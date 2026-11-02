How a young folk singer started a movement from a small town in northern Mexico

When he was 16, Ed Maverick catapulted from his small town in northern Mexico to YouTube fame with songs about heartbreak. Then, at 17, he released his first album and exploded onto the music scene with “Fuentes de Ortiz,” which now has more than 1 billion streams.

It wasn’t all rosy after that. But following some career turmoil, Maverick is now, at the tender age of 25, about to release his fifth record. His new double album opens with a song called “No Todo Es Parte de La Vida,” or “Not Everything Is Part of Life.”

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-02-at-5.30.01-PM-1024x741.png Singer-songwriter Ed Maverick made a conscious decision not to be a celebrity anymore, withdrawing from social media and not going out in public as much. Gisele Regatão/The World

He wrote it a couple of years ago, when he was considering quitting music.

“I was just trying to figure out what else to do. I had the idea of ​​becoming a baker and opening my own bakery at some point,” he said. He recently traveled to New York City to film a video for the website I Know We Should at Lowe’s Paradise Theater in the Bronx.

After his first album exploded in 2018, Maverick — born Eduardo Hernández Saucedo — got a major record deal. He moved to Mexico City and was playing at big festivals, including Lollapalooza.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-02-at-5.26.26-PM-1024x730.png After being closed for 30 years, the Lowe’s Paradise Theater in The Bronx borough of New York City is being renovated. Gisele Regatão/The World

But with fame, cyberbullying followed. Maverick started getting aggressive and hateful comments online, and even broke down on stage at one concert.

The singer-songwriter then decided to move back to his hometown of Delicias, in the state of Chihuahua. He consciously chose to stop being a celebrity, withdrawing from social media and going out in public less.

“Honestly, right now I don’t want to be famous,” he said. “I don’t like being famous, so I’m not going to do it.”

Maverick also started a spiritual journey, experimenting with psychotropic drugs as a tool to create. “It’s like looking at a cube when you are sober and seeing the sides as pink, blue and yellow on top,” he said. “But then you can see it from the other side, too. That’s what I like with psychedelia.”

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-02-at-5.33.33-PM-1024x720.png Ed Maverick was in New York City in early October filming a video for the website “I Know We Should” at Lowe’s Paradise Theater in The Bronx. Gisele Regatão/The World

Water and love

Maverick’s new record is called “Sin Agua Es Ruta Yerma,” or “Without water, it is a barren path.” He said it is inspired, in part, by how important water is to Delicias, a farming town in an arid part of northern Mexico.

He wrote all the songs, produced them, and played almost every instrument on the album himself. One song, “Tendría que hablar de luz,” is about his relationship with his partner of two years.

“The relationship I have with this person is very complex, but it is the most beautiful dynamic I’ve ever had with anyone,” he explained. “I can write a standard song saying things like ‘I love and adore you.’ But almost always, I will dig deeper.”

Maverick’s music is rooted in northern Mexico, explained Marcos Hassan, a music journalist based in Mexico City who writes for Rolling Stone magazine and other publications.

“He grew up listening to a lot of norteño music, corridos, polka norteñas; that’s very foundational for his musical DNA. Most of what he does has that flavor,” Hassan said. Those influences are clear in his major hit “Acurrucar,” for example.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-11-02-at-5.36.59-PM-1024x724.png Folk singer Ed Maverick wrote all the songs, produced them and played almost all of the instruments in his newest album. Gisele Regatão/The World

Hassan said some of the biggest artists in the world right now are from Latin America, like Bad Bunny and Karol G, but Maverick’s music offers something completely different.

“There’s nothing that’s going to put it into a time and a place. It’s something that’s really timeless. And I think that’s why it spoke so heavily to the Latin youth, the Mexican youth,” he said.

Federico Franco, who writes about music for the Mexican news website Sopitas, said Maverick’s songs are a counterpoint to the narcocorridos and electronic music that are topping the charts in Mexico.

“This guy comes in and tells you songs about being enclosed in your room, in your bed crying, and you can feel that, because it’s a generational thing, and that’s why I think he’s selling out shows,” he said.

Franco said Maverick is now a cult hero who started a new movement of Mexican folk.

“He’s now carrying the message that thousands and thousands of young people can relate to,” he said. “So, I would say that he’s indispensable to understand Mexican music nowadays.”

Maverick also runs a music label, Hoy Es Un Buen Día, where he signed other young folk artists like Niño Viejo.

Maverick’s latest project is an independent cultural center he opened in Delicias called Armónico.

He says it’s a cool place to see art and live music with his friends — right at home.