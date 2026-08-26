Big companies ignore worker mistreatment, says new report

Have you ever wondered how a T-shirt, say from Primark, can cost as little as five euros ($6)? Well, one reason is that brands keep labor costs very low.

But while workers in Pakistan and elsewhere say they’re underpaid and mistreated, factory audits often paint a very different picture.

A new report from the nonprofit organization “Labor Behind the Label” examines how these labor rights violations can continue unchecked.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Dan Ashby reports.

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