Brazil’s presidential election has two very different soundtracks

Ahead of Brazil’s presidential runoff, some of the country’s biggest musicians are making their political preferences known. At a concert in Paraná last Sunday, country music superstar Gusttavo Lima waved a Brazilian flag and endorsed Flávio Bolsonaro.

“God willing, Oct. 25 will be number 22,” he said, referring to the election date and Bolsonaro’s ballot number.

Lima is among several stars of sertanejo — Brazil’s version of country music — backing the son of former President Jair Bolsonaro. Others include Leonardo, Zezé Di Camargo and Amado Batista.

Meanwhile, musicians have also been mobilizing behind President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

On Oct. 12, samba musicians and Carnival groups gathered in Rio de Janeiro for a demonstration called “Samba Won’t Be Silent.” Days later, thousands gathered on Copacabana Beach for a concert featuring Brazilian music legends Caetano Veloso and Djavan.

View Image: AP26295858869542-1024x683.jpg Supporters of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is running for reelection, wave campaign flags and play samba music during a rally called “Samba com Lula” ahead of Brazil’s presidential runoff election in Brasilia, Brazil, Oct. 22, 2026. Eraldo Peres/AP

Organizers called it a demonstration in defense of democracy, not an official campaign rally. But many attendees openly supported Lula.

Kjetil Klette Bøhler, a music professor at the University of South-Eastern Norway, has studied Brazilian political demonstrations.

“It’s everywhere,” he said of music. “And any kind of political slogans that they say, it has a rhythm. And through that rhythm, people can sing along.”

Samba and traditional Brazilian popular music are often associated with the left, while sertanejo has become linked to conservative politics.

But researchers say the divide isn’t so simple.

The history behind the music

Samba emerged from Afro-Brazilian communities in the late 19th and early 20th centuries, becoming an expression of Black identity and resistance to inequality.

Samuel Araújo, an ethnomusicologist at the Federal University of Rio de Janeiro, said samba’s history is closely tied to Brazil’s Black working class. Initially subjected to discrimination and police repression, samba eventually became a national cultural symbol. Later, música popular brasileira (MPB) artists like Caetano Veloso and Chico Buarque became prominent voices against Brazil’s military dictatorship, from 1964 to 1985.

Today, some Afro-Brazilian artists and activists support Lula over concerns about racial equality and setbacks they say occurred under Jair Bolsonaro.

Sertanejo followed another path.

Rooted in rural Brazil, it developed a huge domestic following while samba gained international recognition. Its visibility grew alongside Brazil’s increasingly powerful agricultural industry.

Araújo said agribusiness helped bring sertanejo into the mainstream, even reaching the presidential palace.

Bøhler says the genre also developed connections to conservative values.

“There’s a strong historical legacy between conservative values, family, sometimes religion, the importance of these businesses and the music.”

View Image: AP26228623868562-1024x683.jpg Opposition presidential candidate Flavio Bolsonaro holds a campaign rally near Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Aug. 16, 2026. Bruna Prado/AP

Beyond political stereotypes

Historian Gustavo Alonso, at the Federal University of Pernambuco, cautioned against dividing musicians into opposing political camps.

“The reality is more complex,” he said.

Many sertanejo singers supported Lula in earlier elections, he noted. And their audiences extend well beyond wealthy farmers.

“Sertanejo music represents a huge portion of the Brazilian population,” Araújo said. “I’m not talking only about the elite, but also about the working class, just like samba.”

That broad popularity makes musicians attractive to politicians seeking millions of potential voters through concerts and social media.

But Alonso doubts endorsements necessarily influence votes.

“They used to have a lot of influence, but not nowadays,” he said. “Nowadays, everyone has a cell phone, everyone thinks with their own head.”

With Sunday’s runoff approaching, musicians have made their choices. Whether their fans follow them to the ballot box is another question.