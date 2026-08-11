The French army’s communications department is prepared for the worst

From DW’s Inside Europe, Lisa Bryant reports on France breeding Europe’s last military carrier pigeons.
A pigeons sits on a railing with the Eiffel Tower in the background, Paris, France.
The French army’s 8th Signal Regiment is breeding the continent’s last military carrier pigeons.
It may sound more than old fashioned, but carrier pigeons did play key roles during both World War I and World War II.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Inside Europe’s Lisa Bryant visits the flock.
Click on the player to hear the full story.