The Beirut assassination that foreshadowed today’s Middle East crisis

On a January morning in 1984, Malcolm Kerr, president of the American University of Beirut, stepped out of an elevator outside of his office for the last time.

Reports said assassins gunned down the prominent American civilian and that a gunman from the [now defunct] pro-Iranian Shia militia group, Islamic Jihad Organization, claimed responsibility for his killing. Lebanese authorities never found Kerr’s killers. That left his family, including his son Steve Kerr, a future NBA player and coach, with many questions.

View Image: 2026-10-14-Lebanon-Malcolm-Kerr-684x1024.jpg American University of Beirut President Malcolm Kerr, 52, was assassinated outside his office on the campus of the University located in West Beirut in Lebanon, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 1984. AP/File

Decades later, Lebanese journalist Kim Ghattas went searching for answers.

Ghattas was a child growing up in Beirut when Kerr was killed. Now, in her new book, “The Best Kind of American: A True Story of Murder, War, and America’s Undoing in the Middle East,” Ghattas uses the assassination as a window into 1980s Lebanon.

To help readers understand not only Kerr’s murder but the roots of the region’s current crisis, Ghattas spoke with The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler and explained why, among the countless violent deaths in Lebanon in recent years, she chose to focus on Kerr’s murder.

“Malcolm Kerr stood out as the first political assassination by groups affiliated with Iran. And it was all spurred by an email that I received from his widow, Anne Kerr, who became a very good friend, asking me if in the research for my previous book, I’d come across any more information about her husband’s assassination. And it really got me thinking that even though there was a claim of responsibility … there were still many unanswered questions. And so, I set off on a quest to try to answer them.”

Carolyn Beeler: So, take us back to the Lebanon of the 1980s. What is the backdrop for Malcolm Kerr’s murder? Kim Ghattas: The backdrop is a war in Lebanon that started in 1975 and is often described as a civil war. I reject the term because so many regional and international players were involved that Lebanon [became] a battleground for regional and international rivalries. The Syrians had invaded and sent thousands of troops. The Israelis had already invaded in 1978 and then invaded again in 1982. And they do that because Palestinian militants who came to Lebanon in the early ’70s are using the south of Lebanon as a launchpad to attack Israel with rockets. So, it makes for a combustible combination. And when the Israelis invaded Lebanon in 1982, in June of that summer, just a few days later, Iran shows up on the scene and sends hundreds of Islamic Revolutionary Guard [Corps] commanders and soldiers to Syria and then onward to Lebanon to fight Israel. And then also America — because America also shows up on the battlefield — sending in the Marines ostensibly to keep the peace, but, you know, they become a target. So, when Malcolm comes to Lebanon to take up his job as president of the American University of Beirut in the summer of 1982, he arrives in this very volatile situation.

View Image: 2026-10-14-Beirut-assassination-campus-1024x683.jpg This Monday, June. 22, 2020 photo, a man walks on American University of Beirut’s campus (AUB,) one of the oldest and most prestigious education institutions in the Middle East region. Bilal Hussein/AP/File

When he became president in 1982, he called that a dream come true. He was a scholar, and you describe him as writing about Lebanon with clarity and true empathy. And Kerr, of course, was living in the middle of that delicate situation. He was the high-profile leader of an American institution in a country in conflict, as you have outlined, where the US was not a neutral player. It had troops on the ground. How did Kerr try to navigate that as a very public American? Kerr knew Lebanon very well. He’d been born there to parents who worked at the American University of Beirut, who were part of this long tradition of educators and missionaries who’d come to the Middle East since the 1800s. He had grown up on the campus of the American University of Beirut. He spoke Arabic. Three of his children were born in Lebanon. He’d met his wife, Anne Kerr, in Beirut. He really felt at home. But as you heard in that clip [YouTube video below starting at 03:42], he understood the turmoil that was gripping Lebanon. He was not naïve when he took the job. And I have to point out that he took the job just before the Israelis invaded Lebanon. And at that point, he was wondering, “Is it still wise to go or not to Beirut?” But he felt so dedicated to the mission of leading this university. And he really represented the best of what America had to offer to the Middle East. Malcolm Kerr was sympathetic to the Palestinian cause, but also worried about what it meant for Lebanon. He was having to protect the university from Palestinian militants coming in and then from Israeli soldiers trying to come onto the campus. [He found himself] in a very difficult situation, which is why, as you heard in the clip, he tried to stay away from politics and focus on his mission as an educator and leader of an educational institution.

