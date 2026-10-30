Indigenous Moroccan music finds an unlikely legacy: electronica

Bnat Louz, or the “Almond Girls,” have had a 20-year career playing Ahwach, a traditional genre invented by southern Morocco’s Indigenous Amazigh people. They perform as an all-female choir, with a male singer and lyricist, and are accompanied by percussionists and instrumentalists.

Meanwhile, Raskas is a Casablanca-based electronic duo that has earned a small but devoted fanbase for their hard drums and dystopian glitching, composed by Abdellah Rchidi, with heavy guitars by Ayoub Lahnoud.

View Image: Bnat_Louz-1024x682.jpeg Zouhra Haddadi (center), of Tafraoute, leads the female choir of Bnat Louz. Courtesy of Luiza Stosik Turek

Last month, the two groups from opposite ends of the musical spectrum released an album together called AZMZ, which, in Tamazight, the language of the Amazigh people, means “spirit of the times.” It’s an innovation, to say the least, for Ahwach, which has likely been around for millennia. But it’s also an innovation for electronic music, according to the group.

This unusual collaboration began in Tafroute, in Morocco’s rural south. That’s the hometown of Zouhra Haddadi, the 54-year-old singer who leads Bnat Louz’s choir. She is Amazigh herself and began playing Ahwach music as a young girl, performing it with other children for school ceremonies. But later, she said, she was inspired to learn the music formally and sat with older women to study the songs.

Ahwach music is an essential part of community life in the region. It’s used to celebrate marriage and childbirth, harvests and festivals.

View Image: Tekchbila_dinner-1024x678.jpeg Musicians share a meal during the Tekchbila residency in Tafraoute, 2022. Courtesy of Tekchbila Project/File photo

“[It’s] people gathering at the heart of their villages, and just having a blast,” said Mohammed Biyjeddiguene, co-founder of Tekchbila, a cultural program that takes electronic musicians from Casablanca down south to compose music with traditional artists. “It’s an ancestral form of joy [through] music and dance.”

Biyjeddiguene, 32, is also Amazigh and from the same region as Haddadi. He grew up hearing Ahwach, but as a teenager in Agadir, the largest city in the south, he started going to raves. When he moved to Casablanca in 2017, the electronic music scene was exploding.

That’s when Biyjeddiguene and his friend Fayçal Lahrouchi, who is also from Agadir, realized that, even being Amazigh, they didn’t know much about their own culture’s music. So, they decided to launch Tekchbila to bring together artists from two very different genres: musical heritage and the music they now danced to.

View Image: Brahimi_Bij_Ethnoport-1024x682.jpeg Abd Brahimi, the lyricist of Bnat Louz, with Mohammed Biyjeddiguene, co-founder of the Tekcbhila project, at the Ethno Port Festival in Poland. Courtesy of Luiza Stosik Turek

“The aim is not to do a collage of these things,” Biyjeddiguene said. “The aim is really to make these universes meet and collide — and create something new.”

It’s also a way to carry Morocco’s vast musical heritage into the future, Biyjeddiguene added, using electronic music. Teckchbila has released a compilation album on its own label, showcasing the result of its members’ residencies.

In 2021, Biyjeddiguene and Lahrouchi found a YouTube video of Bnat Louz. The group had its phone number on a piece of paper stuck to the bass drum.

Tekchbila invited the women to collaborate with Raskas. The two bands met in Agadir. Raskas spent several days with Abd Brahimi, Bnat Louz’s lyricist and vocalist, brainstorming by day and composing by night. Then it was time to show the women what they’d been working on. Lahnoud was nervous.

At first, “they were all like good poker players,” he said. But by the end, some of the women had tears in their eyes. “One told us that it felt like a door was opening when she was listening and taking her to some other place.”

View Image: Audience_Ethnoport-1024x682.jpeg The audience reacts to Bnat Louz and Raskas at the Ethno Port Festival in Poland. Courtesy of Luiza Stosik Turek

They got to work. Raskas composed and edited, building the structure, while Haddadi and the other chorus members figured out how to sing over a sonic backdrop of synths and drum tracks.

The groups have now performed nine shows together. Audiences have embraced them, whether at the Gnawa traditional festival in Essaouira, Morocco, or at L’Boulevard, a rock, metal and rap festival in Casablanca. They’ve even played in France and Poland, where the audience started stomping their feet at the end of the set.

Haddadi said she’s thrilled with their success. This is exactly what she wanted: for Ahwach and Amazigh culture to be shared and showcased around the world.