How Google Maps leaves US service members exposed

Throughout history, conflicts required some serious intelligence gathering — compiling any possible information about enemy positions from spies, reconnaissance units, turncoats, old maps, even some guesswork — all in order to know when and where to strike an enemy’s fortifications.

Today, satellite mapping leaves few, if any, secrets about what modern bases look like. That’s had some dire consequences for US troops during the war with Iran. As a new investigation by our partners at Bellingcat demonstrates, satellite mapping services like Google Maps very publicly identify specific facilities on US military installations across the Middle East.

The World’s Host Aaron Schachter spoke with Bellingcat researcher Sebastian Vandermeersch, who led the investigation.

Click the player to listen to the entire discussion.

Aaron Schachter: Sebastian, start by telling me, if you would, a bit more about what sorts of facilities you can find labeled on something like Google Maps. Sebastian Vandermeersch: Yeah, absolutely. So, the vast majority are restaurants, gyms and facilities you’d expect everyday people to identify and review on Google Maps. But what we also found was that some more sensitive sites, such as the headquarters of some bases and locations on bases where US Air Force pilots sleep, are also identified. Google Maps also identifies office buildings of quite senior military officers. And yeah, what we’re not talking about is just the satellite view from above. We also see photos and videos from inside these locations that reveal sensitive information.

And those photos are from soldiers posting them online, right? Yeah, we see in many cases in the reviews, on the profiles of the Google reviewers, we can identify that they’re soldiers themselves leaving the reviews. But I mean, many of these bases are basically small cities and have had huge numbers of contractors over the years. So, it’s not only soldiers, but in many cases, it is soldiers.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-06-at-1.42.23-PM-1024x377.png Left: Google Maps shows images of the gym’s interior and exterior. Right: Google Maps reviews indicate when the gym is busy (names blurred by Bellingcat). Courtesy of Bellingcat

A lot of these facilities that you find, as you said, are the more public places like gyms or the dining commons. What is the big deal about seeing the gym or the dining commons?



So, what we now know from speaking to experts is that, yeah, this kind of intelligence showing where service members are sleeping, where they’re eating, even details such as what times they’re likely to be eating, what times they’re likely to be in the gym at, can be used against them by the Iranians, who are doing a very effective job at targeting many of these locations that are identified on Google Maps. The big deal is that Iran has been very effective in targeting these bases, especially through the use of ballistic missiles, as we saw over the summer on MSAB , which is a big airbase in Jordan where three US service members were killed in a ballistic missile strike, in which over a dozen accommodation buildings of American service members were destroyed in the strike.So, what we now know from speaking to experts is that, yeah, this kind of intelligence showing where service members are sleeping, where they’re eating, even details such as what times they’re likely to be eating, what times they’re likely to be in the gym at, can be used against them by the Iranians, who are doing a very effective job at targeting many of these locations that are identified on Google Maps.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-06-at-1.35.56-PM-1024x577.png A map detailing four US bases that were attacked by Iran during the 2026 conflict. Courtesy of Bellingcat

OK, so the idea is basically to kill or injure as many of the enemy as possible. Absolutely. And what we’ve learned from speaking to military experts, as well, is that this kind of information helps to build up what’s called a pattern of life, which is a military term used to help in targeting, where you try to hit your enemies in the locations they’re going to be. So, it all helps. It’s definitely not the only source of intelligence Iranian targeters relied on, but it is sensitive and freely available online.

Yeah, there was a lot of talk about whether or how much Russia might be helping Iran with targeting, but it sounds like Iran doesn’t need Russia’s help. It’s right there in public. Well, I wouldn’t go that far. I mean, we’ve seen in a lot of cases that high-resolution satellite imagery has probably been passed on to Iran, and they’ve been able to target fighter jets and other really expensive equipment that’s just been out in the open on these bases. But here, we’ve also seen that Iran’s really gone after service members themselves and been targeting what we’ve been told are kind of soft targets, you know, gyms, accommodation buildings, trying to catch them off guard and really just injure US service members or kill them.

