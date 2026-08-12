The fate of Italy’s moped

Until recently, every Italian teenager dreamed of getting a moped for his or her birthday — buzzing through the streets on a Piaggio Sì or a 50cc Vespa.

But sales of the vehicles have been dropping precipitously.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Angelo van Schaik went to Italy to find out if that dream is still alive, or if it’s changing.

Click on the player to hear the full story.