I imagine that was almost impossible at the time though, to stay away from politics. No, he did that very well. He navigated it well, trying to [advance] Lebanese interests and bridge ideas between America and the Middle East, and to [present] what the American University represented at the time: not only the best of America, but the best of America as it blended with Middle Eastern ideas and culture. He very much believed in learning from the Middle East, not just coming to the Middle East to teach something about America. So, what got him in trouble, I believe, and what I unearthed in my research, was his dogged effort to find his colleague David Dodge, who had been the university’s acting president while Malcolm was trying to make his way to Lebanon after his appointment. David Dodge had also been kidnapped by groups affiliated with Iran. And it was Malcolm’s efforts to find him that I believe put him on the radar of both the Iranian groups [and] the Syrian regime next door, [then President] Hafez al-Assad, who was an ally of the Iranians.

The phrase, the book’s title, “The Best Kind of American,” has a double meaning. It refers to the ways that Kerr was a good actor there in Lebanon, but also to the view that some Lebanese had at the time that the best kind of American was a dead American. At the time, Kerr put his own odds of being murdered at 50/50. Can you tell us more about how he was assassinated, how he died? Malcolm Kerr was described by some of his close friends, when he was murdered, as the best kind of American who came to the Middle East because he loved the region so much and spoke the language and so on. And so, why would anyone kill him? But yes, there were some, like those assassins who came for him on the morning of Jan. 18, 1984, and shot him point-blank from the back as he exited the elevator outside of his office, who thought that the best kind of American was a dead one because he did not fit the image of bad America … America the enemy, that countries like Iran and Syria and groups like Hezbollah wanted to paint America as. And so, he did not fit that image. But as I also write in the book, he simply knew too much about some of the workings of these groups and organizations and countries at the time because of his investigation of the Dodge disappearance. And, you know, there is a very facile accusation in the Middle East then and to this day that people like Malcolm Kerr or David Dodge or anyone who knows through their research — I mean, I could be accused of the same thing — “Oh, you must be a spy.” There’s this sort of fear of people who know too much. And that was an accusation that was also leveled at Michel Seurat , the French scholar. Today, I think a lot of people are wondering in the Middle East, but also in America, “What does America stand for? What is America? Who is the best kind of American?” And I think that’s why the title of this book will speak to so many people. But I also think that’s why Malcolm Kerr’s words about the need for empathy are so important.

View Image: 2026-10-14-Beirut-hostages-David-Dodge-1024x652.jpg Some of the former American hostages held in Lebanon pose for photographers during the National Anniversary Celebration held in their honor in Washington, Dec. 2, 1992. From left are: Frank Regler, Benjamin Weir, Terry Anderson, Jesse Turner, David Jacobsen, Rev. Martin Lawrence Jenco, Jeremy Levin, David Dodge and Joseph Cicippio. Greg Gibson/AP/File

There was never a full investigation of Kerr’s death, but you found in your investigation that his son, Andrew, carried a secret about his murder for many years that ended up being a key to solving it. How did he come across that secret? I found it really shocking that for 10 years, the Kerr family had no information, no real clues about what had happened, especially why. I mean, there was a claim of responsibility. But there were so many groups at the time making phone calls to claim things. And so, there was still doubt. “Was it the Islamic Jihad [Organization]? Was it Iran? And if so, why? Why would they kill a man who understood the Middle East, loved the Middle East and was sympathetic to the Palestinian cause?” What I found shocking was that the American government actually had information about it, which I reveal in my writing, but they never shared it with the Kerr family. And it is Andrew Kerr, the youngest son, who, during his work as a junior staffer on the National Security Council at the Clinton White House in the 1990s, came across a document with the names of people who admit in a phone conversation that they were the ones who shot Malcolm Kerr. And the most appalling part of it for Andrew was to read that they were boasting about this assassination. So, that confirmed to the family who … but it still was unclear why. And that’s what I also set out to uncover with my research.

And I don’t know how much you want to talk about this in this interview, or how much you want to let readers discover on their own. But can you tell us who and why? Well, the Kerrs went to court, and they sued the Islamic Republic of Iran. And they won in court, although the terrible, unfinished part of this is that there was no one in the dock. And that is something that is a recurrent theme in the Middle East and impunity. There is no one who actually really goes to jail. And that also applies to the assassination of many Lebanese, including our very own former Prime Minister Rafic Hariri, who was also assassinated on the orders of Iran and Syria. There was a trial at The Hague, but there was no one in the dock.

View Image: 2026-10-14-Rafic-Hariri-1024x687.jpg © European Union, 2026, CC BY 4.0 (via WikiMedia Commons) Rafic Hariri (right), then-Lebanese Prime Minister, walks with Jacques Santer (left), then-president of the EC, and Manuel Marín, Vice-President of the EC in charge of External Relations with Southern Mediterranean Countries, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia, including Development Aid. Their talks then focused on the donors conference aimed at Lebanon’s reconstruction.