Yeah, there was a quite renowned case where Iran hit a communications center that certainly was not labeled. It sounds like that might have been with someone’s help or with high-resolution satellite imagery. Yeah, exactly. It’s definitely a combination of intelligence sources that’s feeding into their targeting decisions. I mean, you’d think something like Google Maps, an American creation, would have better operational security controls for the US military. And the US military has been warning about this for years. I mean, we saw it with Strava years ago, where service members were giving away secret locations of bases and being targeted as a result.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-06-at-1.40.01-PM-1024x354.png Left: Screengrab showing “Camp Beuhring Main HQ, Bldg. 100” Google Maps label. Right: Same building seen destroyed on satellite image published by Iran’s Tasnim news agency. Courtesy of Bellingcat

Right. And Strava is the running app that people use to know how long they’ve been jogging, and so on. Exactly. Now we’re seeing it with Google Maps: bases that service members assume are safe are being used like normal civilian places, with people leaving loads of information online that Google Maps can now use against them.

You know, I did not realize that with Strava you could locate a GPS location. Is that what’s happening? Beause I mean, when I use Strava, I just see myself going around in circles on a map. Yes. So, it depends on your settings. You should definitely, if you’re in a sort of sensitive role, have the maximum security settings where the public can’t view your running routes on Strava. But there have been numerous incidents in which service members have given away sensitive locations by running around the perimeter of their bases. Even in Jordan, we saw a Sky News investigation that identified that service members kept running even after the start of the war, and they kept starting and finishing their runs in these northern barracks, where people were eventually targeted and killed in a strike in July.

Oh my goodness. So, when you go talk to Google about this question you asked, “How can this possibly be public?” what do they say? Unfortunately, we didn’t get a response from Google. Neither Google [nor] the US military responded to our comments. We did get a response from Bing Maps, which is Microsoft’s version of Google Maps, in which there’s less sensitive details identified, but still some. In some cases on Bing Maps, the satellite imagery of the base is unblurred, whereas in Google Maps it’s blurred, particularly for Camp Arifjan, which is a big military camp in Kuwait. And Bing Maps responded that they basically take down or blur satellite imagery and they take down details at the request of governments, which clearly hasn’t happened in this case.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-06-at-1.44.03-PM-1024x1018.png Satellite image showing damage, highlighted in red, published by Iran’s Fars News Agency. Courtesy of Bellingcat

Right. Either the government hasn’t asked or Bing hasn’t taken it down. Absolutely. But I think we see in a lot of other cases, especially with Google Maps, many locations such as prisons in countries like Belgium are blurred and obscured on Google Maps, but then big US military bases in the Middle East seem to be unobscured and have lots of details freely available. So, it seems like the US military hasn’t bothered to sort of take care of this and request that it be blurred by Google Maps.

Wow. So, reconnaissance like this from the air is not something new. Certainly planes have been doing this for a long time, even during World War II. But in the Second World War, you had those cases of people trying to conceal facilities, you know, painting roofs to look like something else. Is there a way for someone on the ground to try and camouflage their location? It’s very difficult to conceal fixed infrastructure. Basically, big fixed military bases are now impossible to hide because of satellite imagery. So, the difference here is that through these placemarks on Google, where people upload footage and photos from the ground itself, you can learn a huge amount about the operational layout of the base. So, that’s what particular facilities and buildings on the base are used for. So, according to military experts, that shouldn’t be freely available. And that is the big issue. We know that people are able to see it from above, but should they really know exactly all the details about what they’re looking at, what the different buildings are, and when exactly they’ll be busy with service members? Probably not. Then you’re putting yourself at risk of being targeted.

We’re passing around notes right now while you’re talking that says this is crazy. It just, it does sound crazy, doesn’t it? It does. And it’s a big claim to make that Google Maps exposed US service members during Iran’s missile campaign. So, we’ve really taken our time, and we talked to a range of military and OSINT experts who all said that they’ve known this is an issue for some time. And it seems to be a particularly American problem. We looked at some other military bases by other countries, sensitive ones on which there’s almost nothing online, which are even hard to find online. But yeah, these bases basically have existed since the Second Gulf War, enjoying a strong sense of security, and that’s now what’s biting them in the a–, if you’ll excuse my language.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.