Mexico’s Korean wave goes from K-pop fandom to trade and diplomacy

At the 2026 K-Expo in Mexico City, 17-year-old Fanny Mendez moved from booth to booth, surrounded by everything Korean. The expo — held Sept. 24-27 — brought together K-pop, food, beauty, entertainment and other Korean industries.

She moved among booths selling Korean food, beauty products and pop-culture merchandise, stopping at games where fans could win cards featuring their favorite singers.

“I’m absolutely loving it,” Mendez said. She came with her mother after discovering the expo on TikTok. “My favorite part right now is the games where you can win photo cards.”

View Image: 2-1024x683.jpg Visitors interact with digital displays at the K-Expo in Mexico City, a showcase of Korean culture, entertainment, food, beauty and consumer products. Jiroko Nakamura/The World

She doesn’t speak Korean and knows little English. But she said that doesn’t keep her from connecting with Korean pop music.

“I got goosebumps,” she said. “I think that’s the magic of it. You don’t have to understand the language to feel it.”

The expo is an example of the growing popularity of Korean culture in Mexico. But that trend has now extended beyond music and merchandise, leading to a deeper economic and diplomatic relationship between Mexico and South Korea.

Mendez, who is 17 years old, may have gone to the K-pop (Korean popular music) expo but found herself drawn to Korean skincare, as well.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-10-22-at-12.44.46-PM-1024x574.png Visitors gather around Korean beauty displays at the K-Expo in Mexico City, where skincare and cosmetics were among the products featured. Jiroko Nakamura/The World

At one booth, a woman sat down for a quick demonstration as a specialist examined her skin and recommended products. Nearby, tables were stacked with cleansers, creams, serums and makeup.

Korean cosmetics have become increasingly popular in Mexico. Exports of Korean cosmetics to the country jumped 51% between January and July of 2024 compared with the same period a year earlier, according to the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, or KOTRA.

Entrepreneurs have noticed.

Jason Bae, a Korean social media creator known as “Jason Coreano,” has built a large Spanish-speaking following online. At the expo, he was promoting his Korean skincare brand, Clever Steps.

And he chose Mexico as its first market.

“Korea is my first country, but Mexico is my second country,” Bae said. “There’s something about Mexican people that made me fall in love. That’s why we are launching our skincare brand first in Mexico and then the United States.”

Little Seoul, before the K-pop boom

Mexico City’s connection to South Korea predates the current K-pop craze.

In the city’s Zona Rosa, a pocket of Korean restaurants, grocery stores, cafés and karaoke spots is commonly known as “Pequeño Seúl,” or Little Seoul.

The neighborhood began taking shape in the mid-1990s, as Korean residents and businesses concentrated in the area. It initially catered largely to the Korean community, but that has changed as Korean culture has become more popular among Mexicans.

View Image: 7-1024x683.jpg A display of Korean instant noodles and food replicas at the K-Expo in Mexico City, which featured Korean food alongside music, beauty and other cultural products. Jiroko Nakamura/The World

At Surasang, a Korean barbecue restaurant, employee Abby Gallín has watched that shift firsthand.

“There are always Koreans here — always, always, always,” Gallín said. “But lately, a lot of Mexicans have been coming in, especially after the BTS concert this year.”

The cultural exchange goes both ways. Surasang’s chef is Mexican, from the southern state of Chiapas. Gallín said he learned to cook Korean food from a Korean chef.

View Image: 9-1024x683.jpg Korean dishes are displayed at the K-Expo in Mexico City, part of a broader showcase of Korean food and culture. Jiroko Nakamura/The World

Nearby supermarkets have entire aisles devoted to ramen, snacks and Korean ingredients. And karaoke bars draw Mexican K-pop fans who sing songs in a language many of them don’t speak.

In public spaces around Mexico City, fans gather for another K-pop ritual: the “random play dance.”

Short clips of K-pop songs play one after another. When dancers recognize a song and know the choreography, they jump in. When the music changes, a new group takes over.

For Mendez, gatherings like these are also a way to meet people. She said fans can arrive alone and leave with several new friends.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-10-22-at-12.53.17-PM-1024x610.png Cans featuring characters from the Japanese anime Dragon Ball are displayed outside a shop in Mexico City’s Zona Rosa, near the city’s Korean business district. Jiroko Nakamura/The World

From niche fandom to the mainstream

Lizette, another fan at the expo, and who only shared her first name, has been listening to K-pop for more than 15 years.

“It really wasn’t that well-known before,” she said. “I’d say it started getting really big around 2017.”

Social media helped accelerate that growth. Today, major K-pop groups can draw enormous crowds in Mexico, and tickets can sell out quickly.

The phenomenon has even reached Mexico’s presidential palace.

Earlier this year, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said she wrote to South Korean President Lee Jae-myung asking whether BTS could perform additional shows in Mexico after fans complained about the difficulty of getting tickets.

Then, in May, Sheinbaum hosted BTS at the National Palace.

Nearly 50,000 people filled Mexico City’s Zócalo, the city’s historic main square, as the group appeared on a palace balcony to greet fans, according to the Mexican government.

View Image: AP26126857538607-1024x683.jpg Members of the South Korean band BTS wave alongside Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum from a balcony of the National Palace in Mexico City, May 6, 2026. Marco Ugarte/AP

Culture meets economics and diplomacy

That cultural connection is developing alongside a much larger economic relationship.

Trade between Mexico and South Korea reached nearly $29.7 billion in 2025, according to Mexico’s Foreign Ministry, and more than 2,000 Korean companies operate in Mexico.

In September, President Lee made the first state visit to Mexico by a Korean president in 16 years.

View Image: AP26267582238134-1024x683.jpg South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, left, and Mexico’s President Claudia Sheinbaum pose for photos during a welcoming ceremony at the National Palace in Mexico City, Sept. 24, 2026. Eduardo Verdugo/AP

Lee and Sheinbaum agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, technology, science, education and culture. The presidents also discussed creating a K-pop cultural center in Mexico.

During the visit, Sheinbaum pointed to Mexican enthusiasm for Korean culture as another link between the two countries.

In some ways, the diplomatic relationship is catching up with a cultural connection fans have been building for years.

For long-time fan Lizette, Korea’s presence in Mexico no longer feels temporary.

“I feel like Korea came here to stay,” she said. “The culture, the food, the K-dramas, the music — all of it. It’s already really embedded in Mexico.”

Jiroko Nakamura contributed to this report.