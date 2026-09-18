Farmers try to bring back Syrian bees

Syria was once home to one of the largest populations of bees in the Middle East. But only a fraction of its colonies survived the civil war that began in the country in 2011.

In this story from our partners at Deutsche Welle, Kathleen Schuster visits a traveling beekeeper for DW’s Living Planet.

He recounts his fight to bring back the bees, and with them, his country’s farming sector.

Click on the player to hear the full story.