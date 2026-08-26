Pope weighs in on migration

Across Europe, migration is increasingly framed as a burden, as a problem to be solved. Whether it’s the EU’s new migration and asylum pact or the debate following the arrival of migrants in the Spanish exclave of Ceuta in late July — the focus is often on control and deterrence.

Spain has tried to shift that narrative, recently granting legal status to large numbers of undocumented migrants and stressing the economic and demographic benefits of migration. Spain also announced the transfer of around 500 vulnerable migrant girls from Ceuta to mainland Spain, despite pressure from Brussels to prioritize returns.

But Spain is not alone in offering a different perspective on migration. Pope Leo XIV has been doing the same. From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Annelise Finney reports.

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