Investigative report traces global reach of ‘revenge porn’ website

From a court case in the US to a family home in New Zealand, a cross-border investigation by Bellingcat and The Press, a daily newspaper in New Zealand, tracks down the alleged owner of a “revenge porn” website.

The World’s Host Marco Werman spoke to Bellingcat investigator Kolina Koltai, based in Seattle, and Michael Wright, a reporter with The Press, based in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Click on the player to hear the full story.

CONTENT WARNING: This interview concerns non-consensual sexual content and child sexual abuse material.