UK first to create National Strategy For Loneliness

Loneliness is killing people.

Between 2014 and 2019, more than 800,000 people died annually due to conditions connected to loneliness, according to the World Health Organization; social isolation is linked to an increased risk of stroke, heart disease and diabetes, among other illnesses. Global health experts and political leaders are increasingly concerned about this issue, as 1 in 6 people globally is affected by loneliness.

“I see it as a public health crisis,” said Alex Smith, a loneliness researcher and fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School Shorenstein Center, adding that loneliness has also been linked to dementia and depression. “But I also see it as a political crisis, because our withdrawal from one another leads to educational inequality, discrimination, othering, homelessness, just about any social ill you can think of is both cause and a consequence of the loneliness crisis.”

That’s a much more complicated understanding, he noted, than the typical definition of loneliness: the difference between the number and quality of the relationships that you“need,”and the number and quality of the relationships you “have.“

Communities globally are working to improve social connection across local, national and international scales. The World is covering those solutions through our new series, The Loneliness Diagnosis.

For years, the United Kingdom was at the forefront of tackling loneliness from a policy perspective. In 2018, the UK government was the first in the world to establish a National Strategy for Loneliness, with several other countries following suit shortly after.

Smith was one of the architects of that strategy. He spoke with The World’s Host Carolyn Beeler about how it worked and the lessons other countries can take from its successes and failures.

Carolyn Beeler: I want to talk first about the UK context and what prompted this national loneliness strategy. What were officials seeing in the population that raised a red flag? Alex Smith: Well, before officials, it was people working in the community context who were really seeing more and more people, especially older people … who were reporting loneliness or who didn’t have the vocabulary to report it in that way, but who were giving signs of loneliness or social isolation. So, it was people working in education, in healthcare, in older care. And it wasn’t actually until there were concerted campaigns through philanthropy, civil society, that the government really started to pay attention to this.



In particular, there was a UK leader named Jo Cox who was a real voice for [both] the prominence of loneliness, but also how catastrophic loneliness could be. Tragically, in 2016, Jo Cox was murdered, which of course gave prominence — paradoxically, ironically and tragically — to her voice, but also made people in the population pay more attention to the issue of loneliness. And so, there was a slow-burning snowballing, if that’s not to mix the metaphor, towards concerted impact by the UK government, which culminated in 2018.

Let’s talk about some of the causes here. I think sometimes people think of loneliness as an individual problem, but there are structural factors, social factors that influence it. Could we talk about some of those? What was causing this loneliness crisis in the UK? In my view, it’s social change. More people are living alone than ever before. We have an aging population. We also have a “worklessness” problem, with people under the age of 25 finding it difficult to get into jobs or studying. But also there’s a participatory crisis, as well. People are not participating as much in trade unions or associations or local community organizations. People are not attending faith groups as often as they were 30 or 40 years ago. People are not getting married as often as they were 30 or 40 years ago. So, there’s a confluence of factors which have led to our societies changing, certainly in the UK, I think in many other countries around the world, too.

You helped the UK develop this national strategy to reduce loneliness. How is it supposed to work? The strategy, when it launched in 2018, was supposed to work through three fundamental tenets. First of which is that it would improve data; so, the UK government would collect data on who was lonely, how lonely did they feel at different times in their lives. The second plan was to embed loneliness as a major policy consideration across all government departments, health, education, work, culture, the Treasury … then thirdly, to build a national conversation and to reduce the stigma on and around loneliness.



They also gave £20 million ($27 million) for community organizations that were already tackling loneliness to do more of that work. So, really it was about money, metrics and then a minister … the world’s first-ever Minister for Loneliness was appointed in 2018.

And did the strategy work? It was working significantly for the first few years. People were talking more about loneliness, understanding it more and maybe even starting to participate differently in their local communities, even after a year or two.



Then in 2020, the pandemic changed everything. Everybody was locked down across the country. People could only leave their house to go shopping or to exercise for three or four months. And after that, came a significant social and political upheaval with huge inflation, wars in the Ukraine and the Middle East, the UK left the European Union in 2020, as well. We had four unsteady prime ministers in two years, so there was no stability really at the government level.

The loneliness strategy was not the top priority for leaders. The loneliness strategy was not the top priority for political leaders, but loneliness was not a top priority any longer for people in communities, right? They were more concerned about whether they could pay the bills, whether they could heat their homes, whether they could put food on the table. There was a really severe cost-of-living crisis.



And I think, in particular, when the Labor government came in in 2024, they had obviously a different governing philosophy [and] a different approach to social issues more broadly, so they folded the loneliness strategy into multiple other strategies; it no longer had its own plinth and its own strategy behind it. It was folded instead into a men’s health strategy, a youth strategy and a Pride in Place strategy, all of which mentioned loneliness but none of which gave it that particular impetus or thrust for government, different departments across government, to really try to tackle this issue.



So, in the last two or three years, the progress that has been made in the UK over the previous 10 years or so has started to stall. And there’s a really clear sense of that in the loneliness field and in communities across the country right now.

When it was working after it was first implemented, what are some of the things that made it work? And what can or should other countries take from that lesson? In my mind, there are two absolutely fundamentals here.



The first is political leadership: giving voice to this issue, campaigning on this issue, talking about how loneliness is insidious for people’s health, their sense of well-being, their sense of belonging [and] their sense of connection. You know, this does really relate to democracy and our ability to live with one another in community. So, I think that political leadership, vocabulary and storytelling is absolutely fundamental.



The other thing I’d say is that collaboration between civil society organizations with government and also with businesses is fundamental. In the period of progress on loneliness in the UK between 2010 and 2020, civil society organizations were working hand in glove. They were incredibly close to one another. People liked one another. They were using the same vocabulary around this. They weren’t talking about social cohesion or social connection. They were talking about loneliness. … And I think that combination of political leadership and political voice alongside civil society and business collaboration are the two factors that can help countries, the UK and other countries around the world, to continue to drive impact on this issue.

Several countries have established their own national loneliness plans since the UK’s. Does anything stand out to you about how other countries are tackling this as particularly effective or maybe misguided?

You know, the most important thing for different countries to do is to tackle loneliness in a way that’s culturally appropriate for their own countries and their own communities. And so, every strategy should be different. It should be related to the unique circumstances that are occurring in that particular country. I would say that in the US, [former Surgeon General] Dr. Vivek Murthy’s storytelling, his voice around the issue of loneliness and his endless energy in campaigning on the issue really kind of made a virtue of tackling the issue.



So again, there are countries that can do things differently, and that should be done and should be uniquely done to suit each country. But I think the fundamental is having consistent vocabulary, consistent political leadership, and a consistent effort to really recognize that, with the arrival of artificial intelligence in the future, with how jobs and communities are continuing to change, it means we have to put loneliness as a core issue at the center of our national storytelling and politics. And I think without that political leadership, we’ll continue to stall on making progress on loneliness and continue to see it as an issue arising in communities.

Has any country really moved the needle on loneliness? I don’t think so. I don’t think any country has been ambitious enough for the scale of the challenge that they’re seeking to tackle. I don’t think any country has sustained their efforts long enough to really see impact.



But [we’re all also] kind of battling against a world that’s raging, whether it’s climate change, migration, war, conflict, economies, you know, all of these kind of layering and converging issues are making it very difficult for political leaders to lead. But they’re all also reasons why we have to put loneliness at the center of everything that we’re doing politically. Because without doing so, I think we’ll see we won’t be able to make progress on climate, we won’t be able to make progress on cohesive communities, we won’t be able to make progress on a fairer economy until and unless we think about loneliness as a facet those issues.