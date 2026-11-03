In Germany, a debate over college and class

German chancellor Friedrich Merz nearly didn’t make it to college.

In a podcast interview with the German weekly Die Zeit, he hinted that his grade on his Abitur, the 12th-grade diploma German high schoolers need to go to college, was as low as it could get without failing: 3.8, equivalent to an American D+.

When Merz finished high school in 1975, college was as much a question of socioeconomic class as grades. If you came from a wealthy or educated family, as Merz did, you were likely to go on to college. If, like the vast majority of people, you didn’t, you went into Germany’s dual apprenticeship program, which combines state-sponsored vocational school with paid, on-the-job training in more than 250 professions from baking to banking. For generations, apprenticeship was by far Germany’s most common post-secondary education.

But over the years, Germany has successfully worked to open the college gates to a wider swathe of society. With more paths to the Abitur and more ways to earn a degree, the number of enrolled college students has jumped by more than 40% in the last 20 years, to 2.9 million. College students now outnumber apprentices by more than 2 to 1.

But as college attendance has increased, so has criticism: that too many Germans are going to college. Across politics and business, critics of what Germans call Überakademisierung (“over-academicization”) say college isn’t right for everyone, and that making college the norm devalues apprenticeships and the young people who choose them.

One prominent voice in the debate is Merz. In the end, he made it to university and graduated with a law degree in 1981. But as chancellor, he often warns parents not to push their children to college for college’s sake.

View Image: 2026-11-02-LuminaGermany-college-fair-1024x768.jpg Technische Hochschule Rosenheim student Tara Schweinberger talks college majors with visitors to the college’s booth at an education fair in Miesbach, Germany.

Valerie Hamilton/The World

“They finish with a degree they don’t know what to do with — when they finish at all,” he said at a town hall event in April, noting Germany’s more than 1-in-4 rate of college dropouts.

Merz and other critics may have an ulterior motive: Germany’s businesses, from butchers and department stores to health care and aerospace, depend on the apprenticeship system to train their next generation of workers. As college attendance booms, apprenticeships are going bust. Last year, more than 50,000 apprenticeship slots went unfilled.

The German Chamber of Commerce and Industry is concerned enough that it has taken to TikTok with a team of influencer apprentices to push kids who might go to college to reconsider.

One of them, Paul Peschel, got his Abitur in Berlin but decided to apprentice in the restaurant business instead of college — the right choice for him, he said. But he said the more popular college gets, the more his college peers see his education as second-class.

“It’s like, ‘you must not be smart enough’” for college, he said. College students think they’re “richer …or more successful in life than someone doing apprenticeships.” The campaign and other public communications boosting apprenticeships aim to show that that’s not true.

But there’s a flip side to telling kids that college isn’t for everyone, said Martina Kübler, a spokesperson for ArbeiterKind.de, a non-profit that helps working-class high schoolers manage the transition to college.

“The problem with these kinds of statements is that they reinforce socioeconomic inequalities,” she said.

Kübler pointed out that despite Germany’s progress in opening up college to more people from different backgrounds, high schoolers whose parents have gone to college are still three times more likely to choose higher education than kids whose parents haven’t. Casting doubt on whether college is for everyone can make what is already a big step feel even bigger.

Mara Hennig, marketing director with Stuzubi, a company putting on post-secondary education fairs across Germany, said there’s no one right choice; kids need to choose what’s right for them. But amid the surge in college attendance and the public pressure on kids’ decisions, she said there’s open debate on her team about whether a college degree is still worth it.

View Image: 2026-11-02-Lumina-Germany-apprenticeships-1024x678.jpg Businesses recruit for apprentices and colleges recruit for degree students at a post-secondary education fair in Miesbach, Germany. Valerie Hamilton/The World

College still carries more prestige than apprenticeship — but as degrees become more common, their comparative advantage fades. Historically, Germans with bachelor’s degrees out-earn people with vocational qualifications – but for recent college grads, unemployment is up. And as AI disrupts the knowledge economy, what happens next is anyone’s guess.

“In five years, there will be a shift from many university studies to more apprenticeships, where you can work with your hands doing something [that] AI can not complete,” Hennig predicted.

At one Stuzubi education fair in the southern German town of Miesbach, recruiters for apprenticeships and colleges vied for the attention of hundreds of high schoolers.

Twelfth-graders Martha and Helena, both 17, pulled fortune cookies from a bowl outside the Rosenheim Technical College booth. Instead of fortunes, the slips of paper inside the cookies read college majors: interactive media for Helena and civil engineering for Martha. Their parents hadn’t gone to college, but they were both leaning toward it. Neither had heard Merz, or anyone else, tell them college wasn’t for everyone.

“It sounds like something he would say,” said Martha. “You shouldn’t let what other people say get to your head.”

She had a role model closer to home: her mother, who went back to school in her forties and, last year, joined 250,000 other Germans to earn her bachelor’s degree.