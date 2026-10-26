Former top Canadian official pulls back the curtain on deal making with Trump

Former Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland took the lead for Ottawa during the high-stakes trade talks with the US in 2018 during President Donald Trump’s first term.

Her tough negotiating stance angered Trump, who called her a “nasty woman,” as she details in her new book, “Unreliable Boyfriend: An Insider’s View of Dealing with a Chaotic Superpower, Plutocrats, and Other Complicated People.” Freeland tells The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler that many Canadians think the current US-Canada rupture can’t be repaired.

View Image: Unreliable_Boyfriend_9781451658262-678x1024.jpg Cover over Chrystia Freeland’s book, “Unreliable Boyfriend: An Insider’s View of Dealing with a Chaotic Superpower, Plutocrats, and Other Complicated People.” Courtesy of Simon and Schuster

Carolyn Beeler: In these many rounds of trade negotiations you decide to employ what you call “the donut strategy.” What do you mean by that? Chrystia Freeland: The donut strategy ultimately, I think, was a very Canadian idea, and it grew out of the fact that we all know — and really like — a lot of Americans in our regular lives, right? There’s actually a library that’s half in Quebec, half in Vermont. So, our view was, “This is the president’s fight against Canada,” but we didn’t think that Americans supported it. The idea of the donut is the president, the White House; very important, but that’s not all of America. We had a very systematic plan to go out and talk to as many Americans as we could. To talk to mayors, governors, businesses, trade unions, and to say, “This is nuts. It’s nuts for you guys and, actually, we have a balanced, mutually beneficial, win-win relationship. Why bust it up?”



I think it worked. I think that, ultimately, the reason that — notwithstanding the president’s extreme hostility towards me; he called me nasty, he called me toxic, his hostility towards [then Canadian] Prime Minister Justin Trudeau; he called him weak and dishonest — at the end of the day, the story had a happy ending and we got a deal. I think that is because of pressure from regular Americans. I’m hopeful that can happen again. I’m crossing my fingers that my hope in Americans is not misplaced, and that America will change course.

You paint this as a success, but were there places at the negotiating table that you think that you failed, or that Canadians felt the pain of this trade war? Well, certainly the fight itself was costly for Canada. American tariffs hurt us, and our retaliation hurt us. Trade wars are a fight where both sides lose, but we knew that we had to respond to ultimately get a good deal. As for the deal that we reached in the end, I’m very proud of it. It’s actually the deal that, in theory, currently governs the Canada-US trade relationship. It includes some new ideas, like a labor value content provision that protects high-wage manufacturing jobs in the United States and Canada. I was really happy with the deal, I am happy with the deal and I hope that it can become again the foundation for the economic relationship between Canada and the United States.

You return to this point throughout your book that, “Do not capitulate,” as one of the guiding principles to negotiating with the Trump White House, but other leaders have seen results with the opposite approach. I’m thinking of Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum, who collaborates closely with the White House, and now the Trump administration is nearing a trade agreement directly with Mexico. What do you make of Sheinbaum’s approach? Mexico has been a great partner for Canada. All of us in North America, and in the Americas, have a real interest in Mexico’s success, and in Mexico being a thriving liberal democracy. I think when it comes to dealing with the Trump administration, as a country, you have to decide, “Am I choosing to negotiate the terms of my country’s vassalage? Do I accept a submissive relationship, in which I’m going to surrender some elements of national sovereignty?”



The person who has understood that very quickly and negotiated — I think badly for her country, but well for herself — is [Acting President] Delcy Rodríguez of Venezuela. She understood that, and she preserved her position. Some countries are going to find they do not have the economic, the military, the political wherewithal to stand up to the United States. Mexico is different from Canada. Canada’s a G7 country. Canada is a member of NATO. Canada is better off than Mexico.



What I observe from Mexico is being prepared to give up some things, including encroachments on Mexico’s sovereignty that would be unacceptable to Canadians. I don’t think that you guys would be prepared to give up your sovereignty, and I hope you understand that we’re not either.

I want to turn to the present day now. The US-Canada relationship is still a bit rocky. President Trump continues to suggest that Canada should become part of the US.



At a recent rally, Trump said, “I promised them if they become a 51st state — which is actually what they should do — I said, I will let you keep ice hockey and I will let you keep your ‘O Canada’ national anthem. I like it. So, they can have it as a state anthem. Nah, we’re only kidding. We’re having a good time.”



This 51st state rhetoric is several years old now. Does it still sting to hear that kind of thing in Canada?



