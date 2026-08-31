How to stay cool in Paris in extreme heat

France has endured five stretches of abnormally hot days this summer. On some days, temperatures reached well above 100 degrees Fahrenheit, including in regions that usually remain much cooler.

In the streets of Paris, dried, curled-up leaves, like in early fall, were scattered on the sidewalks. Most of the grass had turned into yellow, dry, and sharp straw.

People in France have been exploring new ways to stay cool as temperatures continue to climb each summer.

View Image: Screenshot-2026-08-31-at-2.19.52-PM.png A Parisian building with emergency blankets taped to its windows to deflect light and heat. Adeline Sire/The World

Apartment buildings displayed odd-looking silver windows. The survival blankets made of thin metallic sheets have become the go-to heat-deflecting hack across the city. People tape them to the outside of window panes, hoping to block sunlight and heat from entering their homes.

Ïan Larue lives in the 20th arrondissement and has resided in and around Paris for about four decades. While a fan blew at full blast in her home, she demonstrated how she pasted the silver and gold blankets onto her southeast-facing windows.

“It’s taped to the outside with the gold side facing inward,” Larue said. “You press it down and smooth it out along the window panes. It’s nothing amazing, but it still makes the temperature drop quite a bit in the end.”

It also creates a tinted-glass, shaded effect inside. Larue has a portable air conditioner in her apartment. She said she is frustrated that AC is not more widely used in France, especially in large cities like Paris — in apartment buildings and on public transportation.

She added that, while having access to heated quarters during cold months is a given for most people, being able to cool down is not currently considered a right in France.

View Image: Swim-View-2-1024x576.jpg The city of Paris spent 1.4 billion euros (about $1,6 billion) to clean up the Seine River in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games. Adeline Sire/The World

One way Parisians cooled down this summer was by taking a plunge in the Seine River. The city of Paris spent 1.4 billion euros (about $1,6 billion) to clean up the waters of the Seine in preparation for the 2024 Olympic Games. Since then, it has maintained several supervised swimming locations in the summer. According to Paris City Hall, 70,000 people visited the three river locations in July alone.

One of the poshest ones is in the 15th arrondissement, just blocks away from the Eiffel Tower. It has an elegant metal and wood structure with changing rooms, showers and lockers under the riverbank’s trees, where the water looks crystal clear. Lifeguards pace around the wooden platforms surrounding the perimeter, making sure everyone wears a swimmer’s buoy.

View Image: Swim-facility-1024x576.jpg Paris has maintained several supervised swimming locations along the Seine River in the summer since the 2024 Olympic Games were held there. Adeline Sire/The World

Adeline Williatte decided a cool swim in the Seine was worth the 30-minute metro ride from her home. The Seine had been off-limits for swimming for a century, so this felt like a special moment.

“It’s an experience, you swim in the Seine, it’s magical,” Williatte said. “You can feel free, and the beauty, you have the Eiffel Tower, Paris all around, it’s like, wow, amazing.”

View Image: Screenshot-2026-08-31-at-2.18.44-PM.png Bridget Miner, who moved to Paris from Chicago, poses with her family after a swim in the Seine River. Adeline Sire/The World

Bridget Miner is an American who tried the spot for the first time. She moved to Paris from Chicago a couple of months ago with her family for her husband’s work. And she said she couldn’t believe her luck.

“It is beautiful,” Miner said. “The water is so clear and clean, with the view of the Eiffel Tower, this is just so beautiful. I’m very glad we decided to come out today; my kids are already asking if we can come out tomorrow.”

Miner brought her three children and said she appreciates the staycation spot the city is offering.

“You can tell the city of Paris put a lot of thought into this,” she said. “It is accessible for those with disabilities; there are ramps, and everything is free. I mean the lockers, there’s free sunscreen, it’s really, really nice, it’s a great service.”

According to Clémence Donazzan, one of the site’s managers, the location has seen many regular swimmers who show up at the same time every day and have been asking whether the site could be open year-round.

While summer swimming in the Seine has ended, Paris City Hall may need to consider staying open for longer periods, as temperatures in France and its capital continue to climb year after year.