A pigeon perched on a rusty railing along the Seine River with the Eiffel Tower visible in the misty background, Paris

The French army’s communications department is prepared for the worst

From DW’s Inside Europe, Lisa Bryant reports on France breeding Europe’s last military carrier pigeons.

Animals
Updated:
LBLisa Bryant
5:36

A pigeons sits on a railing with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Paris, France.

Courtesy of Alexis Lours/Wikimedia Commons

The French army’s 8th Signal Regiment is breeding the continent’s last military carrier pigeons.

It may sound more than old fashioned, but carrier pigeons did play key roles during both World War I and World War II.

From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lisa Bryant visits the flock.

Click on the player to hear the full story.