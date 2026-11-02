The growing discontent among North Korean elites

Let’s rewind to London 2015: Musician Eric Clapton is rocking out at Royal Albert Hall as part of his 70th birthday celebrations. Among the clapping audience is a man in dark sunglasses and a leather jacket. It was quickly discovered that this was Kim Jong Chol, brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

While Kim indulged in music that would be grounds for severe punishment back in North Korea, the episode also deepened the disillusionment of diplomat Thae Yong Ho, who was tasked with keeping the North Korean VIP safe in London.

Thae later defected to South Korea with his family.

Scholar and author Jieun Baek recounts Thae’s experience in her latest article for Foreign Affairs magazine. Through hundreds of hours of interviews with defectors for her recent book, “Privileged but Powerless,” she has pieced together insights into North Korea’s elites and their growing dissatisfaction.

View Image: 2026-11-01-North-Korea-defector-Thae-Yong-ho-1024x713.jpg People watch a TV news showing a file image of Thae Yong Ho, minister at the North Korean Embassy in London, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2016. Thae has defected to South Korea, becoming one of the highest Northern officials to do so, South Korea said Wednesday. The letters read, “Thae defected due to his disillusionment with the North’s regime under Kim Jong Un.” Ahn Young-joon/AP/File

“So, North Korea, as [many] know, is the most closed country on this Earth today. And nominally, they claim that they are a society without any social or political hierarchy,” Baek told The World. “And yet, this is probably one of the most stratified societies today. And among the 25 million North Korean citizens, there is this elite class. These are individuals, most of whom reside in Pyongyang, the capital city of North Korea. And this is where most of them are born, they’re educated and then they work in Pyongyang.”

The World’s Host Marco Werman spoke with Baek, author of the book “Privileged but Powerless,” to learn more about North Korea’s elite class and how this upper-tier society may be evolving.

View Image: 2026-11-01-North-Korea-Pyongyang-elite-shop-1024x683.jpg People look around the National Garment and Footwear Exhibition in Pyongyang on Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2026. Cha Song Ho/AP

“They’re mostly the political elites. And some of the elites could also include very senior military officials and so forth. But the most important factor in someone’s elite status is how close they are to Kim Jong Un. Their physical, their professional and their emotional proximity to the leader.”

Marco Werman: That doesn’t necessarily give them any sort of immunity. This elite class, as you write, is subject to a loyalty classification that the entire population is subject to: Songbun status. Can you talk about that and what that means for the elites? Jieun Baek: Yes. So, the Songbun status, or Songbun classification system, is a very unique North Korean system that’s hereditary. And so, before a child in North Korea is born, that unborn child’s life is pretty much already dictated based on what their ancestors were doing at the time of the Korean War, 1950 to 1953. So, if they were, let’s say, working and fighting alongside Kim Il Sung, the founder and first leader of North Korea, and no one in their lineage messed up, then a child who was born on Oct. 31, 2026, in North Korea will be at the highest level of the core class. On the flip side, if someone’s ancestor at the time of the Korean War was, let’s say, a spy, or they were a Christian missionary trying to sneak North Koreans south of the border, then the descendant of such a person born in 2026 would be born into the lowest class of the Songbun system. And that one’s Songbun status dictates everything about your life, where you are born, how much access to resources, food, housing, shelter, clothes you have, how much education you can receive, where you can receive your education, and so forth. It’s a predetermining factor of one’s life in North Korea.

View Image: 2026-11-01-North-Korea-Pyongyang-elite-children-1024x683.jpg Children walk on Mirae Scientist Street in Pyongyang, Aug. 4, 2026. Jon Chol Jin/AP

Are there ways to move up the ladder and kind of get out of the rut that your forebears created? Yes, but it’s extremely rare. So, let’s say that, by sheer luck, someone from a lower class or lower Songbun status somehow gains Kim Jong Un’s favor — maybe they did something heroic in the eyes of the state — then perhaps their status can be elevated, but that is extremely rare in North Korea. It’s very easy to be demoted in status, but it’s very rare to be promoted in your Songbun status because it is considered hereditary.

So, when it comes to the elites in North Korea that you write about, high-ranking North Koreans are finding it harder to balance the absolute loyalty they espouse to the leader with the assurance they increasingly need: guaranteed security for them and their families, and a viable future for their children. Help us understand what’s going on with the elites. Yes. In my latest book, “Privileged but Powerless,” which came out a couple of months ago, I capture the grief and grievances of North Korea’s elites today. So, I interviewed dozens and dozens of elite North Korean defectors over hundreds of hours, over many years. I interviewed them about the grievances that they had before they escaped North Korea, as well as the grievances that their colleagues and relatives back in North Korea, who are also the elites, continue to have. And so, in the book, I categorized 10 different grievances that came up repeatedly across my interviews. The number one grievance, by far, in every single interview was the same thing: the fear of unexpected execution of oneself and one’s family.

So, the closer you are to the center of power in North Korea, the closer you are to the leader, the more precarious your life actually is? Yes, proximity to power in North Korea does [grant] someone privileges, remarkable privileges, especially in the North Korean context. But that same proximity to power makes someone’s life that much more precarious because there is zero room for any misstep, any political misstep. The more political responsibilities an elite member has, the more scrutiny, suffocating surveillance and monitoring they face. So, the room for error becomes zero. And so, this kind of lends to various grievances. And under the current leader’s reign, Kim Jong Un, who came into power in late 2011, has been using maximalist punishments, massive purges, a large number of executions and demotions, and so forth. So, under Kim Jong Un’s short reign, from 2011 to 2026 today, the number of elite defectors has [more than doubled] the number of elites who defected under the two predecessors’ reigns combined. I think that’s a very telling number, a telling fact that more and more elites are voting with their feet in this country than they ever have before.

