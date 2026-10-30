This group in Chile brings together different generations to combat loneliness

Olga Sandoval Munoz is a spritely 79-year-old living on her own in Chile’s capital, Santiago. Every week, she makes an important phone call to 25-year-old Maria Jose, a flight attendant.

Sandoval said that the two chat about Jose’s travels, food and things that are going on in each of their lives. She explained that even though she enjoys spending time by herself — reading, watching films and listening to music — sometimes she gets lonely.

View Image: WhatsApp-Image-2026-10-20-at-17.08.48-2-1024x768.jpeg Olga Sandoval Munoz, 79, who lives on her own in Chile’s capital Santiago takes part in the phone buddy program organized by Fundación Amanoz. Jane Chambers/The World

She is among a growing number of aging people in the country who struggle with loneliness. With around 15% of the population over the age of 65, Chile is one of the fastest-aging nations in Latin America. But one group, Fundación Amanoz, organizes phone calls between people of different generations — like Sandoval and Jose — to try to combat that loneliness.

Sandoval said that the days she feels the loneliest are Saturdays and Sundays, when there’s no noise in her apartment building, a place that’s usually bustling with visitors and deliveries. She’s the youngest in her family, doesn’t have any children and most of her siblings have already died, so she lives alone.

So, she looks forward to her phone class with Jose, who makes her laugh. She said she feels like she can tell her anything.

View Image: 21110e13-3e59-463b-90ed-fd9b90623389-1024x770.jpg A woman sits with her dog in the Vitacura neighborhood of Santiago, Chile. Jane Chambers/The World

In Fundación Amanoz’s office in Las Condes, Santiago, psychologist Nathaly Lopez spoke about their program.

She said they have around 60 pairs of people: one side older than 60 and the other younger people ranging from 18 to 40 years old who’ve volunteered for a weekly phone call. As well as helping participants not feel lonely, another goal is breaking down negative stereotypes younger generations may have about older people. Things like older generations not wanting to learn about technology, being rigid, and finding it hard to change their points of view.

Nathaly said volunteers take part in online training that helps them better understand older people and empathize with them before being paired with someone.

View Image: WhatsApp-Image-2026-10-20-at-17.08.50-1024x771.jpeg Rosa Quiroga, 40, realized while working at a bank that many of her older clients wanted to have longer conversations, so she decided to volunteer with Fundación Amanoz. Jane Chambers/The World

Forty-year-old volunteer Rosa Quiroga said she worked in a bank for many years, and part of her job was calling clients. She soon realized the older clients wanted to talk much longer than she had time for during her workday. So, she decided that volunteering would help her give people the time they deserve.

She said Lucrecia Maldonado, the 79-year-old woman she’s paired with, lived outside Chile for a while, and that it’s really interesting to talk with her about her different experiences. She added that Maldonado feels more like a friend than anything else and that they’ve even had to change their scheduled call to the early evening to give them more time to chat.

View Image: WhatsApp-Image-2026-10-20-at-17.08.49-1024x768.jpeg Lucrecia Maldonado, 79, lived outside of Chile for a while and enjoys discussing her experiences with volunteer Rosa Quiroga. Jane Chambers/The World

Maldonado added that she thinks a good solution for older people to fight loneliness is to find something they enjoy doing and then put themselves out there.

She said that too many old people isolate themselves when there is so much on offer, and that talking to her volunteer has been a really positive experience, and suggested other people should take advantage of the program, too.