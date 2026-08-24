Investigative report traces global reach of ‘revenge porn’ website

The World’s Host Marco Werman speaks with Bellingcat investigator Kolina Koltai and New Zealand-based reporter Michael Wright about their cross-border investigation tracking down the alleged owner of a “revenge porn” website.
Jitendra Maharaj at the entrance of his residence, June 25, 2026.
From a court case in the US to a family home in New Zealand, a cross-border investigation by Bellingcat and The Press, a daily newspaper in New Zealand, tracks down the alleged owner of a “revenge porn” website.
The World’s Host Marco Werman spoke to Bellingcat investigator Kolina Koltai, based in Seattle, and Michael Wright, a reporter with The Press, based in Christchurch, New Zealand.
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CONTENT WARNING: This interview concerns non-consensual sexual content and child sexual abuse material.