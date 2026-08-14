Prague is having its own statue moment

In the past few years, the US has wrestled with what to do about statues that still glorified heroes of the Confederacy. Many have been taken down.

In Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, there’s a statue that was taken down more than a hundred years ago. But Prague recently voted to put it back.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Rob Cameron tells the tale of the monument to Field Marshal Joseph Radetzky, a military commander in the 19th century.

Click on the player to hear the full story.