Colombian activists fight to bring LGBT and left-wing history back to the National Museum

Magnolia Agudelo recently attended a protest outside Bogotá’s National Museum and handed out posters to people passing by. They were replicas of a 1990s campaign poster of left-wing presidential candidate Bernardo Jaramillo Osso — an item that was suddenly removed from the museum’s halls in October.

“We expected this president to be against certain rights,” like abortion, Agudelo said of Colombia’s new president, Abelardo de la Espriella. “But it’s another thing for them to take away a part of history you feel identified with,” added Agudelo, who is a longtime activist for the UP, a Colombian socialist party.

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colombia-protest-Magnolia-1024x768.jpeg Magnolia Acevedo carries replicas of two 1990s posters that were removed from the national museum in October. The posters feature left-wing candidates who were assassinated during their presidential campaigns. Manuel Rueda/The World

In October, Colombia’s government removed more than 40 items from the National Museum’s halls as it launched what De la Espriella, a conservative, has described as a “cultural counter-revolution.”

Most of the removed artifacts relate to the nation’s left-wing political parties, LGBT movements and women’s rights struggles. Some objects about political violence and peace agreements in Colombia were also taken down from the museum’s walls.

The purge at the state-owned historical museum took place shortly after De la Espriella said in a speech that he no longer wants the nation’s cultural buildings to be “spaces of political indoctrination.”

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colombia-National-Museum-purge-1024x768.jpeg A wall in Colombia’s National Museum is mostly empty after officials removed items that depicted left-wing political leaders who were murdered in the 1990s during their presidential campaigns. Manuel Rueda/The World

“For decades, the extreme left has permeated academic and cultural spaces” he said. “Our government must fight that, exalting the principles that Colombians value.”

But the sudden removal of the objects has sparked protests and lawsuits, with gay rights activists and members of left-wing political parties accusing the government of trying to erase marginalized communities from the nation’s historical record.

“It feels like we are in 1984, by George Orwell,” said Ivalu Cubillos, an anthropology student who attended a recent protest outside the museum. She carried a cardboard poster with pictures of some of the items that have been removed.

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colombia-National-Museum-protest-exhibit-1024x683.jpg Outside the National Museum activists built a small exhibit with photos of some of the items that were removed form the building’s exhibits. Manuel Rueda/The World

“Who gave the president the right to decide what historical objects should be there, and which shouldn’t be there?” she asked. “These things are supposed to be decided by a committee.”

Items removed from the museum include a copy of the first magazine published in Colombia by gay rights activists. It also included a 1978 women’s rights manifesto and a rainbow flag used by a famous Colombian activist.

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colombia-protest-National-Museum-1024x683.jpg An activist attends a protest outside Colombia’s National Museum with a poster that says “Gays and trans people are here, against fascist violence.” Manuel Rueda/The World

These items were part of an exhibition on the evolution of political movements in Colombia that included dozens of items, like photos of labor unions in the 1940s and a video of communities built by escaped slaves in the 18th century. These two latter items remained in place.

Catalina Muñoz, a history professor at Bogotá’s Los Andes University, said that the incident at the museum has sparked a debate over who gets to tell the nation’s history.

“We have never before had the case of a president come into the National Museum to have a say in the narrative that happens in here,” she said.

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colombia-National-Museum-protest-Ruben-Dario-683x1024.jpg Activist Ruben Dario Herrera carries a replica of one of the 1990s posters that was removed from the museum — it depicts a left-wing political leader who was assassinated during his presidential campaign. Manuel Rueda/The World

After the items were taken away from the museum, Muñoz and several other academics have been giving lectures on the steps outside the museum. Students and anyone else who wants to listen have joined them for discussions about the missing items and the museum’s history.

“A national museum has a very difficult task, which is to represent a nation,” she said. So, it’s a museum that tries to convey the tensions … to generate conversation, but when you come in taking objects away, you are silencing the conversation instead of broadening it.”

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colomboa-museum-lecture-1024x768.jpeg Students and members of the public gather at the steps of Colombia’s National Museum for a lecture on the building’s history and the items that were removed in October. Manuel Rueda/The World

Among the items that were taken, there was also a pen used to sign a peace deal between the Colombian government and the FARC guerrillas in 2016. It’s a deal that many people in Colombia have been critical of — including conservative political leaders — but it is now part of the nation’s history.

Muñoz said that the changes at the museum appeared to reflect the “ideological criteria” of the current government.

“It’s a provocation. And it’s copying a model of things that have been done in other countries across the Americas,” she said.

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colombia-empty-National-Museum-1024x768.jpeg Empty spots remain at one of the exhibition rooms in Colombia’s national museum, after officials took down several paintings that depicted political violence in Colombia. Manuel Rueda/The World

The professor was referring to the United States, where President Donald Trump has been a fierce critic of how American history is told in museums, accusing institutions like the Smithsonian of depicting American history in a “woke manner.”

In an executive order issued last year, Trump urged the Smithsonian museums and the National Park Service to change signs that “disparage” historical figures or promote partisan ideology. After the order was published, some national parks took down signs about slavery and even about climate change.

In Colombia, activists have legally challenged their government’s recent decision to remove the historical items from the National Museum of Bogotá. Recently, they obtained a ruling from a judge ordering that the objects removed from the national museum be returned. The ruling, issued on October 28, said that the ideological preferences of authorities “are not, on their own, a valid reason to exclude certain items from public viewing.”

View Image: 2026-11-01-Colombia-national-museum-protest-lgbt-1024x683.jpg An activist attends a protest outside Colombia’s national museum with a poster that says “Colombia is not yours to decide who belongs.” Manuel Rueda/The World

Professor Muñoz hopes that the dispute builds a new appreciation for the nation’s museums.

“The museum is meant to provoke, to foster citizenship, to foster debate,” she said. “When we expect history to give us a single narrative, that’s a very plain version of history.”