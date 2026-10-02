Out of Eden Walk: How one Indigenous Alaskan village is reckoning with tourism

Tourism can be a double-edged sword for people who live in popular destinations. Travelers bring in money and jobs, of course, but they can also contribute to overcrowding, higher housing prices and the loss of a local identity.

One community reckoning with that tension is the village of Hoonah, Alaska, home to an Indigenous Tlingit community. The 862 people who live there welcome more than half a million visitors from cruise ships every year.

National Geographic Explorer Paul Salopek recently visited Hoonah as part of his global walking project, the Out of Eden Walk, and updated Host Carolyn Beeler on his experience.

“If you were to paddle by in a kayak, as I did, it just looks like a typical fishing community. It has a few fishing boats … a cluster of houses near the shore, near some cliffs. … But then you paddle around the corner and there’s a gigantic cruise ship terminal.”

View Image: 2026-10-02-OOEW-Hoonah-cruise-ship-1024x768.jpg Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk Paul Salopek’s kayaking party unloads their boats at the cruise ship terminal in Hoonah, Alaska.

Carolyn Beeler: Wow. Some places that get a lot of tourists, I think of as kind of “Disneyfied.” The place, or parts of it, looks like it’s entirely for tourists and has lost all its local character. Is that how this village feels, or is the tourism kind of separate from where people actually live? Paul Salopek: Here’s the situation: They had an abandoned fish cannery, about a half-hour’s walk away from their village. The village elders, the community leaders, decided, ‘Let’s, if we’re going to develop ourselves for tourism, let’s put the tourism a little bit at a remove,’ in the hope that they could keep their own village’s character and culture intact. That has kind of changed over the years. The village is very much a village still. But there are tourists who are carried on little golf cart trains through the village. There are some new businesses that cater pretty much to the tourists. It’s kind of an idea that was good at the beginning, but it certainly has changed the character of the village a little bit.

View Image: 2026-10-02-OOEW-Hoonah-food-market-1024x768.jpg Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk A fish cannery turned into a shopping mall for cruise ship passengers in Hoonah, Alaska, includes a museum exhibit of a salmon processing line, complete with bloody plastic fish.

Interesting. So, it’s interesting that the community there was quite intentional about how it developed tourism. How do folks feel about it now? Complicated. I think, by and large, the community still supports this very huge decision that they made a couple of decades ago. It certainly gives a little money in people’s pockets because they own the corporation that handles all these hundreds of thousands of cruise ship passengers. But it’s like any small village, Carolyn; there are fault lines within it. And there are now questions of like, “Did we give up our cultural memory? Are we renting out our cultural memory? Are we getting enough back?” There are questions about whether, “If we’re working in the service industry, we have any time to do the hunting and gathering activities that we normally do as an Indigenous community in the summer.” So, I guess they’re just weighing, after all these years, these trade-offs of economic agency; they’ve got the most economic power they’ve had probably in generations. But they’re seeing that it comes with strings attached.

You’ve written that the Tlingit communities are, or were, pretty self-sufficient by design and by necessity. They hunt and fish and are not connected by road to the rest of Alaska. Do you think that has changed the self-sufficiency of this community? Some people had this concern. They’re a one-industry town now, right? That bothered some people, especially those who were more concerned with cultural traditions. And other people, though, Carolyn, said, “We’re part of the modern world, and why shouldn’t we have the same things that our neighbors have?” In fact, the neighbors’ reaction to this community was almost as interesting as what was happening with tourism in the community itself.

Neighbors, like nearby villages? That’s right. And these nearby villages are heterogeneous. They’re complex. There’s some Tlingit villages. Some villages are primarily white. Whenever I would tell somebody, “Hey, I’ve just come from Hoonah; I spent four or five days there,” some communities looked on with envy. Some Tlingit communities said, “Darn, I wish we had that kind of a cruise ship economy here because all of our young people are leaving.” Some of the progressive communities said, “We’re suspicious of this. We’re worried that they’re mishandling the environment or that they’re going to start expanding their cruise ship terminals to other islands.” So, it was really fascinating to see. They’re almost like a mirror of other communities’ anxieties.

View Image: 2026-10-02-OOEW-Hoonah-tourists-1024x768.jpg Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk The donut queue at the cruise ship terminal at Hoonah, Alaska. Proceeds go to the community for food aid and other programs.

Yeah, it sounds like a complicated picture. I understand you spoke with someone who has special expertise in this: an anthropologist from Hoonah. I’m curious what her take was. Yeah, Sonya Gray was amazing. What an amazing person. She grew up in this tiny, tiny community on the coast of Alaska, left, and then decided to come back to try to reintegrate into the community. And she had this kind of insider-outsider perspective. Basically, I relied on her perspective a lot because she seemed very dispassionate in analyzing the pros and cons of what you get and what you give away when you invite mass, industrial-scale tourism.



She was the one who was saying, “We might be getting a bit rote, right, repetitive, with our culture because there’s a cultural layer that’s shared with the outside. There are dances that are done, storytelling that’s done. But how much of that is intimate and belongs to the community, and how much can be shared with the outside world?” These are complicated spiritual, almost metaphysical decisions that mass tourism impinges on places all over the world.

View Image: 2026-10-02-OOEW-Hoonah-canoe-1024x768.jpg Paul Salopek/National Geographic, Out of Eden Walk It will take four days for Tlingit canoeists from Hoonah to paddle to Juneau, the Alaskan capital, to celebrate a biennial gathering of Indigenous people.

In your writing, you say she thinks tourism is ultimately doomed, like other businesses in the area. So, industrial logging, commercial fishing. Why does she think that? History. This is something that kind of surprised me a little too, because most people listening to this program have been alive during this constant increase in tourism. It’s one of these global industries that seems to have no top, right? It keeps going up and up, and it’s starting to defy physics. So, I was kind of thinking, now that once you’ve kind of invited tourism in, it’s with you forever. But she took a really interesting Tlingit perspective, if you will, about, “Hey Paul, we’ve been through booms and busts many times. We had Russians come in in the 19th century, and there was a boom time for capturing furred animals, right? Otter skins. And that went away because everybody over-hunted otters. And then we had a boom time with industrial fishing. And guess what? Overfishing and high regulations strangled that economy. And then to survive, we turned to logging. And then by the 1990s, that had played out.” And she said this kind of ruefully, saying that, “We’re human too. We ride these booms and busts that have happened mostly since outside contact, since colonization.”



“Before that, because our populations were low, because we had a better connection to nature, we were much more in sync.” But now with tourism, she said, “Paul, these boats you see out here, these massive ships that are 20 stories tall, hundreds of meters long, they’re going to vanish too one day.” And that caught me by surprise. And she said, “Paul, we should be preparing for this. We should be creating more sustainable economies, ones that are more collaborative and less extractive. We should be talking about this now for our young people, or once again, they will leave the community as they have in the past.”

Parts of this interview have been lightly edited for length and clarity.