Is ‘small village life as escapism’ all it’s cracked up to be?

National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has been traveling for the past 13 years from Ethiopia to reach the southern tip of South America, as ancient humans did — mostly on foot.

Most recently, though, he has been kayaking down Alaska’s outer coast and has stopped in the Indigenous village of Kake, which has a population of 543. He’s been documenting his experiences in a project known as Out of Eden Walk.

The World’s Host Aaron Schachter recently caught up with Salopek about his impressions of life in a small village there.

“If you’re approaching Kake, as we did, by sea, it’s basically a tiny harbor with a few sailboat masts sticking up, a few fishing boats and a long windy road that goes into the village itself, which is, as you say, not that big. It’s got a grocery store, it’s got a coffee shop, it’s got a school. Yeah, it’s very compact, Kake.”

Aaron Schachter: You spent most of your time with a man known locally as “Bagman John.” How did you meet him, and what does he do? Paul Salopek: Yeah, John Peterka has a reputation, and especially among kayakers, of being incredibly hospitable. We heard about John long before getting near Kake. He was recommended to us as somebody who’s warm and welcoming. He makes waterproof bags, really high-premium waterproof bags that are much sought after by wilderness cognoscenti, hunters and people who sail. And he runs it out of a tiny factory that’s basically a warehouse in Kake, and John allowed us to sleep in the loft in his factory.

Yeah, there’s a line in your story where he gets very frustrated when people say, “$375 for a backpack?!” !” Yeah, as if he were living like a king, right? He moved up there years ago and built a tiny apartment next to the factory itself, which he lives [in]. And just a very laid-back, relaxed guy, kind of padding around in his Crocs. A philosopher of a small town, if you will, and a helper. He’s very generous with the local community, as well.

Yeah, you describe him as wearing a lot of hats around town, helping neighbors with finances, teaching sewing classes, even digging graves — even while he makes the waterproof bags. Is it fair to say that this kind of eclectic way of making a living is a hallmark of village life you’ve seen on your walk? Yeah, I think absolutely, Aaron. As people who grew up in these small communities, or who visit them, know, they have colorful characters but also versatile personalities because you can’t really depend on one thing your whole life, right? So, you might pivot between different kinds of jobs throughout your life. It gives village people these survival tools that many people who are used to routines in big cities might not have. You have to learn how to drive a tractor. You have to know how to repair electronics. You might have to know how to run water piping from a well. These are everyday skills that not many people in urban centers might have. And John certainly had them.

View Image: 2026-10-30-OOEW-Bagman-John-1024x768.jpg John Peterka at his small bagmaking factory in remote Kake, Alaska. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

So, I wondered, a population of 543, that could be either incredibly, wonderfully intimate or, you know, if you have a beef with someone … You know, the beauty of this is in the complexity. I was raised in a small Mexican village in the central highlands of Mexico. It was a bit bigger than Kake. But, you know, village life is wonderful. The whole ethos … books have been written about it, quote-unquote, “it takes a village to raise kids” and it’s a healthy environment where everybody is supportive of each other. And that is all true. You learn to rely on neighbors. But yeah, everybody sort of knows your own business, right?



So, it has this notion of — that’s why young people tend to try to escape, right? They want to have a little freedom where people are not nosing into their private affairs. So, it’s like every human community. It has its pros and cons.

View Image: 2026-10-30-OOEW-Alaska-totem-pole-768x1024.jpg The highest single-tree totem pole in the world. For now. It’s crumbling from the top. Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk

Right. Based on your descriptions, it seems like the populations of these small Alaskan villages, like Kake, largely fall into two categories. There are the Indigenous communities, and then the people who come from all over in search of the freedom you mentioned from the hamster wheel of “9-5” city life. That second group seems like an American phenomenon, but have you seen it in other countries, as well? It does seem, maybe not an American phenomenon, but maybe like a northern phenomenon, because I would assume this happens in northern Europe, you know, Scandinavia perhaps or the Arctic of Eurasia, where “the call of the north,” right? There’s a whole literature about it, I think, probably across cultures. This symbol … “the last frontier,” right? Alaska’s motto is the “Frontier State.” These villages do have Indigenous and newcomer populations, but also the newcomers kind of settle there for two or three generations. They’re Alaskans too. So, the sense of identity gets very layered. That said, Alaska, as you know, Aaron, has long, in the North American rubric, had this reputation as being a magnet for people who are somehow dissatisfied or chafing against quote-unquote “conventional life,” right? So, preppers, back-to-earthers, they’re all [there]. It’s an interesting collective mix, often ideologically at the opposite end of the spectrum, but they live side by side. They’re neighbors.

You know, as you say, books are written about people trying to get away to the wilderness for whatever reason. When you have met these people in your travels, are they content with where they’ve ended up? That’s a really great and insightful question. It goes to the heart, I think, of being human, of seeking. I think nobody really stops looking. You might be a young person. I met this amazing woman who was in her 70s, and she lived near Kake, in an inlet. And she had come to Alaska when she was 19. So, we’re talking like 50 years ago or more. She came with a group of people who might have, back at the time, fallen under the hippie movement. She had built this amazing place for herself, but she was also not free of anxiety that any of us would have. You know, the way the direction of the world — she was listening to the news on a radio, with the climate crisis, was changing the landscape around her. So, I think my lesson, as a fellow who walks across continents, is to be careful about geographical cures. You can wonder about what’s over the mountain, but you’re still carrying your own heart and head with you. And those you can’t really escape.

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.

Writer and National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek has embarked on a 24,000-mile storytelling trek across the world called the “Out of Eden Walk.” The National Geographic Society, committed to illuminating and protecting the wonders of our world, has funded Salopek’s project since 2013. Explore the project here. Follow the journey on X at @PaulSalopek, @outofedenwalk.