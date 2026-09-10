Prescription for a superbug crisis

Not every virus or disease responds to medicine. And the number of drug-resistant bugs is growing.

It’s largely the result of overusing antibiotics in medicine and agriculture, when pharmaceuticals end up in our water and soil.

The World Health Organization has called antibiotic resistance one of the most complex and frightening health challenges of our time. Without urgent action, drug resistant infections could kill 10 million people per year by 2050.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW’s, “Living Planet” podcast, Neil King looked at what can be done.

Click on the player to hear the full story.