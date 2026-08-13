AI ‘music’ is hijacking real musicians’ online identities

Picture this: You’re a serious musician, working hard to create art and make a living. Suddenly, on your music streaming profile, a new album appears — in your name. But it’s not you.

In fact, it’s nothing at all like your music. It’s all AI generated. And you can’t get rid of it.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lars Bevanger met up with a musician in Oslo, Norway, who faced this problem.

Click on the player to hear the full story.