A unique and hidden collection is on view in Prague

DW’s Cameron reports on a unique collection of artwork in Prague that serves as an extraordinary visual record of disability in Europe from World War II.
Figurines displayed at the Würtz Collection in Prague, Czech Republic.
A unique collection made up of artwork and other objects that escaped Nazi Germany in 1938 is being shown in Prague.
The Würtz Collection is an extraordinary visual record of disability in Europe. It spans thousands of paintings, photographs, engravings and objects that form a visual archive of how disabled people have been portrayed in Europe.
From our partners at Deutsche Welle, DW, Rob Cameron reports.
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