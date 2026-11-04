World Bank rejects its own watchdog’s findings that microfinance firms harmed Cambodian borrowers

This story was supported by the Pulitzer Center.

A 16-year-old girl from Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province wears a T-shirt with Disney’s Goofy on the front, her long black hair tied back in a scrunchie decorated with plastic pearls. She remembers the day two years ago when a credit officer came to her home.

Her parents, Rochom Katael and Sal Theun, had taken out a microfinance loan of nearly $8,000 to use for their cassava farm, including buying fertilizer and seeds, from the Cambodian microfinance firm Amret. But two years later, after a failed harvest, the family struggled to make its monthly payments.

When the teenager heard the credit officer talking to her mother, she walked down the stairs of her wooden home built on stilts. The man saw her and suggested the family sell her to a business known for sex work in order to repay the loan.

View Image: Katael-and-Theun-2-1024x683.jpg Rochom Katael and Sal Theun’s family earns about $750 a year. Four IFC-funded microfinance firms lent the family more than $37,000. Katael said an Amret credit officer told her to sell her teenage daughter to help repay the loan. Leila Goldstein/The World

“I was scared. I went to my room and cried,” she said. “I’m still scared. I run away whenever I see credit officers, I don’t dare stay. When they try to talk to me, I don’t answer.”

Since then, she has stopped going to school. She now spends her days farming to earn an income, and the family has been eating less to save money.

In a statement, the microfinance firm Amret confirmed that its loan officer had suggested that the girl, 14 at the time, start working in order to help repay the family’s loan. But it denied that he suggested sex work.

View Image: Farmland-3-1024x683.jpg Microfinance firms are meant to offer small loans that are designed to help people in the developing world who do not have access to traditional banking services. The loans could help them start or expand a business, or buy more farm animals and equipment to earn more income. Leila Goldstein/The World

These kinds of small loans were designed to help people in the developing world who do not have access to traditional banking services. The loans could help people start or expand a business, or buy more farm animals and equipment to earn more income.

Amret is just one of four lenders who gave the family money — some $37,000 in all. All of the lenders were funded by the International Finance Corporation, part of the World Bank Group. The family brings in only about $750 a year.

Last month, development leaders from around the globe gathered in Bangkok, Thailand, for the World Bank’s annual meetings. But across the border in Cambodia, impoverished farmers like Rochom Katael’s family are still reeling from a decision announced by the bank earlier this year. For the first time in history, the International Finance Corporation rejected the findings of its own internal watchdog.

View Image: LOLC-Flyer-1024x768.jpg A tattered flyer for the loan firm LOLC, funded by the IFC, is seen stapled to the home of a Cambodian microfinance borrower. Leila Goldstein/The World

A two-year investigation by the watchdog, the Office of the Compliance Advisor Ombudsman, concluded that the IFC had not followed its own policies and failed to do proper due diligence when it invested over $400 million in Cambodian microfinance lenders. The firms harmed their borrowers, pressuring them to repay loans by selling their farmland, taking their children out of school or taking out additional loans, according to the watchdog.

The watchdog also found that these lenders did not pay enough attention to whether people would be able to pay back their loans, and when they couldn’t, some families were told to sell their children.

In June, the IFC announced that it was rejecting the findings of its own accountability mechanism. The watchdog’s director general, Janine Ferretti, resigned in response.

“It was incredibly shocking,” said David Pred, executive director of the nonprofit Inclusive Development International. “It was unprecedented, really, in the entire history of development finance accountability, not just at the World Bank Group, but across the whole development finance system. Nothing like this has ever happened before.”

View Image: Rajom-Sang-1024x768.jpg Rajom Sang holds his loan documents from Prasac, a lender funded by the IFC. He said families in his village are saddled with microfinance debt, pushing them to sell land and migrate for better work opportunities. Leila Goldstein/The World

The World Bank used to be a standard-setter in accountability, Pred added. The US is the World Bank’s largest shareholder, and he said this decision affects people worldwide.

“Because these are our tax dollars being used, it’s critical to ensure that those funds are used effectively and that they’re actually benefiting the people that these projects are meant to serve,” he said. “And if there are harms being caused, I think we should all care about having a system in place that can deliver [a] remedy.”

In a public statement, the IFC’s board said there was “no policy noncompliance under IFC’s Policy on Environmental and Social Sustainability.” It added that the IFC’s clients in Cambodia have reached over 400,000 microenterprises and 1.7 million farmers, creating jobs and building livelihoods.

Civil society groups in Cambodia have monitored cases for decades of people migrating to other countries and children dropping out of school in order to earn money to repay loans.

View Image: Road-1024x683.jpg A dirt road in Cambodia’s Ratanakiri province, where many farmers struggle with microfinance debt. Leila Goldstein/The World

“We’ve talked to hundreds of impacted families, communities across the country, and we hear a similar story,” said Eang Vuthy, executive director of Equitable Cambodia. The land rights NGO, along with Cambodian human rights organization LICADHO, filed the original complaint to the IFC’s watchdog on behalf of 18 borrowers.

Those who came forward to be a part of this complaint process, as well as others who have spoken out in the media, have taken enormous risks, he said. Vuthy himself was charged with “incitement to commit a felony or disturb social security” while the IFC’s watchdog was conducting its investigation on the ground in Cambodia.

“Even NGOs like us, representing them in this process, we receive warnings, we receive attacks and that’s the reality,” he said. “This is the lives of thousands and thousands of families across the country. This has to be addressed and this issue must be stopped.”

The World Bank has promised to hire a local facilitator to help the 18 borrowers restructure their loans and to assist them in using “consumer complaint mechanisms” that exist within Cambodia. Only two families have agreed to accept the bank’s help, with other families saying they have lost trust in the IFC’s ability to be independent and fair in addressing their concerns.

Additional reporting and translation by Phon Sothyroth.