Did any of this bring the family much closure?



And of course, also the wife of a Lebanese who was forcibly disappeared by the Lebanese authorities of the time in 1982, Wadad Halawani, spoke to me about



I think the human tragedy of everything that happened, and how we write about it, can [help] us better understand the geopolitics and the importance of connecting with these stories. They had already found some closure, of course, with the trial, which took place around 2003. They felt that they had closed that chapter, but there was a sense of still unfinished business because there was no one in the dock. And they were, and especially Anne, very open and very eager to talk to me during the process of my research, as I helped place the Kerr assassination in the wider context and showed how the domino effect of an Israeli invasion, the arrival of the Iranian fighters, the arrival of the Americans led to the eventual assassination of Malcolm Kerr. You know, that all helped bring a sense of better understanding. We have had too many assassinations in Lebanon, and I’ve seen firsthand, because I’ve also lost friends to these assassinations, how it stays with you forever. I was also very grateful to the relatives of other characters in the book because I was also very keen to make clear how much other people were affected. There’s this whole chapter about the captivity and the death in captivity of a French hostage, Michel Seurat, who died in 1986. And I spoke to his widow as well, Marie Seurat, and she was very open. It’s almost cathartic to speak about these issues, even if they’re in the past.And of course, also the wife of a Lebanese who was forcibly disappeared by the Lebanese authorities of the time in 1982, Wadad Halawani, spoke to me about her husband’s disappearance , how he’s never come back, along with 17,000 other Lebanese who’ve never come back from whatever dungeons they were taken to.I think the human tragedy of everything that happened, and how we write about it, can [help] us better understand the geopolitics and the importance of connecting with these stories.

Another point in the clip [4:10] from Malcolm Kerr on Arab American Television, shortly before his death, is how the country survived the conflict. That resilience we still hear so much about today because, unfortunately, there’s still so much conflict in Lebanon today, many years later. What about those three institutions that he outlined? How are they doing today? You know, the American University of Beirut is really a beacon of hope in the region, and it has not only survived but is thriving despite everything that has happened in Lebanon over the last few years. You know, we emerged from the Lebanese War in 1990 and had some good years, and then we had the assassination of Rafic Hariri in 2005. But the American University of Beirut has managed to thrive over the last few years despite a financial crash, the pandemic, the Beirut port explosion in 2020 and now two years of war since the Oct. 7 massacre by Hamas and the ensuing Israeli wars against, not just Gaza, but also Lebanon, Syria and Yemen. It is difficult for the Lebanese to keep talking about resilience because what we really want to do is to just live and not survive.

View Image: 2026-10-14-Lebanon-Am-U-Beirut-campus-protest-1024x685.jpg Lebanese students hold banner during a protest inside the campus of the American University of Beirut to show their solidarity with the Palestinian people in Gaza Strip, in Beirut, April 30, 2024. Scores of students held pro-Palestinian protests at some of the largest universities in Beirut as Universities across the US are grappling with how to clear out encampments as commencement ceremonies approach, with some continuing negotiations and others turning to force and ultimatums that have resulted in clashes with police. Hussein Malla/AP/File

Don’t want to have to continue being so resilient. But that is somehow the fate of this small country, a battlefield for regional and international rivalries. And we dominate the headlines with war and destruction, but we still produce so much beauty, with beautiful designers in fashion and interior design, and incredible authors, writers and universities, like the American University of Beirut, and an incredible diaspora around the world that is a vibrant community and produces so much wherever it settles. But we can only hope that somehow we and the region emerge from what I increasingly feel is a battle for survival between Israel and Iran.

View Image: 2026-10-14-Best-Kind-of-American-cover-674x1024.jpg “The Best Kind of American: A True Story of Murder, War, and America’s Undoing in the Middle East” book cover Courtesy of Henry Holt & Company

Kim, you were writing this book when missiles were flying over your head in Beirut. As you were doing that, what other connections were you drawing between Kerr’s murder and what is happening today in Lebanon? Writing this book was a very painful experience. I mean, writing generally can be painful, as many authors will know. But I was doing that while living through war and while being reminded very painfully of the importance of what had happened in the 1980s and how these three players —America, Iran and Israel — had collided on the shores of my country. But I really hope that it also illuminates the importance of empathy, the importance of understanding the region through its people and the importance of understanding the connection between America and the Middle East. You know, I begin the book with a quote from Malcolm Kerr himself, who says, “The truly civilized man is marked by empathy.” And in this age of division and polarization, I think those words have never been truer and more important.

Parts of this interview have been edited for length and clarity.