I think if someone makes a claim on your sovereignty you have to respond clearly, and immediately, and say that’s unacceptable. Just [last week], the US ambassador to Canada, in a televised appearance said, “I don’t consider Canada and the United States to be in a trade war.” The news anchor who introduced the clip said, “That’s news to everyone here in Canada.” What that underscores for me is the power, and the importance, of being really clear on what is happening and saying, “Yes, this is an attack on our sovereignty. We’re not going to stand for it. Yes, the United States has imposed illegal and unjustified tariffs.” I say illegal and unjustified because we have a trade deal in place already and the rationale for these tariffs is national security, as if we’re a threat to your national security, when you guys are the ones threatening to annex us. Sting is maybe the wrong word. I think it stiffens our spines and makes us more resolute. One thing I would say about that rhetoric is: I’m glad you included the president saying at the end, “No, I’m only kidding.” A way that he moves the Overton Window — a way that he makes totally outrageous policies gradually more acceptable — is by saying entirely unacceptable things and then saying, “No, no, only joking.” That’s why, at the risk of seeming humorless — and look, Canadians, we’re pretty earnest. We have lots of great comedians, but we’re an earnest country. We believe in being nice. We believe in being serious. I think it has always been a mistake to let the president have his quote, unquote “little jokes.”I think if someone makes a claim on your sovereignty you have to respond clearly, and immediately, and say that’s unacceptable. Just [last week], the US ambassador to Canada, in a televised appearance said, “I don’t consider Canada and the United States to be in a trade war.” The news anchor who introduced the clip said, “That’s news to everyone here in Canada.” What that underscores for me is the power, and the importance, of being really clear on what is happening and saying, “Yes, this is an attack on our sovereignty. We’re not going to stand for it. Yes, the United States has imposed illegal and unjustified tariffs.” I say illegal and unjustified because we have a trade deal in place already and the rationale for these tariffs is national security, as if we’re a threat to your national security, when you guys are the ones threatening to annex us.

View Image: ChrystiaFreeland_creditJennaMuirhead-819x1024.jpg Chrystia Freeland served as Canada’s Foreign Affairs Minister during the first term of US President Donald Trump. Courtesy of Jenna Muirhead

Your book also touches on your political relationship with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. You say history will be kind to him, but you also describe him humiliating members of his own cabinet, policing their language. You say he picks on those who are weaker than him. Was there any difference between his approach to dealing with President Trump and yours? No. I am clear in my book that the general view has been that I have a generous and positive verdict on Justin Trudeau’s prime ministership, and I’m glad that that’s how people have read my book, because I do. I write — and I think this is the case — that probably Prime Minister Trudeau’s finest hour was that he was prepared to stand up to President Trump. He was prepared to, and we did put in place dollar-for-dollar retaliatory tariffs. Not everyone would’ve done that. He did it. Ultimately, it was his call. It was the right call, and it’s why, at the end of the day, we did get a good deal. I think he has really set a good template for Canada today, and for the rest of the world today.

Is the “unreliable boyfriend” in [your book’s] title the US writ large, or is it Trump, or is it just the US under Trump? In my own mind, the unreliable boyfriend is President Trump. But, I think some Canadians would see the unreliable boyfriend idea applying more broadly.

I ask because, getting to the longevity of this dynamic, you write that notwithstanding all the bad behavior over the past couple of years, a part of us still fancies our unreliable boyfriend. He can be a lot of fun, he’s an incredible innovator and he keeps on figuring out new ways to get rich. It sounds like you think the Canada-US relationship can be patched up going forward. This does not need to be a permanent rocky patch. I would describe that as a hope rather than a prediction, and there’s an important difference. There are a lot of Canadians who think this is a permanent break and that it will be — and should be — impossible for Canadians to ever again really trust the United States. The reason people will hold that view is they say, “Look, it was one thing for them to elect Donald Trump once. They didn’t know what he was going to be like. But, they elected him a second time and, in this administration, so many of them have been capitulating to him.” That would be the pessimistic Canadian view. In my book, I hold out the hope that we can find a way on a new footing to renew the Canada-US partnership, and I would say more broadly to renew the Western alliance. The reason that I’m still arguing that should be, at the very least, our hope, I think, is we have to remember there’s a big fight in the world right now between democracy and dictatorship. We know that [Russian President] Vladimir Putin is, quite literally, on the march. We know that [Chinese leader] Xi [Jinping] and China are supporting Russia. We know that Iran and North Korea are aligned with the Russian war, and with China. So, in this democracy versus dictatorship battle, I think we, the world’s democracies, have a much better chance of succeeding if the US rejoins our team.

I appreciated that insight into how Canadians feel about this. I’m wondering if there’s one other big thing here in the US that we might not understand about where this relationship stands now, or where it is going? What’s really hard for Canadians is struggling to understand why Americans wouldn’t be clearer with their president that this is just nuts. “Why are you doing this? Why are you beating up on our neighbor? Why are you absurdly making territorial claims on our neighbor?” That’s what is really hard for Canadians, and we’ll have to see what message Americans choose to send in the midterms. I think that will have a real impact on how Canadians see the United States and whether they think the unreliable boyfriend is all of America, or just the guy currently in the White House.

This interview has been lightly edited and condensed for clarity.