View Image: 2026-11-01-North-Korea-Pyongyang-street-1024x683.jpg People walk in the street of the Central District in Pyongyang, Wednesday, March 25, 2026. Jon Chol Jin/AP/File

Well, you write about this sort of psychological strategy that elites and others adopt: preference falsification. Talk about that. Yes. Preference falsification is the concept that captures the dissonant space between someone’s private thoughts and public behavior, because expressing those thoughts is too risky. So, in other words, in North Korea, an elite will have grievances. They’re not happy with the state. They’re not happy with the policies, etc. But outwardly, 100% of the elites will display behavior that seems perfectly loyal and aligned with the state’s expectations, because revealing their true preferences is too dangerous. And so, they have to falsify their true preferences by basically pretending or acting in a way that is safe and acceptable [in] their society.

Well, you tell this extraordinary story of the woman who forced herself to cry when the former leader died, had to kind of resurrect memories of her late grandfather to summon the tears, still couldn’t summon the tears, and then hid her face so nobody would see her. Exactly. Public displays of loyalty are mandatory. Any sign of not crying hard enough, not being distraught enough, is conflated with disloyalty. And so, as you said, in the essay that I wrote, there was a woman I interviewed who did not care for the regime whatsoever, but out of self-preservation, she had to come off as though she was just devastated. And once the tears still didn’t come, she lowered her head and just very dramatically shook her shoulders as though she was wailing so that she could evade any monitors in the crowd who were looking for suspicious citizens who weren’t mourning hard enough.

View Image: 2026-11-01-North-Korea-leader-cry-1024x666.jpg North Korean women cry as they march past leader Kim Jong Un during a military parade on Saturday, April 15, 2017, in Pyongyang, North Korea, to celebrate the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country’s late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un. Wong Maye-E/AP/File

As I read your article, I kept thinking about the level of trauma these people must carry, both the ones who can’t leave and those who do. What did you hear from defectors about that? Among the elites, there isn’t a lack of creature comforts or food, starvation and all these things that we hear about in everyday life in North Korea. That’s not their reality. They live in luxury in Pyongyang. Their grievances are very political in nature. This 24/7 act, this perfect performative act that they must engage in, in order to keep themselves and their families safe. And so, a lot of this psychological dissonance, a lot of political grievances, as well as just seeing so many people in their professional and personal lives being — they just disappear. They disappear, or they’re forced to watch the public executions of their colleagues. Violence is very normalized in this country. And so, that is just all stuff that’s just par for the course in the lives of the elites. So, those are some of the trauma that people carry over when they either defect to a safe third democratic country, or that they will just take to their graves in North Korea.

Do those elites ever express guilt for being complicit in the regime? Also, how are they regarded if they defect to South Korea? Yes, there’s definitely guilt. And the way that they’re received in South Korea is certainly different. It’s very mixed. Some people welcome elite defectors with open arms. Some are very, very suspicious, because South Korea has also been indoctrinated since its inception in 1948 that the communist North is their enemy — brethren, but still enemy. But elite defectors definitely are in high demand among intelligence agencies, research institutions and so forth. So it’s a very mixed reaction when it comes to the reception that they experience in South Korea.

View Image: 2026-11-01-North-Korea-defector-Cuba-1024x683.jpg A TV screen shows a file image of Ri Il Kyu, a senior North Korea diplomat based in Cuba, during a news program at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, July 16, 2024. South Korea’s spy agency said Tuesday that Ri has fled to South Korea, the latest in a series of defections by members of the North’s ruling elite in recent years. Ahn Young-joon/AP/File

Well, you can kind of see the loyalty starting to crumble a bit. If there is this growing dissatisfaction among high-ranking North Koreans, Jieun, why are we not seeing a coup or some attempt to topple the Kim regime? Great question. This society is the longest-surviving socialist society, having endured three hereditary successions. So, they know what they’re doing. The society has been designed since its inception to monitor, prevent and stamp out any signs of dissent. The regime has isolated individuals, especially those who have ideologically divergent thoughts. It has isolated individuals; it has cut off any potential horizontal linkage that could build into any form of collective action against the regime. That’s the unfortunate reality in North Korea.

Very risky. So, final question, Jieun: Not that a different actor from the Kim family would change politics in North Korea, but we are seeing Kim Jong Un increasingly positioning his daughter by his side in public. Some believe he’s preparing her to take over as leader someday. What do you think is going on? Yeah, I have a lot of mixed thoughts, but I have no idea. What I do know is that loyalties are shifting among the elites and the non-elites. In this nominally socialist country, money drives everything. Markets, literal marketplaces, but also the market of real estate and things that are technically not legal to sell, buy, own or trade. Everything has a price on it in North Korea now. And so, one of the interviewees in my book joked that he thinks that the fourth successor in North Korea is going to be money, because that’s where everyone’s loyalty lies. So, the dynamics inside North Korea are changing. We don’t see that outside as easily as we could. But North Korea is changing; the generations and the people are changing. The elites having grievances is just one aspect of that. And hopefully one day, we will see a country where every person inside that country can be free.

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.