a Democratic president winning in 2028 — would align the US much further back into the consensus forged by the Europeans when it comes to confronting Russia. On China, it’s a bit more complicated because Trump has made a bunch of concessions to the Chinese that you wonder if a Democratic administration would do so. There’s no sense the Democrats would necessarily be any less hawkish on the Chinese, perhaps even more so in certain contexts. If you’re sitting in Beijing, you’re probably settling in for what many view as a decades-long contest to come and a rivalry that will ebb and flow, but will always be there. If you’re in Russia, yes, maybe you’re going to have to rush for a certain kind of arrangement and deal with Trump now, that you may not get in a couple years.

Last week, you wrote that the White House had lost two hugely symbolic allies in its broader right-wing culture war, following the defeat of Flávio Bolsonaro in Brazil and Viktor Orbán in Hungary. We’ve also seen the ouster of Aleksandar Vučić’s ruling party in Serbia. Do you see these as separate national political stories or signs of something larger happening internationally? There’s obviously a distinct national story in all these cases, but yes, I do think there [are] so many commonalities here, and there [are] so many ways in which — especially when you think about Brazil and the US — these countries are in a kind of strange feedback loop. What happened in Brazil seemed to be on a two-year delay from what was happening in the US — except with Lula’s victory, he broke that cycle. He smashed the strange hall of mirrors that the US and Brazil were stumbling along in. Increasingly, in this age of social media, so much of our discourse crosses borders and echoes in different places. When you very specifically have people like Flávio Bolsonaro, his brother, his father, making very direct gestures to Trump, finding they’re going to Trump for a place for their political exile, [there is] a very direct sense of bonds and kinship, an ideological project that links people across geographies. Trump, very consciously, has always placed himself in that ideological project. He’s gone to places like Davos, and other international fora, and the UN, and constantly positioned MAGA and his movement as the vanguard of the global right.

View Image: AP26298758304026-1024x683.jpg Aleksandar Vucic, leader of the right-wing Serbian Progressive Party (SNS) speaks at the party headquarters, conceding defeat in the parliamentary election in Belgrade, Serbia, Oct. 25, 2026. Darko Vojinovic/AP

We also see far-right and far-left groups growing in power in countries like Germany and France. Do you think there are lessons those leaders are taking from Trump’s defeat here? I should be careful here; I mean, the European far right has — for months now, especially since the start of Trump’s second term — really tried to keep a distance from the Trump project. A formerly quote-unquote “far-right leader” in Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has now recast herself as a much more establishment-type European leader, and then the parties on the far right, whether it’s the AfD in Germany, which is actually quite virulently anti-American, or Marine Le Pen’s national rally in France that is positioning itself for a major presidential campaign next year — and a potential dramatic victory there — they’ve always also kept the US at distance, and certainly will do so now.



Trump didn’t really help anything when it came to his grandstanding over European sovereignty in Greenland and wanting to claim that. That doesn’t really go well with European nationalists. I think there is a shared conversation on both sides of the pond about corruption, about cost of living, about pocketbook issues. Perhaps one of the lessons for centrist, center-left parties in Europe is that they don’t necessarily have to play into the nativist demagoguery and fear-mongering of some of the far-right parties. At the end of the day, and what we’ve seen perhaps in the last two years in the US, is that anti-immigrant politics, xenophobic politics peters out. At least in the American context, it hasn’t worked for Trump, and it’s actually led to quite decisive rebukes.

If you think about the changes of the past two years and how they fundamentally altered how other countries see America — especially given the sharp swings of the pendulum going back to [former US President Barack] Obama’s second term, then Trump, then [former US President Joe] Biden, then Trump again, and now these victories yesterday — what do you think other countries are expecting, or would want? I think it varies by country. I think there [are] some countries that would really want America to be the Cold War buddy; if you look at, say, European countries in Russia’s neighborhood, the Baltic states, Poland, and so forth, they would love to see classic America return. But, I think everyone is now operating on the premise that we are in a different world, that the world order is changing, that America is no longer an unquestioned Leviathan on the world stage, and that everyone needs to figure out their own, sort of, arrangements — for their own security and to hedge against future uncertainty to come. While the Democrats have managed an incredibly historic victory in the midterms and may win in 2028, no one is banking on long-term stability in American politics. Everyone sees America as a country that is profoundly polarized, and subject to the whims of that polarization in the years to come.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.